4-Star OG Penei Sewell Commits to Oregon over Alabama, Utah and USC

Oregon strengthened its future offensive line in a significant way Wednesday, as it landed a commitment from offensive tackle Penei Sewell, per 247Sports' Erik Skopil.

According to 247Sports, Sewell is a 4-star prospect, and he is rated as the No. 57 overall recruit, No. 2 player at his position and No. 1 player from the state of Utah.

Sewell is a massive physical specimen listed at 6'5" and 349 pounds, and he seemingly already has the size and strength needed to compete at the collegiate level.

As seen in this video courtesy of Level Up Elite Camps, he has been a dominant force at Desert Hills High School in Saint George, Utah:

Sewell's stellar play drew interest from every major college in the vicinity, but he was also a target for top programs across the nation, including Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma and USC, per 247Sports.

With an undeniable presence and skill set, Sewell has all the tools needed to be a cornerstone left tackle both in college and possibly the NFL.

While he has plenty of refining and fine-tuning to do in the coming years, Andrew Gorringe of UteZone.com believes Sewell could go down in history as an all-time great Utah product:

Sewell's mass makes him an ideal run-blocker capable of pushing opposing defensive linemen several yards down the field.

He also excels as a pass-blocker, since his considerable strength allows him to ground pass-rushers on a regular basis.

A dominant offensive tackle can change the complexion of an entire offense, and Sewell has the talent to be precisely that type of player at the collegiate level.

After winning at least nine games for nine straight seasons, Oregon took a huge step back in 2016, going a disappointing 4-8. The 2017 season wasn't much better as the Ducks went 7-6 and finished with a loss to Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Ducks will have their third different head coach in three seasons in 2018 with Mario Cristobal replacing the departed Willie Taggart, but the move may have made Oregon an even more enticing landing spot for Sewell since Cristobal has an offensive line coaching background.