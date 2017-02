NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2017: Score, MVP, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

","duration":119,"description":null,"author_name":"Thomas Duffy","article_type":"uber_article","analytics":{"video_id":17158,"title":"B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars","stream":"Front Page Featured","published_at":"2017-02-17T20:12:34.462000","id":"f261e057-43b8-495e-899f-8c55304b97fd"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}}],"video_playlist_ids":[17149,17148,17142,17121,17118,17116,17077,17057,17025,17023,17022,17021,16997,16891,16857,16851,16850,16844,16817,16775,16719,16700,16666,16661,16660,16653,16638,16634,16621,16560,16569,16561,16562,16564,16542,16518,16513,16493,16495,16498,16500,16454,16425,16396,16363,16378,16380,16348,16345,16187,16142,16127,16089,16077,16064,16045,16026,16019,16011,16008,15984,15985,15987,15986,15897,15854,15853,15852,15851,15850,15849,15743,15728,15735,15727,15726,15724,15580,15545,15532,15529,15528,15449,15432,15420,15418,15415,15352,15348,15278,15273,15271,15231,15166,15133,15092,15072,15008,14986,14973],"video_playlist":{"14973":{"url_hash":"221648fb23dea859a99bb23c832694bb37c94b2384dc9717f03f91e92e8f61de","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/14973","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:28Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/706968279-ric-buchers-nba-power-rankings-for-the-5th-straight-week-theres-a-new-1","performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":51848991,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"538.5000000000","id_str":"706968279","id":706968279,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/706968279","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-02T14:32:55Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: for the 5th Straight Week There's a New #1","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/1c/a7/8b/a1/9508/427b/8104/6da13b52e297/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=3089&q=90&w=4633","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/14973/akamai.json","video_id":14973,"title":"Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: for the 5th Straight Week There's a New #1","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/1c/a7/8b/a1/9508/427b/8104/6da13b52e297/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=3089&q=90&w=4633","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/b5/e9/b5e9ccab-f34c-4375-b4e0-2a14197a882a/12_1_16_NBA_PowerRankings_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/b5/e9/b5e9ccab-f34c-4375-b4e0-2a14197a882a/12_1_16_NBA_PowerRankings14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":54,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: Ric Bucher/@RicBucher Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: Greg Anthony/@GregAnthony50 ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/86/c9/47/92/a660/4e5b/a76b/b177d55ca493/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15133/akamai.json","video_id":15133,"title":"Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage? ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/86/c9/47/92/a660/4e5b/a76b/b177d55ca493/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/0b/a6/0ba64723-d9ad-4ae0-9adb-e872a6998411/DeAndre_Jordan_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/0b/a6/0ba64723-d9ad-4ae0-9adb-e872a6998411/DeAndre_Jordan14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":35,"description":"There's nothing a L.A. crowd loves more than to see DeAndre Jordan make a mean slam on the basket...that is until he goes to the free-throw line and completely airballs. With one of the worst averages at the charity stripe, The Clippers are looking to virtual reality to save the big man The only question left is will it actually work? Watch above.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15133,"title":"Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage? ","team":"los-angeles-clippers","stream":"nba","published_at":"2016-12-06T20:16:55.129000","person":"deandre-jordan","id":"11ac14af-4994-4c43-830d-9137d7fb5b44"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15166":{"url_hash":"f76e12b96d227bd48fcc1596cfa6d63db30f5e172a40cfa41bebff4d0c660272","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15166","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:19Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/1022753771-lebron-vs-melo-the-rivalry-continues-between-superstar-friends","performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":46679454,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"544.0000000000","id_str":"1022753771","id":1022753771,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/1022753771","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-07T16:39:03Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/01/b2/7d/f9/0d47/4239/8a90/fe89f164485f/crop_exact_518445328.jpg?h=391&q=90&w=587","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15166/akamai.json","video_id":15166,"title":"LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/01/b2/7d/f9/0d47/4239/8a90/fe89f164485f/crop_exact_518445328.jpg?h=391&q=90&w=587","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/0b/25/0b250ac9-1e01-4b0e-9bfd-8129a46ff9bd/120616_NBA_Lebron_Melo_v4_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/0b/25/0b250ac9-1e01-4b0e-9bfd-8129a46ff9bd/120616_NBA_Lebron_Melo_v414a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":58,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15271,"title":"Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd","stream":"cleveland-cavaliers","published_at":"2016-12-10T01:07:12.529000","id":"e5170894-648d-4de7-bac7-e423998f3b53"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15273":{"url_hash":"58bcb8e1853bee013dff4aaa74338129f3153a7e2a32112a21c060524c7f6857","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15273","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:10Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/1246253020-sam-dekker-posterizes-enes-kanter","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":29317825,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"547.0000000000","id_str":"1246253020","id":1246253020,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/1246253020","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-11T05:08:09Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/73/7c/a4/e5/327f/412f/b749/a6fcfcc55a33/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=193&q=90&w=342","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15273/akamai.json","video_id":15273,"title":"Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/73/7c/a4/e5/327f/412f/b749/a6fcfcc55a33/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=193&q=90&w=342","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/d4/a9/d4a96c3e-57a3-4e06-8788-aaac83277c5e/Sam%20Dekker%20Posterizes%20Enes%20Kanter%20-%20Houston%20Rockets_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/d4/a9/d4a96c3e-57a3-4e06-8788-aaac83277c5e/Sam%20Dekker%20Posterizes%20Enes%20Kanter%20-%20Houston%20Rockets14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":19,"description":"Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker dunks on Oklahoma City Thunder forward Enes Kanter late in the first quarter.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15273,"title":"Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter","stream":"houston-rockets","published_at":"2016-12-10T01:47:30.854000","id":"53da7bf8-074b-4211-9ee1-3cea1910cdbc"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15278":{"url_hash":"3f26024acc8fc41f5ca53b5aa3e42fc49f905bad1448af39da4a4e7105a4d323","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15278","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:07Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/1246332039-russell-westbrook-gets-his-7th-straight-triple-double-","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":35234128,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"548.0000000000","id_str":"1246332039","id":1246332039,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/1246332039","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-11T05:10:14Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/1b/49/bf/44/355c/4d44/ad96/3645a666c70b/crop_exact_628833566.jpg?h=223&q=90&w=396","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15278/akamai.json","video_id":15278,"title":"Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple Double ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/1b/49/bf/44/355c/4d44/ad96/3645a666c70b/crop_exact_628833566.jpg?h=223&q=90&w=396","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/2c/c7/2cc71710-a0f2-493f-b2b6-3748852fe698/Russell%20Westbrook%20Is%20a%20Triple%20Double%20Machine%20_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/2c/c7/2cc71710-a0f2-493f-b2b6-3748852fe698/Russell%20Westbrook%20Is%20a%20Triple%20Double%20Machine%2014a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":9,"description":"Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple Double ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15278,"title":"Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple