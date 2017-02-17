Joel Embiid Live-Tweets Rising Stars Game to Let Fans Know Who's Getting Cooked

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Joel Embiid (torn meniscus) may not be playing in the 2017 Rising Stars Challenge, but the phenom is making his presence felt...on social media.

According to Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript, Embiid—who loves to have fun on social media—asked the NBA for permission to tweet during the game:



Given this weekend is all about having fun for the NBA, he got the thumbs-up. And you better believe he seized the moment.

In the middle of the game, Embiid let fans know he was about to give live updates:

At that point, all eyes were on the Sixers center's timeline:

The NBA should really consider letting Embiid tweet during every game...or even run the league's official account.

