IPL Auction 2017: Start Time, Players List and Remaining Budgets

Philip Brown/Getty Images

The all-important auction for the 2017 Indian Premier League takes place on Monday, Feb. 20 in Bangalore with all eight teams looking to add potentially crucial personnel to their squads.

Each side will be able to pick from the pool of 351 players up for auction, of whom 226 are Indian.

Due to the current makeups of each squad a maximum of 76 players can be purchased at this year's auction, and the likes of Ishant Sharma, Ben Stokes and Angelo Mathews are likely to be widely coveted.

The full list of players up for auction can be found at IPLT20.com, while the remaining budgets for each side can be seen below:



2017 IPL: Teams, Remaining Budgets Team Remaining Budget (Rs) Overseas Players Total Players Delhi Daredevils 231 million 5 17 Gujarat Lions 143.5 million 6 16 Kings XI Punjab 233.5 million 5 19 Kolkata Knight Riders 197.5 million 4 14 Mumbai Indians 115.55 million 6 20 Rising Pune Supergiants 175 million 5 17 Royal Challengers Bangalore 128.25 million 8 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad 209 million 5 17 IPLT20.com

Maximum squad size is 27. Nine overseas players are permitted per team.

Proceedings will start at 9:30 a.m. IST (4 a.m. GMT) and, as ever, it could be just as significant which of the utility players are picked as the high-profile expensive purchases.

However, the main intrigue will surround where the likes of Stokes and Mathews end up, two of the seven players with the top base price of Rs 20 million:

2017 IPL Auction: Marquee Players Player Role Base Price (Rs) Eoin Morgan Batsman 20 million Pat Cummins Bowler 20 million Mitchell Johnson Bowler 20 million Ishant Sharma Bowler 20 million Chris Woakes All-Rounder 20 million Angelo Matthews All-Rounder 20 million Ben Stokes All-Rounder 20 million Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper 15 million Trent Boult Bowler 15 million Kagiso Rabada Bowler 10 million IPLT20.com

England international Stokes will be one of the biggest draws at the auction and has himself said he is relishing the prospect of playing in his first IPL, per Nick Hoult in the Telegraph:

I just want to get picked up. That is the main thing about it. [...] We are a very strong team England wise but it will be nice to go away somewhere and focus on the skills that I want to get better at in T20 which are hitting the boundary, different areas and different options with the bat. How to bowl in a given situation but then also doing it against the best players in the world that those competitions (IPL) attract.

Rising Pune Supergiants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders are all likely to be interested in the Durham all-rounder.

Were he to be picked up by RCB as their final overseas player he would join a thrilling lineup that already includes Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers, Shane Watson and Mitchell Starc.

As a result they will be heavily fancied to go all the way at IPL 2017, but they were similarly tipped last year and ended up losing in the final to a David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gallo Images/Getty Images

The defending champions will be looking to do plenty of work at the auction as they currently have only 17 players, five of whom are from overseas.

South African quick Kagiso Rabada could well be on their radar, but he will likely be targeted by a number of teams meaning he could be very expensive.

It is always an intriguing process, the IPL auction, and Monday will be no different. It sets the tone for the tournament and could be where teams snap up their crucial players ahead of the action starting on April 5.