Double ","stream":"oklahoma-city-thunder","published_at":"2016-12-10T03:29:20.863000","id":"e4576943-c673-4a3f-b95e-b9d583e602b6"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15348":{"url_hash":"ba01374afb925716b277c840996566f1292c520f817e0ddcea7f18450b88b6b4","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15348","updated_at":"2016-12-15T21:40:03Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/1407847299-greg-anthonys-starting-5-the-nbas-biggest-underperformers-so-far","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":25094015,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"549.0000000000","id_str":"1407847299","id":1407847299,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/1407847299","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-13T16:37:57Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/71/8e/34/17/e078/446b/97dc/7c20e9798381/crop_exact_627209376.jpg?h=268&q=90&w=401","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15348/akamai.json","video_id":15348,"title":"Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/71/8e/34/17/e078/446b/97dc/7c20e9798381/crop_exact_627209376.jpg?h=268&q=90&w=401","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/83/b9/83b9bb66-db69-4f65-8a8d-35e993484f59/121316_NBA_GREG_ANTHONY_TOP_5_FINAL_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/83/b9/83b9bb66-db69-4f65-8a8d-35e993484f59/121316_NBA_GREG_ANTHONY_TOP_5_FINAL14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":60,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: Greg Anthony/@GregAnthony50 Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: Howard Beck/@HowardBe​ck Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: Howard Beck/@HowardBe​ck Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: Howard Beck/@HowardBe​ck Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. The video above is a tribute to Craig to honor his memory. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15449,"title":"Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter","stream":"nfl","published_at":"2016-12-15T21:06:17.236000","id":"b16f4160-2f0f-44a2-8567-5edd25ac6fe8"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15528":{"url_hash":"bc409165826286ba9a4891c9a1feb9a6db159da113155cadf0b5f5f66d0cb9b5","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15528","updated_at":"2016-12-19T14:21:11Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/1791152819-coach-gregg-popovich-fights-off-the-feelings-during-his-speech","performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":120201330,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"556.0000000000","id_str":"1791152819","id":1791152819,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/1791152819","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-19T14:21:11Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/48/8d/93/2f/77b6/46d9/b681/b24b6cc43367/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15528/akamai.json","video_id":15528,"title":"Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/48/8d/93/2f/77b6/46d9/b681/b24b6cc43367/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/89/b3/89b3eece-aba1-4dc6-94c2-ecf54627d6b5/Coach%20Pop%20Fighting%20the%20Feels_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/89/b3/89b3eece-aba1-4dc6-94c2-ecf54627d6b5/Coach%20Pop%20Fighting%20the%20Feels14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":37,"description":"Coach Gregg Popovich gives a hilarious, heartwarming speech at Tim Duncan's jersey retirement ceremony","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15528,"title":"Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech","stream":"san-antonio-spurs","published_at":"2016-12-19T04:11:30.646000","id":"12813127-8aab-4274-97a2-59cc3c805ff4"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15529":{"url_hash":"82d845072a07ac26de4c228acc24c854beb2e94f86690f4bd08b2d320f10e372","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15529","updated_at":"2016-12-19T14:21:32Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/1791159149-tim-duncan-ends-his-speech-with-some-jokes","performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":110639339,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"557.0000000000","id_str":"1791159149","id":1791159149,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/1791159149","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-19T14:21:32Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/d5/90/55/b7/6b0d/4435/ad32/3aaf650b4358/crop_exact_630215834.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15529/akamai.json","video_id":15529,"title":"Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/d5/90/55/b7/6b0d/4435/ad32/3aaf650b4358/crop_exact_630215834.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/91/73/9173835c-9d3f-4afe-bcb6-d018afa9c2e4/Duncan%20Speech%20End_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/91/73/9173835c-9d3f-4afe-bcb6-d018afa9c2e4/Duncan%20Speech%20End14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":106,"description":"Tim Duncan ends his speech with a few jokes","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15529,"title":"Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes","stream":"san-antonio-spurs","published_at":"2016-12-19T04:21:21.424000","id":"e868e941-0c68-425e-a618-732cc326a70f"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15532":{"url_hash":"02cfb78e71272371d2a955abc3be146658cc28c63a2b90dfca64631b3f5e11d2","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15532","updated_at":"2016-12-19T14:48:13Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/1792384427-kevin-durant-is-an-assassin-the-former-mvp-leads-the-nbas-best-superteam","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":5634270,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"558.0000000000","id_str":"1792384427","id":1792384427,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/1792384427","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-19T14:48:13Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/aa/57/9f/ea/1f3e/4811/9cb5/574678f9fd7e/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2574&q=90&w=3854","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15532/akamai.json","video_id":15532,"title":"Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/aa/57/9f/ea/1f3e/4811/9cb5/574678f9fd7e/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2574&q=90&w=3854","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/f5/4c/f54c0831-032c-42a8-9722-55be4cef83f1/KD_hype_tape_FINAL_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/f5/4c/f54c0831-032c-42a8-9722-55be4cef83f1/KD_hype_tape_FINAL14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":48,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. Follow our analyst on Twitter for even more coverage: Greg Anthony/@GregAnthony50 Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. Porzingis","color2":null,"color1":null},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":6734,"permalink":"/articles/track/2155888430-porzingis-plays-good-d-at-rim-vs-pacers","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":108748831,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"19.0000000000","id_str":"2155888430","id":2155888430,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/kristaps-porzingis_v/tracks/2155888430","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-25T07:14:00Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Porzingis Plays Good D at Rim vs. Pacers","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b0/4e/4f/43/3450/47cc/86f9/b934d55b1f61/crop_exact_630316868.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15724/akamai.json","video_id":15724,"title":"Porzingis Good D at Rim vs Pacers","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b0/4e/4f/43/3450/47cc/86f9/b934d55b1f61/crop_exact_630316868.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/41/b5/41b50d44-e85c-4d46-b9e6-3d0287888d8c/Porzingis%20Good%20D%20at%20Rim%20vs%20Pacers_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/41/b5/41b50d44-e85c-4d46-b9e6-3d0287888d8c/Porzingis%20Good%20D%20at%20Rim%20vs%20Pacers14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":7,"description":"NY Knicks' Kristaps Porziņģis shows good defense at the rim.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15724,"title":"Porzingis Good D at Rim vs Pacers","stream":"new-york-knicks","published_at":"2016-12-24T00:29:26.640000","id":"867b020c-be74-473f-b6fb-6396337a79ac"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15726":{"url_hash":"2e98cd27edc2258c7a40d0cdc73df8c760a5390843de0c38d76a648685643af0","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15726","updated_at":"2016-12-26T12:59:30Z","tag":{"unique_name":"kristaps-porzingis","tag_id":92761,"short_name":null,"logo":"kristaps_porzingis.png","display_name":"Kristaps Porzingis","color2":null,"color1":null},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":6734,"permalink":"/articles/track/2155919999-kp-at-4-leads-to-wide-open-pacers-3","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":48872322,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"20.0000000000","id_str":"2155919999","id":2155919999,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/kristaps-porzingis_v/tracks/2155919999","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-25T07:14:32Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"KP at 4 Leads to Wide-Open Pacers 3","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e7/74/cc/eb/90bb/481b/87ec/cc0de79dccfb/crop_exact_630316846.