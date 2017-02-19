    IPLDownload App

    IPL Auction 2017: Start Time, Players List and Remaining Budgets

    BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Ben Stokes of Durham hits a six watched by Jonny Bairstow of Yorkshire during the Natwest T20 Blast match between Yorkshire and Durham at Edgbaston cricket ground on August 20, 2016 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images)
    Philip Brown/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2017

    The all-important auction for the 2017 Indian Premier League takes place on Monday, Feb. 20 in Bangalore with all eight teams looking to add potentially crucial personnel to their squads.

    Each side will be able to pick from the pool of 351 players up for auction, of whom 226 are Indian. 

    Due to the current makeups of each squad a maximum of 76 players can be purchased at this year's auction, and the likes of Ishant Sharma, Ben Stokes and Angelo Mathews are likely to be widely coveted. 

    The full list of players up for auction can be found at IPLT20.com, while the remaining budgets for each side can be seen below:

    2017 IPL: Teams, Remaining Budgets
    TeamRemaining Budget (Rs)Overseas PlayersTotal Players
    Delhi Daredevils231 million517
    Gujarat Lions143.5 million616
    Kings XI Punjab233.5 million519
    Kolkata Knight Riders197.5 million414
    Mumbai Indians115.55 million620
    Rising Pune Supergiants175 million517
    Royal Challengers Bangalore128.25 million820
    Sunrisers Hyderabad209 million517
    IPLT20.com

    Maximum squad size is 27. Nine overseas players are permitted per team.

    Proceedings will start at 9:30 a.m. IST (4 a.m. GMT) and, as ever, it could be just as significant which of the utility players are picked as the high-profile expensive purchases.

    However, the main intrigue will surround where the likes of Stokes and Mathews end up, two of the seven players with the top base price of Rs 20 million:

    2017 IPL Auction: Marquee Players
    PlayerRoleBase Price (Rs)
    Eoin MorganBatsman20 million
    Pat CumminsBowler20 million
    Mitchell JohnsonBowler20 million
    Ishant SharmaBowler20 million
    Chris WoakesAll-Rounder20 million
    Angelo MatthewsAll-Rounder20 million
    Ben StokesAll-Rounder20 million
    Jonny BairstowWicket-keeper15 million
    Trent BoultBowler15 million
    Kagiso RabadaBowler10 million
    IPLT20.com

    England international Stokes will be one of the biggest draws at the auction and has himself said he is relishing the prospect of playing in his first IPL, per Nick Hoult in the Telegraph:

    I just want to get picked up. That is the main thing about it. [...]

    We are a very strong team England wise but it will be nice to go away somewhere and focus on the skills that I want to get better at in T20 which are hitting the boundary, different areas and different options with the bat. How to bowl in a given situation but then also doing it against the best players in the world that those competitions (IPL) attract. 

    Rising Pune Supergiants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders are all likely to be interested in the Durham all-rounder.

    Were he to be picked up by RCB as their final overseas player he would join a thrilling lineup that already includes Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers, Shane Watson and Mitchell Starc.

    As a result they will be heavily fancied to go all the way at IPL 2017, but they were similarly tipped last year and ended up losing in the final to a David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 01: Kagiso Rabada during the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead on February 01, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)
    Gallo Images/Getty Images

    The defending champions will be looking to do plenty of work at the auction as they currently have only 17 players, five of whom are from overseas.

    South African quick Kagiso Rabada could well be on their radar, but he will likely be targeted by a number of teams meaning he could be very expensive.

    It is always an intriguing process, the IPL auction, and Monday will be no different. It sets the tone for the tournament and could be where teams snap up their crucial players ahead of the action starting on April 5. 

