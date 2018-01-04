4-Star DE Prospect Nik Bonitto Commits to Oklahoma over Louisville, Texas

Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Oklahoma secured a major commitment Thursday when 4-star outside linebacker Nik Bonitto announced his intention to suit up for the Sooners.

He made the announcement during ESPN's broadcast of the Under Armour All-American Game.

Bonitto established himself as one of the most polished outside linebackers in the class of 2018, ranking 15th among all prospects at the position and 218th among all prospects, according to 247Sports' composite.

Bonitto also graded out as the 40th-ranked player overall in the recruiting hotbed of Florida.

That said, Bonitto isn't necessarily built like a conventional edge rusher at just 6'2.5'' and 204 pounds.

However, that's not a huge knock. Thanks to his slender frame and stellar speed, Bonitto has the makings of a huge edge talent who can thrive as an outside linebacker at the next level.

Also a standout basketball player, Bonitto has quick feet that should serve him well in college as he prepares to take on some of the nation's best offensive tackles.

With the Sooners, Bonitto should be deployed as a key piece of Lincoln Riley's defense as Oklahoma attempts to maintain a stranglehold on the Big 12 title.

The question for Riley moving forward is how Bonitto will be used from a tactical perspective.

Bonitto's short-area speed should make him a dynamite addition regardless of where he plays, and it stands to reason he could start out as a stand-up rusher who eventually plays with his hand in the dirt.

And while he may have to add some muscle to deal with physically dominant offensive tackles in the Big 12, Bonitto has the agility and pass-rushing arsenal to be a disruptive presence behind the line of scrimmage for years to come.