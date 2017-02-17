    NBADownload App

    Draymond Green Leader for Defensive Player of Year Award, According to ESPN Poll

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green watches a free throw during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
    February 18, 2017

    With the first half of the NBA season in the books, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has the inside track on being named the league's Defensive Player of the Year. 

    Per ESPN's Chris Haynes, a poll conducted with 80 members of the media who vote on NBA postseason awards gave Green 41 first-place votes, 28 second-place votes and six third-place votes. 

    Behind Green in the voting were Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (193 total points) and San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (185 points). 

    Upon being told of the results, Green was taken aback by the support for his defensive skills. 

    “I think it’s pretty amazing to get that type of recognition for something,” Green told Haynes. “Obviously, it doesn’t matter at this point. But to be there right now—I know how good of a defender Kawhi is—so to be there is pretty special.”

    It's not a surprise to see Green generate so much praise for his defense. The Warriors star has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in each of the previous two seasons and finished second behind Leonard in Defensive Player of the Year voting during that same span. 

    Per Basketball-Reference.com advanced metrics, Green ranks third in the NBA in defensive rating and defensive win shares. He is tied with Lucas Nogueira of the Toronto Raptors for best defensive box plus/minus (5.2). 

    The Warriors are regularly lauded for their offense, which leads the NBA with 118.2 points per game, but Green sets the tempo for a defense that ranks second in efficiency with 104.1 points allowed per 100 possessions. 

    Stats per Basketball-Reference.com.

