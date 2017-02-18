Joel Embiid Says Philadelphia 76ers Should Keep Jahlil Okafor

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jahlil Okafor's name has circulated the rumor mill in advance of the NBA's trade deadline next Thursday, but fellow Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid would like to see his frontcourt mate stay in the City of Brotherly Love beyond the 2016-17 season.

"We got a lot of talent, and I feel we can use everybody if we want to get to where we want to," Embiid said at the All-Star festivities in New Orleans, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. "Obviously, the playoffs are right there even if we don't get the opportunity to make it this year. I think next year is our goal.

"We have a lot of talent. Anytime you have that type of talent, you got to find ways to make it work."

Okafor is unquestionably skilled with the ball in his hands, but it's hard to argue the Sixers are a more efficient team when he's on the floor.

At the All-Star break, the Sixers own a net rating of minus-15.9 points per 100 possessions when Okafor is patrolling the paint. When he's on the bench, that mark improves to minus-1.4 points per 100 possessions.

Factor in a crowded frontcourt rotation that includes Embiid, Nerlens Noel, Dario Saric, Ersan Ilyasova and injured No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, and Okafor looks like the odd man out since he's proved to be a sieve on defense.

76ers Frontcourt On-Court Splits Player Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating Jahlil Okafor 94.5 110.4 -15.9 Joel Embiid 102.4 99.1 +3.2 Nerlens Noel 100.5 106.1 -5.6 Dario Saric 99.3 106.3 -7.0 Ersan Ilyasova 101.6 104.7 -3.0 Source: NBA.com

The 21-year-old's name has surfaced in trade rumors repeatedly over the last two weeks, but the Sixers haven't been able to close a deal with the deadline fast approaching.

USA Today's Sam Amick reported Feb. 6 that the Sixers and New Orleans Pelicans engaged in discussions regarding a deal for the talented scorer, and the 2015 No. 3 overall pick was previously mentioned as a target of the Denver Nuggets.

However, talks with the Nuggets stalled when they pivoted and dealt for Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee, per Pompey.

Okafor has tried to maintain a positive outlook in the face of intense speculation about his future.

"I'm just trying to focus on playing basketball," Okafor said Wednesday, per ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman. "It's really difficult with all the rumors, not knowing if I'll be here tomorrow."

Okafor also told reporters he's been pleased with the front office's transparency throughout the process.

"They didn't tell me I was certainly out of the door, just that it was a possibility," he said, per Goodman. "I'm grateful of Coach [Brett Brown] and [the] organization that was up front with me. I know it's rare for teams to do that."