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15726/akamai.json","video_id":15726,"title":"KP at 4 Leads to Wide Open Pacers 3","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e7/74/cc/eb/90bb/481b/87ec/cc0de79dccfb/crop_exact_630316846.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/cd/26/cd263279-d3cc-46bc-a33c-339e315b6544/KP%20at%204%20Leads%20to%20Wide%20Open%20Pacers%203_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/cd/26/cd263279-d3cc-46bc-a33c-339e315b6544/KP%20at%204%20Leads%20to%20Wide%20Open%20Pacers%20314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":6,"description":"NY Knicks' Kristaps Porziņģis at 4 lead to the Pacers' opportunity at a wide-open 3-pointer.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15726,"title":"KP at 4 Leads to Wide Open Pacers 3","stream":"new-york-knicks","published_at":"2016-12-24T00:33:50.772000","id":"34e43e92-69f9-41a3-82d0-c2b81b7d30fc"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15727":{"url_hash":"b7e9ddba50e88404f55821611fe57749c592ae4994c5b4407badd36908b70f0b","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15727","updated_at":"2016-12-25T07:14:47Z","tag":{"unique_name":"kristaps-porzingis","tag_id":92761,"short_name":null,"logo":"kristaps_porzingis.png","display_name":"Kristaps Porzingis","color2":null,"color1":null},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":6734,"permalink":"/articles/track/2155930503-kp-in-no-mans-land-on-defense","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":2276471,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"21.0000000000","id_str":"2155930503","id":2155930503,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/kristaps-porzingis_v/tracks/2155930503","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-25T07:14:47Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"KP in No-Man's Land on Defense","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/0a/9a/76/8d/8800/4911/8159/ce9d076741f1/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15727/akamai.json","video_id":15727,"title":"KP in No-Man's Land on Defense","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/0a/9a/76/8d/8800/4911/8159/ce9d076741f1/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/51/4a/514a044f-efff-4b58-b00e-f5dbd901a136/KP%20in%20No-Man's%20Land%20on%20Defense_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/51/4a/514a044f-efff-4b58-b00e-f5dbd901a136/KP%20in%20No-Man's%20Land%20on%20Defense14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":9,"description":"NY Knicks' Kristaps Porziņģis was caught in no-man's land on defense as Pacers pushed to the rim.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15727,"title":"KP in No-Man's Land on Defense","stream":"new-york-knicks","published_at":"2016-12-24T00:36:02.528000","id":"b730919d-645f-4aa6-b59e-40297205b18a"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15728":{"url_hash":"c12995f21daecf0d203ff995f2cdc8f74a1a035013bd00b3064a07889ad3ba08","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15728","updated_at":"2016-12-26T12:57:24Z","tag":{"unique_name":"kristaps-porzingis","tag_id":92761,"short_name":null,"logo":"kristaps_porzingis.png","display_name":"Kristaps Porzingis","color2":null,"color1":null},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":6734,"permalink":"/articles/track/2156110546-nuggets-rebound-with-kp-flying-out-to-3-pt-line","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":31640978,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"22.0000000000","id_str":"2156110546","id":2156110546,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/kristaps-porzingis_v/tracks/2156110546","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-25T07:19:39Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Nuggets Rebound with KP Flying Out to 3-Pt Line","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/01/22/3a/bf/8d8a/472d/a9c4/ed73f1d06eda/crop_exact_630171114.jpg?h=223&q=90&w=396","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15728/akamai.json","video_id":15728,"title":"Nuggets Rebound with KP Flying Out to 3 Pt Line","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/01/22/3a/bf/8d8a/472d/a9c4/ed73f1d06eda/crop_exact_630171114.jpg?h=223&q=90&w=396","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/78/58/7858e607-4067-4512-b027-8a3a3052107d/Nuggets%20Rebound%20w:KP%20Flying%20Out%20to%203%20pt%20Line_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/78/58/7858e607-4067-4512-b027-8a3a3052107d/Nuggets%20Rebound%20w:KP%20Flying%20Out%20to%203%20pt%20Line14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":9,"description":"NY Knicks' Kristaps Porziņģis couldn't seem to get his defense quite right with flying out to the 3-point line.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15728,"title":"Nuggets Rebound with KP Flying Out to 3 Pt Line","stream":"denver-nuggets","published_at":"2016-12-24T00:39:17.053000","id":"2f76e10e-f821-401e-b3c7-ec2b36e876e2"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15735":{"url_hash":"f51fa551366ad06f55bda38f0ddae8d45059ac5c5960b69b2f92b668b48420c4","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15735","updated_at":"2016-12-25T07:16:30Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/2155990219-lopez-does-a-double-clothesline","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":28247551,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"561.0000000000","id_str":"2155990219","id":2155990219,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/2155990219","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-25T07:16:30Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Lopez Does a Double Clothesline","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/bc/dd/87/b3/c28c/4627/92cd/ac9d25bb9540/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2366&q=90&w=4207","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15735/akamai.json","video_id":15735,"title":"Lopez Does a Double Clothesline","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/bc/dd/87/b3/c28c/4627/92cd/ac9d25bb9540/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2366&q=90&w=4207","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/60/27/6027ecd6-fefe-4a5e-840f-6a185ecb12f5/lopez%20double%20clothesline_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/60/27/6027ecd6-fefe-4a5e-840f-6a185ecb12f5/lopez%20double%20clothesline14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":14,"description":"Lopez Does a Double Clothesline at the end of the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15735,"title":"Lopez Does a Double Clothesline","stream":"nba","published_at":"2016-12-24T03:01:27.658000","league":"nba","id":"968aa0b5-3e95-41aa-bc91-7c959b70348b","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15743":{"url_hash":"f05d43297456993c443a8160d5860532858e797a52b7671e8c01d941dd42c3d7","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15743","updated_at":"2016-12-26T22:52:03Z","tag":{"unique_name":"kristaps-porzingis","tag_id":92761,"short_name":null,"logo":"kristaps_porzingis.png","display_name":"Kristaps Porzingis","color2":null,"color1":null},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":6734,"permalink":"/articles/track/2265265370-kristaps-porzingis-down-the-lane-for-a-jam","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":67031374,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"23.0000000000","id_str":"2265265370","id":2265265370,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/kristaps-porzingis_v/tracks/2265265370","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2016-12-26T22:52:03Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Kristaps Porzingis Down the Lane for a Jam","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/47/29/7f/7f/a7fb/49c9/bb99/925f71d12968/crop_exact_630465628.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15743/akamai.json","video_id":15743,"title":"Kristaps Porzingis Down the Lane for a Jam","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/47/29/7f/7f/a7fb/49c9/bb99/925f71d12968/crop_exact_630465628.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/43/88/43885475-574f-4512-9325-d57aefe9486e/Kristaps%20Porzingis%20Down%20The%20Lane%20For%20a%20Jam%20-%20New%20York%20Knicks_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/43/88/43885475-574f-4512-9325-d57aefe9486e/Kristaps%20Porzingis%20Down%20The%20Lane%20For%20a%20Jam%20-%20New%20York%20Knicks14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":16,"description":"New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis drives Down the Lane for a Jam against the Boston Celtics.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15743,"title":"Kristaps Porzingis Down the Lane for a Jam","stream":"new-york-knicks","published_at":"2016-12-25T18:21:07.302000","id":"9b0b83ad-fa69-4b68-9ad6-6a7b90df3a74"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15849":{"url_hash":"08007054bdeb21b431f29207d6aeab0ae36e89b8a0b4cf547d2d0f43dc1dcc9a","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15849","updated_at":"2017-01-03T15:03:42Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/2675586608-doc-and-austin-rivers-receive-1st-half-ejections-against-the-houston-rockets-","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":56479261,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"562.0000000000","id_str":"2675586608","id":2675586608,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/2675586608","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-02T03:20:39Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/d0/de/a3/03/9db0/4776/a1de/c0fa732374b6/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15849/akamai.json","video_id":15849,"title":"Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/d0/de/a3/03/9db0/4776/a1de/c0fa732374b6/crop_exact_preview-v00.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/29/47/29477b87-5846-45af-856b-23e16d823e9a/rivers%20ejection%20father%20and%20son_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/29/47/29477b87-5846-45af-856b-23e16d823e9a/rivers%20ejection%20father%20and%20son14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":108,"description":"Doc and Austin Rivers both receive 1st half ejections against the Houston Rockets. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15849,"title":"Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets ","team":"los-angeles-clippers","stream":"nba","published_at":"2016-12-31T02:27:06.897000","id":"b3d6f327-60a3-41bb-9713-150f3102dc79","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15850":{"url_hash":"6714317ce34569d8fe5c53f462158a917fab04599711a2d54c7fe01a269624df","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15850","updated_at":"2017-01-02T03:20:41Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/2675587945-giannis-antetokounmpo-blocks-the-two-time-slam-dunk-champ","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":41157636,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"563.0000000000","id_str":"2675587945","id":2675587945,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/2675587945","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-02T03:20:41Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/52/33/70/97/4e3c/4d65/97dc/1b7e87292185/crop_exact_630696028.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15850/akamai.json","video_id":15850,"title":"Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/52/33/70/97/4e3c/4d65/97dc/1b7e87292185/crop_exact_630696028.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/9a/fc/9afcef86-9f4a-434b-9c0e-53afd7c31cda/Giannis%20Antetokounmpo%20Blocks%20the%20two-time%20Slam%20Dunk%20Champ_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/9a/fc/9afcef86-9f4a-434b-9c0e-53afd7c31cda/Giannis%20Antetokounmpo%20Blocks%20the%20two-time%20Slam%20Dunk%20Champ14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":25,"description":"Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15850,"title":"Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ","team":"milwaukee-bucks","stream":"nba","published_at":"2016-12-31T02:51:26.262000","id":"f3c44122-da2a-4b77-b029-d436a0d9fe3c","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15851":{"url_hash":"43f118ea5015cdc67328d695c4cff5d9d023bf3be755e6b7e10d9d677415aa26","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15851","updated_at":"2017-01-03T15:02:58Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/2675590998-tommy-heinsohn-goes-nuts-after-isaiah-thomas-scores-his-50th-point","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":13423527,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"564.0000000000","id_str":"2675590998","id":2675590998,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/2675590998","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-02T03:20:45Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/64/f8/8a/b2/f855/4735/bf0e/79ca1f9a275e/crop_exact_630699282.jpg?h=223&q=90&w=396","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15851/akamai.json","video_id":15851,"title":"Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nut After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/64/f8/8a/b2/f855/4735/bf0e/79ca1f9a275e/crop_exact_630699282.jpg?h=223&q=90&w=396","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/d5/1b/d51be57f-044a-430a-81db-5cd1879102d1/Tommy%20Heinsohn%20goes%20nuts_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/d5/1b/d51be57f-044a-430a-81db-5cd1879102d1/Tommy%20Heinsohn%20goes%20nuts14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":31,"description":"Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nut After Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15851,"title":"Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nut After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point","team":"boston-celtics","stream":"nba","published_at":"2016-12-31T03:05:31.594000","league":"nba","id":"2c0ab41f-47d3-4ffa-a11f-75633eaf23fb","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15852":{"url_hash":"645f88a5667f22f5bcc6485e61e3dc0c0de31f16e399bf65b18f606dc9cdcdfa","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15852","updated_at":"2017-01-02T03:20:54Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/2675594072-isaiah-thomas-scores-career-high-52-points-versus-the-miami-heat","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":102264750,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"565.0000000000","id_str":"2675594072","id":2675594072,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/2675594072","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-02T03:20:53Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/1b/b0/fe/3a/ca78/4f6c/9fd4/157878299b05/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2529&q=90&w=4491","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15852/akamai.json","video_id":15852,"title":"Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/1b/b0/fe/3a/ca78/4f6c/9fd4/157878299b05/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2529&q=90&w=4491","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/bd/ec/bdeccf01-ea5e-46c7-b45f-f4dafb32aa1f/IT%20compilation_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/bd/ec/bdeccf01-ea5e-46c7-b45f-f4dafb32aa1f/IT%20compilation14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":60,"description":"Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15852,"title":"Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat","team":"boston-celtics","stream":"nba","published_at":"2016-12-31T03:26:09.300000","league":"nba","id":"5d88c62a-330b-407c-be20-83aeee732443","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15853":{"url_hash":"aef5669c72533d0909cb642242268f0aacfecc9c711813ff68e78f7969010aab","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15853","updated_at":"2017-01-02T03:20:57Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/2675595904-jrue-holiday-dunks-on-kristaps-porzingis","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":33615573,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"566.0000000000","id_str":"2675595904","id":2675595904,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/2675595904","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-02T03:20:57Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/8d/e0/31/68/1766/4e7e/a344/aeb74aa5e4a8/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1431&q=90&w=2544","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15853/akamai.json","video_id":15853,"title":"Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/8d/e0/31/68/1766/4e7e/a344/aeb74aa5e4a8/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1431&q=90&w=2544","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/da/0b/da0b3eba-f3fa-4a63-a14a-9ec9ccc24185/Jrue%20Holiday%20Dunk%20on%20KP_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/da/0b/da0b3eba-f3fa-4a63-a14a-9ec9ccc24185/Jrue%20Holiday%20Dunk%20on%20KP14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":19,"description":"Pelicans Point Guard Jrue Holiday Dunks on Knicks Center Kristaps Porzingis","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15853,"title":"Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis","team":"new-orleans-pelicans","stream":"nba","published_at":"2016-12-31T03:25:38.266000","league":"nba","id":"03ecc749-1b2a-4227-a7b8-07b345da9be9","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15854":{"url_hash":"da5487b86f625d01cf4ace2a44bf42738961c5263eaf47d2c2a94fb2d0d37aec","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15854","updated_at":"2017-01-03T15:01:33Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/2675598319-james-harden-connects-with-montrezl-harrell-with-the-between-the-legs-dime-","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":131238167,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"567.0000000000","id_str":"2675598319","id":2675598319,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/2675598319","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-02T03:21:00Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/7f/37/31/b7/be5a/42a3/b898/166bd2131f35/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1714&q=90&w=3046","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15854/akamai.json","video_id":15854,"title":"James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between the Legs Dime ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/7f/37/31/b7/be5a/42a3/b898/166bd2131f35/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1714&q=90&w=3046","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/00/2a/002a1f5d-97f7-4811-b94f-6489e22daa0d/Harden%20Passes%20Between%20the%20Legs%20for%20the%20Montrezl%20Harrell%20Hammer_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/00/2a/002a1f5d-97f7-4811-b94f-6489e22daa0d/Harden%20Passes%20Between%20the%20Legs%20for%20the%20Montrezl%20Harrell%20Hammer14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":13,"description":"James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between the Legs Dime ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":15854,"title":"James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between the Legs Dime ","team":"houston-rockets","stream":"nba","published_at":"2016-12-31T03:43:21.002000","id":"d2f646fd-1ab4-4969-a533-b8cc2bd9eea2","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":null},"autoplay":false}},"15897":{"url_hash":"9d1eefb3204f3cddc87b179b0a6d9ebf16ffcc638fddddfed25f279ae68fedb3","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15897","updated_at":"2017-01-02T20:21:32Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/2723390751-greg-anthonys-starting-5-who-has-the-most-to-prove-in-2017","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":106955713,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"568.0000000000","id_str":"2723390751","id":2723390751,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/2723390751","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-02T20:21:32Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/04/cf/c4/59/fa38/439b/acee/905d6f3c6c73/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=981&q=90&w=1740","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/15897/akamai.json","video_id":15897,"title":"Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/04/cf/c4/59/fa38/439b/acee/905d6f3c6c73/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=981&q=90&w=1740","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/25/ae/25ae1f93-4ef2-438d-b98b-e6d95db8786f/010217_NBA_Starting_5_Most_to_Prove_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/25/ae/25ae1f93-4ef2-438d-b98b-e6d95db8786f/010217_NBA_Starting_5_Most_to_Prove14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":61,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: Howard Beck/@HowardBe​ck Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: Howard Beck/@HowardBe​ck Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: Howard Beck/@HowardBe​ck Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: Howard Beck/@HowardBe​ck Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: Ric Bucher/@RicBucher. Follow Ric Bucher on Twitter for even more coverage. Ric Bucher/@RicBucher Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. Follow Ric Bucher on Twitter for even more coverage. Heat's James Johnson also got into a scuffle due to the incident.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16089,"title":"Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It","stream":"nba-highlights","published_at":"2017-01-07T05:44:21.713000","id":"7bebe712-6f79-471b-96ca-0316e9e8df99"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16089/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16127":{"url_hash":"504a4b26cba365914c4ab2c51665231a508db375c2e67a652c53afe4aa8b7a7c","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16127","updated_at":"2017-01-09T18:27:22Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/3123727707-greg-anthonys-starting-5-the-top-5-trade-targets-in-the-nba","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":116052868,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"579.0000000000","id_str":"3123727707","id":3123727707,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/3123727707","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-09T18:27:22Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/11/06/8e/a4/d5f7/4570/84fe/5c387960547f/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1123&q=90&w=1680","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16127/akamai.json","video_id":16127,"title":"Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/11/06/8e/a4/d5f7/4570/84fe/5c387960547f/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1123&q=90&w=1680","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/46/ed/46ed73a2-e3a0-4689-ba84-53c4746cb1e0/010917_NBA_Starting_5_Trade_Targets_CH_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/46/ed/46ed73a2-e3a0-4689-ba84-53c4746cb1e0/010917_NBA_Starting_5_Trade_Targets_CH14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":61,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Follow B/R analyst Greg Anthony on Twitter for even more coverage. Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. The 41-year-old Hall of Famer will be working with an All-Star Veteran cast. Can he finally snag a ring though? Watch above. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16187,"title":"Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-01-11T20:30:59.256000","league":"nba","id":"c7b2be42-002c-44a5-9b85-57ab8337739b","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16187/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16345":{"url_hash":"0c3dddd0e48fa5d661bc3e07b9fd126a2f7e909fd554c08e38dd79c4e7cdcfdf","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16345","updated_at":"2017-01-20T16:38:31Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/3716332940-the-greek-freak-vs-the-beard-harden-and-giannis-face-off-in-houston","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":79994057,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"582.0000000000","id_str":"3716332940","id":3716332940,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/3716332940","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-18T18:18:19Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e7/74/b6/4d/43ae/426e/8e1c/57c1c5f8e578/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=342&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16345/akamai.json","video_id":16345,"title":"The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Faceoff in Houston","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e7/74/b6/4d/43ae/426e/8e1c/57c1c5f8e578/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=342&q=90&w=512","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/76/a9/76a9cf18-9323-4092-9747-f82b38884d7c/GiannisHarden_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/76/a9/76a9cf18-9323-4092-9747-f82b38884d7c/GiannisHarden14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":60,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? For more on James Harden, check out NBA Senior Writer Howard Beck's latest article in B/R Mag: http://thelab.bleacherreport.com/james-harden-mike-d-antoni-system/ Almost 15 years after its release, producers are looking to shed some new light on the classic. Now the only question left is, who could ever replace Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrellson? ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16348,"title":"Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?","stream":"trending","published_at":"2017-01-18T20:24:09.568000","id":"4a0900a3-2310-40df-89da-09e69f1954c4"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16348/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16363":{"url_hash":"f750fd386fd8b76ec073fdd44d76d8198144276a7a6b3c202ed54a85eab7a773","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16363","updated_at":"2017-01-19T16:26:38Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/3777680169-howard-beck-and-ric-buchers-1st-half-disappointments-","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":6335877,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"586.0000000000","id_str":"3777680169","id":3777680169,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/3777680169","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-19T16:26:38Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/1c/06/be/fc/5397/47f2/af65/79fe09ad276a/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2892&q=90&w=4339","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16363/akamai.json","video_id":16363,"title":"Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/1c/06/be/fc/5397/47f2/af65/79fe09ad276a/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2892&q=90&w=4339","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/2c/33/2c33c0a5-f5c6-4cd2-b65c-a6e75e881e82/011817_NBA_1ST_HALF_DISAPPOINTMENTS_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/2c/33/2c33c0a5-f5c6-4cd2-b65c-a6e75e881e82/011817_NBA_1ST_HALF_DISAPPOINTMENTS14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":526,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16380,"title":"Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-01-19T14:55:54.116000","league":"nba","id":"25cb66b2-8d6a-4879-af12-fe9b4e17b3ef","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16380/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16396":{"url_hash":"2130302147961eb704fdab2f34fc0cd9b9d432f1bbcde946ef20c34c1ca18cbf","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16396","updated_at":"2017-01-20T16:18:34Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/3790972345-greg-anthonys-starting-5-top-5-question-marks-at-the-halfway-point","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":113852649,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"587.0000000000","id_str":"3790972345","id":3790972345,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/3790972345","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-19T21:14:47Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/bc/f2/30/5d/2c0e/4f6b/8c7e/f607e1396637/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2225&q=90&w=3324","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16396/akamai.json","video_id":16396,"title":"Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Half-Way