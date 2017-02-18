Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andrea Belotti, Achille Degan Approach

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Arsenal will reportedly face competition from German giants Bayern Munich in the race to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

According to Sam Morgan in The Sun, the 23-year-old has been in contact with Bayern, and the Bundesliga champions "appear in the driving seat to sign him."

Morgan added that Italian Belotti has a £86 million release clause and has drawn interest from Chelsea and Manchester United also, so Arsenal are going to have to put up a significant fight if they are to sign him in the summer.

Belotti has been phenomenal in 2016-17, netting 17 goals and providing three assists in 21 Serie A appearances, per Squawka:

He would be a fantastic addition to the Gunners squad, especially as doubts remain over whether Alexis Sanchez will still be at Arsenal next season, per MailOnline's Harry Slavin.

A natural goalscorer, Belotti is also a very hard worker and boasts tremendous physicality, attributes that could serve him well in the Premier League:

However, his talents have made him attractive to many of Europe's top clubs, and Bayern seem to have got a jump on the competition.

Also, given that Arsenal are flirting with not qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League, their chances of signing Belotti look to be diminishing.

Meanwhile, French fifth-tier winger Achille Degan has launched a unique approach to gaining a trial with Arsenal.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

According to the Daily Star's Colin Harvey, Saint-Lo's Degan, 24, has "left Normandy to set up camp outside the Gunners' London Colney base in the hope of holding talks with Arsene Wenger and convincing him to give him a chance."

He reportedly spent Friday outside Arsenal's training ground as Gunners manager Wenger did his pre-match press conference and took training ahead of the FA Cup clash with Sutton on Monday.

Degan told Harvey:

I want to show by my courage that I can succeed and to show the world that only willpower, perseverance, fight, work and vision can take us where we want to go. I know that with Arsene Wenger and the team, I will become an excellent and great player. I will change and bring something new, different. The coach does not know me yet but I know him and I admire him. “I respect the work he has been doing for all these years and I don’t think it is over, he still has much to give to Arsenal. Much more.

It seems unlikely Degan's tactic will succeed, but it is an undeniably direct approach to earning a move.