Perth International 2017: Saturday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Australian Brett Rumford extended his advantage at the top of the leaderboard to five shots at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth, Australia, on Saturday.

But his leading margin will make little difference with the tournament changing to a knockout match play format for Sunday's final round.

Having finished Saturday on 17 under after a 68, though, Rumford is one of the top eight seeds who will be given a bye into the second round of the six-hole knockout matches.

The European Tour provided an explanation of the format:

Here is what the leaderboard looked like following Saturday's action, with the top 24 qualifying for the final day:

The full leaderboard can be accessed via the European Tour's official website.

Eight players finished 54 holes in a tie for 20th, meaning a play-off was needed to whittle the octet down to five.

The tricky 18th had caused plenty of problems all day, and it proved its worth again as four pars and four bogeys were made at the first attempt.

As a result, Sam Brazel, Jeev Milkha Singh, Matthew Millar and Duncan Stewart made it through to Sunday, while Phachara Khongwatmai, Jordan Smith, Ryan Fox and Sebastian Heisele were forced back to the tee to play for the last of the 24 spots.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

After the second play-off hole, only Khongwatmai and Fox remained following bogeys from Smith and Heisele.

And Sunday's lineup was then completed when Fox three-putted for bogey and Thailand's Khongwatmai got up and down for par thanks to a beautiful chip from the edge of the green.

Rumford has looked the form player all week and could be excused for wishing it was a standard 72-hole stroke play event.

The Perth-born 39-year-old carded a double-bogey seven on the seventh to go out in a one-over 37 on Saturday, but five birdies on the back nine saw him home in fine fashion.

It is crucial, though, that he maintains his form into Sunday or his early excellence could come to nothing, per the European Tour:

Another man to watch on Sunday will be 2016 Perth champion and former Open winner Louis Oosthuizen.

The South African finished 54 holes in a tie for second on 12 under par after carding a 67 on Saturday.

The world No. 25 was bogey-less in his third round, while he birdied six, 10 and 15 and produced a brilliant eagle two on 13, per the European Tour:

It is set to be an exciting Sunday of action with the innovative new format sure to make for drama and tension throughout the day.

At any other tournament, Rumford would be the firm favourite, but any of the remaining 24 players could triumph.