Point","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/bc/f2/30/5d/2c0e/4f6b/8c7e/f607e1396637/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2225&q=90&w=3324","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/4b/e7/4be7371a-4f46-4fa7-811a-747657dbc763/011917_NBA_GA%20Top%205%20Questions_For%20QC_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/4b/e7/4be7371a-4f46-4fa7-811a-747657dbc763/011917_NBA_GA%20Top%205%20Questions_For%20QC14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":57,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Follow B/R analyst Greg Anthony on Twitter for even more coverage. This accomplishment is the second best in NBA history and the only person ahead of him is Wilt Chamberlain who scored 100 points in 1962. Do you think anyone will beat ever beat Kobe and/or Wilt? Find out more about this night in the video above.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16425,"title":"Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors ","stream":"trending","published_at":"2017-01-20T18:58:07.957000","id":"1806ae32-a7c6-4654-9a3c-984cee988674"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16425/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16454":{"url_hash":"b698368605c035b3a0e69188ce7537bc448a2a4d6c242c8a46b353f2d2a950ad","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16454","updated_at":"2017-01-23T06:04:28Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4014656536-lebron-james-nails-a-clutch-3-pointer-to-tie-the-game-vs-spurs","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":66935434,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"589.0000000000","id_str":"4014656536","id":4014656536,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4014656536","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-23T06:04:28Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/38/a8/1c/02/ef70/4db5/a32a/11d05e790f12/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1744&q=90&w=3092","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16454/akamai.json","video_id":16454,"title":"LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/38/a8/1c/02/ef70/4db5/a32a/11d05e790f12/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1744&q=90&w=3092","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/64/a4/64a4097c-e99d-4da3-81a8-8ef15ebe56df/Lebron%20James%20Nails%20a%20Clutch%203-Pointer%20to%20Tie%20the%20Game%20Vs.%20Spurs_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/64/a4/64a4097c-e99d-4da3-81a8-8ef15ebe56df/Lebron%20James%20Nails%20a%20Clutch%203-Pointer%20to%20Tie%20the%20Game%20Vs.%20Spurs14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":31,"description":"LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16454,"title":"LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs","team":"cleveland-cavaliers","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-01-22T03:59:58","id":"c69fb8c8-e294-4888-b0bc-97889d86b9bc","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16454/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16493":{"url_hash":"c6ada2fd8639124343e9f111c5e1cabf7d841b789a1beba0f6c05593db13d830","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16493","updated_at":"2017-01-26T14:40:01Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4109759917-joakim-noah-makes-an-embarrassing-free-throw-attempt-versus-pacers","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":121079389,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"592.0000000000","id_str":"4109759917","id":4109759917,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4109759917","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-24T16:06:00Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ab/64/03/b2/349a/4a20/969f/e647af82ae59/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1490&q=90&w=2648","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16493/akamai.json","video_id":16493,"title":"Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free Throw Attempt Versus Pacers","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ab/64/03/b2/349a/4a20/969f/e647af82ae59/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1490&q=90&w=2648","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/db/1e/db1ef446-0399-4eb1-82de-33a4ca926591/Noah%20Free%20Throw%20Miss_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/db/1e/db1ef446-0399-4eb1-82de-33a4ca926591/Noah%20Free%20Throw%20Miss14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":38,"description":"New York Knicks' Joakim Noah completely misses the net during his free throw attempt.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16493,"title":"Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free Throw Attempt Versus Pacers","team":"new-york-knicks","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-01-24T01:39:00.871000","person":"joakim-noah","league":"nba","id":"f4fbe89f-a212-4c64-94b2-9f214711fb6b"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16493/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16495":{"url_hash":"83ba9024649defe202e5b4fcb6c97c9105dc128492a17a11ad59ee1caecfbe1f","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16495","updated_at":"2017-01-24T16:05:57Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4109756607-dion-waiters-drills-the-three-to-win-the-game-against-the-warriors","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":64187018,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"590.5000000000","id_str":"4109756607","id":4109756607,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4109756607","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-24T16:05:57Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/fe/ed/f8/ab/d216/458f/a067/2a1091ff43a4/crop_exact_632530724.jpg?h=223&q=90&w=396","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16495/akamai.json","video_id":16495,"title":"Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/fe/ed/f8/ab/d216/458f/a067/2a1091ff43a4/crop_exact_632530724.jpg?h=223&q=90&w=396","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/c5/61/c561a422-459b-452c-8e07-e662c8616ece/Dion%20FTW_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/c5/61/c561a422-459b-452c-8e07-e662c8616ece/Dion%20FTW14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":40,"description":"Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16495,"title":"Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors","team":"miami-heat","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-01-24T03:23:46.068000","league":"nba","id":"89a5810c-f7bf-48c2-84ef-d7b0a432cd24","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16495/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16498":{"url_hash":"2df3881bf6f7d248afd8415b1c52fcf6af481c344cc9bc93a9521952e0cb9879","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16498","updated_at":"2017-01-24T16:05:50Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4109751872-giannis-antetokounmpo-drains-the-three-","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":108882438,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"591.0000000000","id_str":"4109751872","id":4109751872,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4109751872","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-24T16:05:50Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/32/db/14/12/4da0/4d6d/9640/4e4ac59086bd/crop_exact_632532568.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16498/akamai.json","video_id":16498,"title":"Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/32/db/14/12/4da0/4d6d/9640/4e4ac59086bd/crop_exact_632532568.