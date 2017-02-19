NBA All-Star Weekend 2017: Last-Minute Preview, Predictions for All-Star Game

Steph Curry should play a key role for the Western Conference with his ability to light up the scoreboard. Ben Margot/Associated Press

The NBA All-Star Game is a showcase for the best basketball players in the world to show off their offensive skills. However, will the top players in the Association ever show off all their ability and add defensive nous to the All-Star equation?

That may happen someday, but it is not likely to be the case when the Eastern Conference All-Stars square off with their Western Conference counterparts at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Western Conference All-Stars were basically unstoppable last year in their 196-173 victory in Toronto. While there may be moments of strong defense in this year's game, it should be another matchup of racehorse basketball with a lot of uncontested shots.

Russell Westbrook, who is the two-time reigning All-Star Game MVP, understands that the All-Stars want to put on a memorable show.

"This game, it's for the fans," Westbrook told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Even though Westbrook is averaging a triple-double this season, with 31.1 points per game, 10.5 rebounds per contest and 10. 1 assists per night for the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was not voted into the Western Conference starting lineup.

He may end up getting the most minutes while coming off the bench for Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, but not starting is bound to sting a little bit. Westbrook has an unstoppable characteristic to his game, and it seems there is a good chance it will carry over to the All-Star game.

There's plenty of firepower in the Western Conference lineup, and much of it will come from the backcourt, where Stephen Curry of the Warriors and James Harden of the Houston Rockets are both capable of putting on remarkable scoring shows.

Those two are also going to have to share the scoring load with Curry's teammate and Westbrook's ex-teammate Kevin Durant.

While Westbrook and Durant are now rivals, they are likely to rekindle their partnership at some point during Sunday's game.

2017 NBA All-Star Game

What: East vs. West



Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

When: Sunday, February 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

National TV: TNT

NBA All-Star Rosters East Starters Team Kyrie Irving Cleveland Cavaliers DeMar DeRozan Toronto Raptors LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Jimmy Butler Chicago Bulls East Reserves Team John Wall Washington Wizards Isaiah Thomas Boston Celtics Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets Paul George Indiana Pacers Carmelo Anthony New York Knicks Paul Milsap Atlanta Hawks West Starters Team Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors James Harden Houston Rockets Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors Kawhi Leonard San Antonio Spurs Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans West Reserves Team Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Gordon Hayward Utah Jazz DeMarcus Cousins Sacramento Kings DeAndre Jordan Los Angeles Clippers Marc Gasol Memphis Grizzlies Draymond Green Golden State Warriors NBA.com

The East will try to counter with Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers and DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors in the backcourt, but the big gun will once again be LeBron James. The King is a two-time All-Star MVP, and he is averaging 25.9 PPG, 8.8 APG and 7.7 RPG this season.

If James wants to use the All-Star game as his personal showcase, it's unlikely that the Western Conference will make a concerted effort to stop him.

While Westbrook is the Western Conference's top weapon off the bench, Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics can fulfill that role for the Eastern Conference. Thomas has been having a brilliant season and has scored 20 points or more in 41 straight games, setting a new record for the legendary franchise that was previously held by Hall of Famer John Havlicek.

Thomas is averaging 29.9 points per game and is also contributing 6.3 assists per game.

Predictions

The Western Conference is a five-point favorite to win its third consecutive All-Star Game and sixth in the last seven attempts, according to OddsShark. The over/under total in this explosive game is an eye-opening 348.5 points, but that should not stop fans who are looking to wager on this game.

The two sides combined for 369 points a year ago, and this game should come close to matching that output. The over is the play once again.

Additionally, the West has too much firepower to lose this game. The only way that would happen is if James decides to take over and not let up. He could do that, but he is much more likely to enjoy the majority of the game from the bench and let his talented teammates carry the load.

Look for the West to win again and cover the spread.