Joel Embiid Live-Tweets Rising Stars Game to Let Fans Know Who's Getting Cooked
Philadelphia 76ers rookie Joel Embiid (torn meniscus) may not be playing in the 2017 Rising Stars Challenge, but the phenom is making his presence felt...on social media.
According to Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript, Embiid—who loves to have fun on social media—asked the NBA for permission to tweet during the game:
Fred Katz @FredKatz
No joke, Embiid requested permission from the NBA to tweet tonight. They gave him a yes.2/18/2017, 3:33:46 AM
Given this weekend is all about having fun for the NBA, he got the thumbs-up. And you better believe he seized the moment.
In the middle of the game, Embiid let fans know he was about to give live updates:
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Live on the bench to let y'all know who's getting cooked2/18/2017, 3:26:00 AM
At that point, all eyes were on the Sixers center's timeline:
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Dangelo cooking Sabonis2/18/2017, 3:27:03 AM
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
My guy Sabonis woke up and he dunked on some dude2/18/2017, 3:34:51 AM
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Simmons can be exciting2/18/2017, 3:35:59 AM
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
If you've heard me talk before, I dare y'all to read my tweets in my accent2/18/2017, 3:42:38 AM
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Dario Saric can ball wow2/18/2017, 3:44:00 AM
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Jamal Murray 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥2/18/2017, 3:45:09 AM
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Just let KAT and Porzingis play 1 on 12/18/2017, 3:45:47 AM
The NBA should really consider letting Embiid tweet during every game...or even run the league's official account.
[Twitter]
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!