2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists Announced: Full List, Comments, Reaction

Tracy McGrady and Chris Webber headline an esteemed group of 2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame finalists announced Saturday morning in New Orleans.

The collection of finalists also features former Golden State Warriors point guard Tim Hardaway, legendary Villanova Wildcats head coach Rollie Massimino and Milwaukee Bucks great Sidney Moncrief, according to the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds:

A first-time candidate for the Hall of Fame, McGrady figures to be at the center of attention when it comes to the class of 2017 thanks to a stellar resume, the contents of which were relayed by NBA TV:

McGrady scorched defenses across the NBA throughout the mid-2000s thanks to his sensational scoring prowess, and his electrifying presence whose prime was a sight to behold.

By the time his career came to a close, McGrady had earned seven All-Star nods, seven All-NBA selections and finished as the league's scoring champion twice (2002-03, 2003-04).

Then there's Webber, who would appear to have a fairly ironclad case.

A former No. 1 overall pick out of the University of Michigan, Webber finished his career with averages of 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

According to Basketball-Reference.com, the only players in league history to average 20 points, 10 boards and four dimes in more seasons than Webber (five) are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Garnett, Elgin Baylor, Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird.

NBA TV highlighted more of Webber's achievements during the live announcement in the Big Easy:

Finally, there's Hardaway—who will look to join Run TMC teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond in Springfield, Massachusetts, after he failed to get in the past two years.

A five-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection, Hardaway averaged 17.7 points, 8.2 assists and 1.6 steals after he was selected 14th overall in the 1989 draft.

Take it from former Miami Heat assistant and current Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy, and Hardaway should be a no-brainer selection thanks to his contributions with the Warriors and Heat.

"You’re the best player on two good teams that has Hall of Famers going in, how can you not be in the Hall of Fame?” Van Gundy said, per the Detroit Free Press' Vince Ellis. "It’s mind-boggling to me, so hopefully, this year’s his year, because he belongs in the Hall of Fame."

The class of 2017 will be officially unveiled April 3 at the NCAA Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona.