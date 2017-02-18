Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Semi-Final Scores and Updated Draw, Schedule

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Judd Trump became the first man to qualify for the final of the 2017 Welsh Open Snooker, beating Scott Donaldson 6-3 on Saturday.

The Juddernaut has been in great form throughout the tournament and was barely troubled in the semi-finals, cruising past his opponent. Donaldson had never advanced past the fourth round of a ranking tournament until this year's Welsh Open, and while he showed his considerable talent at times, the lack of experience made the difference.

Saturday's other semi-final will feature Stuart Bingham and Robert Milkins.

Here's a look at Saturday's results and the schedule for Sunday:

Welsh Open Results, Schedule Saturday Judd Trump 6-3 Scott Donaldson Stuart Bingham vs. Robert Milkins Sunday Judd Trump vs. Bingham/Milkins Worldsnookerdata.com

Recap

As shared by Pro Snooker Blog's Matt, fans were excited for the first semi-final of the day to kick off:

Trump has been in fine form all week and started the match on fire, winning the first three frames with some clean snooker. He flashed his tremendous ability as a long potter, but his safety play was also on point, and Donaldson had few solid looks at the table.

When he did get his chance, he made the most of it, per World Snooker's official Twitter account:

But the 22-year-old had to watch as Trump opened the match with a stunning 131 clearance, made a 55 break to double his lead and stole the third frame on the pink. Donaldson stopped his run in the fourth with a 75, but going into the interval, he was still in a bad position.

And Trump flashed even more of his brilliance in the fifth frame. It's almost impossible to split the pack better than this:

A 65 break moved the 27-year-old within two frames of the final, but his inexperienced opponent wasn't ready to give up just yet. Donaldson fought back brilliantly in the seventh frame to overturn a huge deficit with a 74, keeping his cool by potting a wonderful brown.

But once again, Trump took the upper hand with his positional shots in the following frame, and a smart 82 break doubled his lead.

The match ended shortly after, as Trump booked his first-ever ticket to the Welsh Open final with a break of 60. Per Live Snooker, he acknowledged Donaldson put together a solid performance:

Bingham is the favourite to advance from the other semi-final, but this year's Welsh Open has seen an unusual number of upsets already, so don't rule out Milkins just yet.