    Joel Embiid Live-Tweets Rising Stars Game to Let Fans Know Who's Getting Cooked

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 17: Joel Embiid of the World Team gets interviewed by Rick Fox during the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge as part of 2017 All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images
    Kyle NewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    Philadelphia 76ers rookie Joel Embiid (torn meniscus) may not be playing in the 2017 Rising Stars Challenge, but the phenom is making his presence felt...on social media.

    According to Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript, Embiid—who loves to have fun on social media—asked the NBA for permission to tweet during the game:

    Given this weekend is all about having fun for the NBA, he got the thumbs-up. And you better believe he seized the moment.

    In the middle of the game, Embiid let fans know he was about to give live updates:

    At that point, all eyes were on the Sixers center's timeline:

    The NBA should really consider letting Embiid tweet during every game...or even run the league's official account.

    [Twitter]

