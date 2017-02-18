Mikaela Shiffrin Wins 3rd Straight Slalom World Title

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her third straight slalom world title at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Switzerland on Saturday.

If her performance is any indication, Shiffrin could be a force to be reckoned with at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

According to NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi, Shiffrin became the first woman since 1939 to capture three straight slalom world titles thanks to a triumph on Saturday.

She achieved that feat in dominant fashion with a 1.64-second margin of victory. Citing ski-db.com, Zaccardi noted the 1.64-second margin was the biggest at a women's event since 1970.

In addition to her slalom gold in St. Moritz, Shiffrin also took home silver in the giant slalom as she prepares for what could be a career-defining run in Pyeongchang.

Already the defending Olympic gold medalist in women's slalom following a stellar showing in Sochi three years ago, Shiffrin told reporters in Feb. 2014 that she aspired to win five golds in her next Olympics.

"I don't think it's jinxing it, it's not arrogant," Shiffrin said at the time, according to the San Jose Mercury News' Elliott Almond. "It's just the fact: I think I can."

With confidence and the results to back it up, the 21-year-old should be one of the most compelling skiers to watch as the countdown to 2018 begins.