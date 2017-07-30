Warren G's Son, 4-Star DB Prospect Olaijah Griffin, Commits to UCLA over USC

Credit: Scout.com

Olaijah Griffin provided a boost to the UCLA Bruins' 2018 football recruiting class Sunday after committing to the school, Scout.com's Greg Biggins reported.

Griffin is one of the premier players in the next year's incoming class, with the 4-star prospect ranking as the No. 55 overall recruit, according to Scout.com. He's also listed as the ninth-best cornerback and the second-rated player at the position from the state of California.

The Mission Viejo High School star is ranked as a corner, but he also has experience playing wide receiver. While there's a chance he could develop into a useful asset on both sides of the ball, his main focus at the outset in college will likely be defense.

PrepForce.com noted there are some concerns about his hands:

The rest of his skill set makes him an ideal cornerback. He possesses quick feet, good straight-line speed and he's more advanced than most young defensive backs in terms of reading the play, which is usually the benefit of becoming a dual-threat prospect.

Furthermore, he's more than willing to play physical on the outside, even though he doesn't own what would be considered a prototypical corner frame at 6'0" and 170 pounds.

Bleacher Report CFB pointed out Griffin's continued hope of being a two-way player and provided a look at his star-studded family tree:

He'll need to become more consistent on the offensive side in order to earn snaps at wide receiver, but he should be an impact addition to the class, even if he only plays defense over the long haul.

All told, Griffin is a tremendous pick up for Jim Mora and the Bruins. He received widespread interest from around the country, including other high-profile programs like USC and Michigan, so gaining his commitment makes quite a statement.

It wouldn't be a total surprise to see him earn some playing time as a freshman, though a crowded CB depth chart could delay his involvement a bit. That said, it will likely take at least a full season before he's ready to become a key contributor at UCLA anyway.