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/24/82/24827e47-e2b2-4813-8db5-218f3d4022f3/Giannis%20Exclamation%203%20pointer%20Greek%20Shimmy_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/24/82/24827e47-e2b2-4813-8db5-218f3d4022f3/Giannis%20Exclamation%203%20pointer%20Greek%20Shimmy14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":36,"description":"Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16498,"title":"Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three ","team":"milwaukee-bucks","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-01-24T03:59:29.223000","league":"nba","id":"1805b419-78e6-43f5-914c-b518cd84f72b","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16498/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16500":{"url_hash":"1207d1fd597809570ab131d7d3e9187fdc301108276af0bd5bd32d1363dc608e","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16500","updated_at":"2017-01-24T16:05:41Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4109746317-westbrook-scores-game-winner-and-earns-another-triple-double-to-defeat-jazz-","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":79606754,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"590.0000000000","id_str":"4109746317","id":4109746317,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4109746317","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-24T16:05:41Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ff/1f/93/6e/0398/4c59/a84a/a162b820dd51/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1248&q=90&w=2215","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16500/akamai.json","video_id":16500,"title":"Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ff/1f/93/6e/0398/4c59/a84a/a162b820dd51/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1248&q=90&w=2215","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/8c/2b/8c2b7df9-fef5-4782-a016-6c7210105139/012417_NBA_RECAP_SV_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/8c/2b/8c2b7df9-fef5-4782-a016-6c7210105139/012417_NBA_RECAP_SV14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":55,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. So what do cats, Ben Simmons and the Sixers winning have in common? Watch above. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16513,"title":"Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration","stream":"trending","published_at":"2017-01-24T20:44:17.737000","id":"eb34252c-b8a7-44ee-95b3-593ba043dba3"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16513/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16518":{"url_hash":"0d16cfdb5cf253bb2d70bd61f915167d2e5d722ce2cdbea65317f0eb827e48a2","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16518","updated_at":"2017-01-24T22:32:45Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4127424580-celebrate-this-years-oscar-nominees-with-the-nbas-best-actors","performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":4692013,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"595.0000000000","id_str":"4127424580","id":4127424580,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4127424580","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-24T22:32:45Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ab/00/fd/ca/01b2/4c5a/bc02/4cbf318884fd/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16518/akamai.json","video_id":16518,"title":"Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ab/00/fd/ca/01b2/4c5a/bc02/4cbf318884fd/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/a9/31/a931732c-eaf2-455b-9f12-8337c2071cbd/012417_NBA_FLOPPERS_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/a9/31/a931732c-eaf2-455b-9f12-8337c2071cbd/012417_NBA_FLOPPERS_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":59,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. Since coming to the team in 2009, the power forward has used his platform to influence thousands of families around him. Check out his latest assist above. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16542,"title":"'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights on","stream":"trending","published_at":"2017-01-25T16:54:52.918000","id":"b17b9aa3-240d-433c-9f43-501aaded56c9"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16542/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16560":{"url_hash":"1cfb2577b6eaf418393aa37d3cd4317f3362afa4afedf8bd76861ceddc63f4e7","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16560","updated_at":"2017-01-26T15:12:47Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4238805911-howard-becks-rant-on-the-all-star-voting-process","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":26411887,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"596.7500000000","id_str":"4238805911","id":4238805911,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4238805911","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-26T15:12:47Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/bf/25/66/7c/24ed/469e/917e/9c519b253d10/crop_exact_632534576.jpg?h=396&q=90&w=594","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16560/akamai.json","video_id":16560,"title":"Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/bf/25/66/7c/24ed/469e/917e/9c519b253d10/crop_exact_632534576.jpg?h=396&q=90&w=594","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/92/68/9268fd75-d40e-4495-9442-525856f1a0f8/012517_NBA_VOTING_RANT_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/92/68/9268fd75-d40e-4495-9442-525856f1a0f8/012517_NBA_VOTING_RANT14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":332,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: @Howard Beck Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis on a daily basis. Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: @Howard Beck Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: @Howard Beck Follow our analysts on Twitter for even more coverage: @Howard Beck Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. However, what's more wild may be the action happening at halftime. Could these be the craziest shows of all? Check it out. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16621,"title":"The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-01-27T17:50:31.952000","league":"nba","id":"458bcff8-d913-4a1f-8e42-d83a2398a5e2"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16621/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16634":{"url_hash":"39b0798a0856e4b3347121cbd7acc9d23c3672a2b7ec78306cd1b2eccc54b165","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16634","updated_at":"2017-01-29T07:19:07Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4413393237-kemba-walker-sick-crossover-on-derrick-rose","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":131119782,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"601.0000000000","id_str":"4413393237","id":4413393237,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4413393237","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-29T07:19:07Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e8/a3/65/49/0eb3/4e2e/a5c1/b36936533b69/crop_exact_632737304.jpg?h=223&q=90&w=396","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16634/akamai.json","video_id":16634,"title":"Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e8/a3/65/49/0eb3/4e2e/a5c1/b36936533b69/crop_exact_632737304.jpg?h=223&q=90&w=396","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/0f/73/0f738f83-7728-4753-a830-57c8896945ae/Kemba%20Walker%20Sick%20Crossover%20On%20Derrick%20Rose%20-%20Charlotte%20Horners_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/0f/73/0f738f83-7728-4753-a830-57c8896945ae/Kemba%20Walker%20Sick%20Crossover%20On%20Derrick%20Rose%20-%20Charlotte%20Horners14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":20,"description":"Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker crosses over New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose who ends up looking foolish.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16634,"title":"Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose","stream":"nba-highlights","published_at":"2017-01-28T01:24:26.228000","id":"5703ce89-15eb-4a0e-b8cf-75179783e7f4"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16634/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16638":{"url_hash":"7eaa2026c5a99177c67229b433c728b22bb2aa026674bd06fe6d598b03fb2a98","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16638","updated_at":"2017-01-29T07:19:46Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4413439909-joel-embiid-blocks-james-harden-and-finishes-the-other-way","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":89241016,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"602.0000000000","id_str":"4413439909","id":4413439909,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4413439909","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-29T07:19:46Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/bd/e1/51/1e/dfdd/42d6/97b3/e27acb2e6b2c/crop_exact_632874416.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16638/akamai.json","video_id":16638,"title":"Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/bd/e1/51/1e/dfdd/42d6/97b3/e27acb2e6b2c/crop_exact_632874416.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/14/a5/14a5811a-cb30-40e8-a881-70834818e31a/Joel%20Embiid%20Block%20And%20Then%20Finish%20The%20Other%20Way%20-%20Philadelphia%2076ers_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/14/a5/14a5811a-cb30-40e8-a881-70834818e31a/Joel%20Embiid%20Block%20And%20Then%20Finish%20The%20Other%20Way%20-%20Philadelphia%2076ers14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":33,"description":"Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid blocks Houston Rockets guard James Harden and drives the floor and finishes the other way.