    St Louis CardinalsDownload App

    Yadier Molina, Cardinals Reportedly Discuss Contract Extension

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals bats against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the fifth inning at AT&T Park on September 16, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    The St. Louis Cardinals and catcher Yadier Molina are reportedly engaged in "preliminary talks" regarding a contract extension.  

    According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, the two sides "are considering the start of the season an unofficial deadline" to reach an agreement. 

    "Obviously Yadier’s been in the organization a long time and we’ve had a relationship going back years with Melvin [Roman, Molina's agent]," Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said, per Heyman. "And if there’s hope to do something mutually beneficial before the season, we will try to do that."

    Mozeliak also cautioned that talks at this stage in spring training are "very preliminary." 

    Now 34 years old, Molina has showed few signs of slowing down as he's entered what figured to be the twilight of his career. 

    In 581 plate appearances last season, Molina posted a .307/.360/.427 slash line with eight home runs and 58 RBI and a .787 OPS. The seven-time All-Star also maintained a positive defensive wins above replacement output for a 13th straight season. 

    As far as his current contract is concerned, Molina is slated to earn a base salary of $14 million in 2017. He also owns a mutual option worth $15 million for the 2018 season that includes a $2 million buyout. 

    Considering Molina has been one of MLB's most consistent backstops for the last decade and more, he should wield quite a bit of leverage as the two sides prepare to sit down at the negotiating table in advance of the regular season. 

          

    Stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.comContract information retrieved from Spotrac.com

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 