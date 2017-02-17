Pacers Shopping 1st-Round Pick in 2017 Draft to Get Help for Paul George

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

As the Indiana Pacers look to keep their playoff hopes alive and build a better roster around All-Star Paul George, the team is shopping its 2017 first-round pick in an effort to add a player before the trade deadline next Thursday.

ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported the news Friday, citing league sources, and noted that because of the deep draft class, "the Pacers are hoping that such an asset would translate to the addition of either an established wing or established frontline player."

While Indiana has made the pick available, it isn't an indication a trade is imminent. Haynes even wrote some within the organization have shown "hesitancy" in regard to trading the selection.

George is holding the cards in this equation. Indiana's superstar has the right to opt out of his contract at the end of next season, and he told ESPN's Marc Stein on ESPN Radio's Meet The All-Stars what his goals are as he moves forward in his career:

As I told [Pacers president] Larry [Bird], I always want to play on a winning team. I always want to be part of a team that has a chance to win it [all]. That's important. Say what you want; I want to compete for something. It's frustrating just playing the game for stats or for numbers or to showcase yourself. Man, I want a chance to play for a chance to win a championship.

The Pacers enter the All-Star break on a six-game losing streak that has dropped their record to a mediocre 29-28. They still occupy the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they haven't been considered a title threat since playing in back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014.

With George's potential free agency approaching, the Pacers need to start building a roster capable of winning at the highest level. Credit the front office for exploring all options.