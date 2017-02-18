Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Hector Bellerin, Federico Bernardeschi Rumours

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly made Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin their "priority signing" ahead of the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, Fiorentina are ready to lock down Blaugrana target Federico Bernardeschi with a new contract.

Former Barcelona academy starlet Bellerin has been frequently linked with a move back to the Camp Nou in recent years, and talkSPORT cited reports in Spain that the defender is again a chief target for the Catalan club.

Bellerin left Barca's La Masia academy for the Emirates Stadium in 2011 and has made 98 senior appearances for Arsenal since emerging as a first-team star during the 2014-15 campaign.

Sport Witness recently sourced Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, which reported the Blaugrana had eyes on their old charge during Arsenal's 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday:

Barcelona are currently in need of right-back reinforcements after the club confirmed Aleix Vidal, who recently made his way back into manager Luis Enrique's plans, would sit out for five months with an ankle injury.

That being said, luring Bellerin back to the Camp Nou may be easier said than done considering the full-back appears to be content at the Emirates having only signed a new deal in November. The Spain international was one of the few players to show his support for the club's fans following Wednesday's embarrassing defeat at Bayern, via Goal's Chris Wheatley:

Enrique began this season using midfielder Denis Suarez as a makeshift right-back before welcoming Vidal back into the first team to good impact, although a summer replacement will now be of even higher priority.

Bellerin downplayed the possibility of a return to Catalonia in November, however, and insisted upon his wish to remain with the Gunners for a long time to the London Evening Standard's Tony Evans:

If I wanted to play there I would have stayed there. I was very happy when Arsenal showed interest in me and I decided to come here. I’m not looking back, I’m just looking to help Arsenal. It’s nice for a player to know that big teams want you but I’m very happy here. I’ve still got three years left on my contract so I’m just focused on playing every single week, improving and hopefully making things happen here at Arsenal. I’m not in a rush to extend the contract. I’m happy. I’m comfortable. I want to be here a long time.

Elsewhere, Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) reported Fiorentina hope to divert Bernardeschi's gaze from a move to Barca by offering him a new deal complete with a €70 million (£59.9 million) release clause.

The 23-year-old is swiftly gathering pace as one of Serie A's brightest stars, and BT Sport presenter Adam Summerton recently lauded his sensational free-kick winner against Borussia Monchengladbach in the UEFA Europa League:

Bernardeschi has scored 10 goals and recorded four assists in 20 league starts this season, and his ability to play on the right wing or through the middle is undoubtedly an asset that appeals to the Blaugrana.

That being said, a release clause valued at the aforementioned sum would make a move difficult for the Catalan titans to pull off, meaning Barcelona could find themselves priced out of an investment.