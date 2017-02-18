Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City: Score and Reaction from 2017 FA Cup

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City failed to beat Huddersfield Town during Saturday's FA Cup action, and the 0-0 draw will lead to a replay of the fifth-round tie.

The Terriers gave City quite a challenge during the first half and held their own after the break as well, but major chances were relatively rare.

The scoreless draw means the two teams will meet again at the Etihad Stadium at a yet-to-be-determined date.

As expected, City manager Pep Guardiola made some changes to his starting XI, keeping the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane on the bench, per the team's official Twitter account:

Huddersfield have been in fine form in the Championship, winning their last five league matches entering Saturday. The Terriers backed up their strong form early, taking the fight to the Premier League giants.

Collin Quaner played in Rajiv van La Parra, who was left wide open to test goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. The former Barcelona man was up to the task, however.

Fernando played a dreadful pass back to his stopper and nearly put in Quaner, who likely would have scored had Bravo not been paying attention. On the other side of the pitch, Nolito went close, with goalkeeper Joel Coleman intervening and Jesus Navas seeing his follow-up effort blocked.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Nolito drew cheers from the crowd for a dreadful shot that sailed miles over the bar, as things didn't go as easily as Guardiola might have hoped.

Both teams tried to threaten with balls over the top, with neither defence seeming completely comfortable dealing with those. It took 24 minutes for Sergio Aguero to get involved, and perhaps the Argentinian should have done better after Coleman misjudged one of many long balls.

Per Dominic King of the Daily Mail, the striker and his manager clashed during the first half:

Aleksandar Kolarov was booked for a poor challenge, and Jack Payne threatened from the resulting free-kick, drawing an excellent save from Bravo. Philip Billing thought he had scored shortly after, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Replays confirmed Van La Parra blocked Bravo's vision from an offside position.

Nolito smashed a volley wide of the goal, but the end of the half belonged to the hosts, who increased the pressure. Van La Parra drew another fine save from Bravo, and John Stones nearly gifted the hosts a chance. Aguero also tested Coleman once more, but the goalkeeper continued his solid outing.

At half-time, King praised The Terriers for turning the tie into an entertaining one:

City were the better side at the start of the second half, and Aguero put Coleman to work with a well-struck low shot. The stopper did well to rush off his line and clear a ball before Fabian Delph could get to it.

Huddersfield responded to the pressure by introducing Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga, who immediately brought energy into the side. Play went up and down quickly, prompting Guardiola to intervene, sending on De Bruyne and Sane.

Goal's Sam Lee thought that was the right move:

Navas nearly provided the opening City needed with a sharp cross that eluded everyone, but despite City's best efforts, momentum shifted back to the hosts as the half wore on.

Stones had a half chance, heading the ball over the bar from a corner kick, and De Bruyne was called back for what appeared to be a nonexistent foul. Kachunga earned a free-kick and had a shooting chance as a result, but he couldn't trouble Bravo.

Kachunga again tried his luck with a curling shot that missed the mark, and perhaps a pass would have been a better idea. The final chance fell to Stones, who was unable to convert a corner.

As reported by Andy Hampson of the Press Association, Guardiola is convinced the club's impending trip to Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned, despite the need for a replay:

City's next outing will be against AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. The Terriers face Reading in the Championship the same night.