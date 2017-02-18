Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Wayne Rooney, Victor Lindelof

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney could reportedly leave Manchester United before the end of the Chinese Super League transfer window at the end of the month.

According to James Ducker in the Telegraph, a number of Chinese clubs are in the hunt for the United and England captain and "believe there is a chance of striking a deal" before Feb. 28 due to Rooney's recent lack of game time.



Ducker added that Beijing Guoan and Guangzhou Evergrande are two of the clubs interested in the 31-year-old forward and United could demand a significant fee for him, while Rooney has been offered at least £32 million per year to make the move to the Far East.

Wayne Rooney: Honours Won at Manchester United Premier League (5) 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13 FA Cup (1) 2015–16 Football League Cup (2) 2005–06, 2009–10 FA Community Shield (4) 2007, 2010, 2011, 2016 UEFA Champions League (1) 2007–08 FIFA Club World Cup (1) 2008 ManUtd.com

Rooney is no longer an integral part of United's first team due to the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the squad, and he has not started a Premier League game since before Christmas.

He may view moving to China as an opportunity for a final huge payday in his career and a chance for increased game time in a rapidly-emerging league.

Meanwhile, United, for whom Rooney has been a dedicated servant since his 2004 move from Everton for £27 million, could bring in a big transfer fee as he is still contracted to the club to 2019.

Rooney netted a late equaliser against Stoke City earlier this month to surpass Sir Bobby Charlton as United's all-time leading goalscorer:

He holds the same distinction for England. However, he is not the player he once was and has been eclipsed as both United's key striker and leader by Ibrahimovic in 2016-17, according to BT Sport's Harry Redknapp:

Per Ducker, a summer departure for Rooney from United is potentially a more likely scenario, but "Chinese suitors are working hard to make a deal happen."

It would be a huge boost for the Chinese Super League were they to snap up Rooney, one of the most recognisable faces in football, while United could bring in a big fee for a player who is past his peak.

Meanwhile, United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly won his battle to sign Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t The Sun's Geoff Sweet), the Red Devils have agreed a pre-contract agreement with Lindelof, meaning they will secure his signature in the summer despite attempts by Roma to hijack the move, and interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

There were numerous reports at the end of 2016 that United would secure the Sweden international in January, per RTP (h/t Uche Amako of the Daily Express). However, he ended up remaining at Benfica.

Per the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, United need to add strength to their centre-back department in the summer, especially as Chris Smalling could depart having fallen down the pecking order:

It would be a huge boon if United have indeed agreed to sign Lindelof, as the 22-year-old is an immense talent and clearly rated by Mourinho.