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16638,"title":"Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way","stream":"nba-highlights","published_at":"2017-01-28T03:02:05.480000","id":"dee7249a-0672-40fe-a77d-722f78aa454e"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16638/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16653":{"url_hash":"289d0304978e668a27a3c7c0ce70029e40237ed6020dd49488aafbe7b4a56fa0","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16653","updated_at":"2017-01-30T07:54:17Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4480544268-steph-curry-hits-a-half-court-shot-before-halftime-","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":80689239,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"603.0000000000","id_str":"4480544268","id":4480544268,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4480544268","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-30T07:54:17Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/1c/8a/1f/ee/42fe/41c2/a068/28aaeb9982cb/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16653/akamai.json","video_id":16653,"title":"Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/1c/8a/1f/ee/42fe/41c2/a068/28aaeb9982cb/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/53/c9/53c9a4ba-43dc-4429-9529-357c9aa51116/Steph%20Curry%20Half%20Court%20Before%20Halftime%20-%20Golden%20State%20Warriors_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/53/c9/53c9a4ba-43dc-4429-9529-357c9aa51116/Steph%20Curry%20Half%20Court%20Before%20Halftime%20-%20Golden%20State%20Warriors14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":57,"description":"Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry hits a half-court buzzer beater before halftime against the Los Angeles Clippers.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16653,"title":"Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime ","stream":"nba-highlights","published_at":"2017-01-29T03:06:48.299000","id":"c1e6c040-8f87-49db-95c1-6efda0fb79ab"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16653/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16660":{"url_hash":"d66b026ebfd889e7708daffc926dc19de6ce58ad06da9ef006e82cccc26de46e","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16660","updated_at":"2017-01-30T07:54:31Z","tag":{"unique_name":"kristaps-porzingis","tag_id":92761,"short_name":null,"logo":"kristaps_porzingis.png","display_name":"Kristaps Porzingis","color2":null,"color1":null},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":6734,"permalink":"/articles/track/4480558432-kristaps-porzingis-slams-in-the-face-of-dwight-howard","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":42781609,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"25.0000000000","id_str":"4480558432","id":4480558432,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/kristaps-porzingis_v/tracks/4480558432","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-30T07:54:31Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/45/ac/3a/ef/42c8/4dc9/aa0e/f4af08430200/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=207&q=90&w=368","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16660/akamai.json","video_id":16660,"title":"Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/45/ac/3a/ef/42c8/4dc9/aa0e/f4af08430200/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=207&q=90&w=368","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/aa/19/aa19865c-fbea-40d5-b6d0-53f8b7021e26/Kristaps%20Porzingis%20Slams%20In%20The%20Face%20Of%20Dwight%20Howard%20-%20New%20York%20Knicks%20w%20Pringles_1_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/aa/19/aa19865c-fbea-40d5-b6d0-53f8b7021e26/Kristaps%20Porzingis%20Slams%20In%20The%20Face%20Of%20Dwight%20Howard%20-%20New%20York%20Knicks%20w%20Pringles_114a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":34,"description":"New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis dunks all over Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard and gets the foul.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16660,"title":"Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard","stream":"nba-highlights","published_at":"2017-01-29T21:46:13.369000","id":"3df42b70-02b1-4511-8f7d-b71813c37dcc"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16660/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16661":{"url_hash":"9d964b8eb3ca0c102f24b878cc55e3d1ba08126df165d02d91805a509dbdd93b","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16661","updated_at":"2017-01-30T07:54:56Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4480571188-deandre-liggins-takes-too-many-steps-lebron-james-mocks-him","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":49163217,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"604.0000000000","id_str":"4480571188","id":4480571188,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4480571188","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-30T07:54:56Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/a0/fe/04/24/f6c9/4d2c/8aa7/13c10e046843/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1538&q=90&w=2733","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16661/akamai.json","video_id":16661,"title":"DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/a0/fe/04/24/f6c9/4d2c/8aa7/13c10e046843/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1538&q=90&w=2733","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/02/1c/021c1237-0a93-42b1-9836-35d7a6bbff4b/DeAndre%20Liggins%20Takes%20Steps%20-%20Lebron%20James%20Mocks%20-%20Cleveland%20Cavaliers_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/02/1c/021c1237-0a93-42b1-9836-35d7a6bbff4b/DeAndre%20Liggins%20Takes%20Steps%20-%20Lebron%20James%20Mocks%20-%20Cleveland%20Cavaliers14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":11,"description":"Cleveland Cavaliers guard DeAndre Liggins Takes way too many steps... LeBron James then mocks him.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16661,"title":"DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him","stream":"nba-highlights","published_at":"2017-01-29T22:19:50.153000","id":"3ecdfe09-0c9d-4d79-944c-2c2fb4e9af0f"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16661/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16666":{"url_hash":"99e59da518b48f6c4b70563e0b60bda84c4879227b1353f4cde5780cb76f619a","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16666","updated_at":"2017-01-30T07:55:41Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4480604100-cj-mccollum-making-moves-","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":52096363,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"605.0000000000","id_str":"4480604100","id":4480604100,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4480604100","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-30T07:55:41Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"CJ McCollum Making Moves ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/2d/4a/dd/1e/6b44/4178/bdad/3b087e9751a6/crop_exact_633053314.jpg?h=264&q=90&w=396","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16666/akamai.json","video_id":16666,"title":"CJ McCollum Making Moves ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/2d/4a/dd/1e/6b44/4178/bdad/3b087e9751a6/crop_exact_633053314.jpg?h=264&q=90&w=396","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/d8/f3/d8f312fb-bc09-43ba-baa7-bc7f944aec47/CJ%20McCollum%20Making%20Moves%20_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/d8/f3/d8f312fb-bc09-43ba-baa7-bc7f944aec47/CJ%20McCollum%20Making%20Moves%2014a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":27,"description":"CJ McCollum Making Moves and scoring vs. Golden State. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16666,"title":"CJ McCollum Making Moves ","stream":"nba-highlights","published_at":"2017-01-30T03:29:11.166000","id":"b7f7e0c3-d07b-45f8-b13a-c5b706290dd7"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16666/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16700":{"url_hash":"e4f7095a6ceeadf63d5a43a179ba1e346681915f1eb2b700eea47d16f012ac20","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16700","updated_at":"2017-01-30T22:54:28Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4521216064-greg-anthonys-starting-5-the-biggest-nba-all-star-snubs","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":120692825,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"606.0000000000","id_str":"4521216064","id":4521216064,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4521216064","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-30T22:54:28Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/a1/a2/02/08/7c23/4fec/8480/eb4a34783645/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2969&q=90&w=4446","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16700/akamai.json","video_id":16700,"title":"Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/a1/a2/02/08/7c23/4fec/8480/eb4a34783645/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2969&q=90&w=4446","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/5c/3b/5c3bbc31-c951-43ad-942d-ffc0c72c7d6c/013017_NBA_GA_AllStar%20Snubs_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/5c/3b/5c3bbc31-c951-43ad-942d-ffc0c72c7d6c/013017_NBA_GA_AllStar%20Snubs14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":53,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis on a daily basis. Stay with us, and you'll stay in the know. Follow B/R analyst Greg Anthony on Twitter for even more coverage.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16700,"title":"Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-01-30T22:11:44.499000","league":"nba","id":"c2819ff5-afd1-40a6-a471-552b75465f15","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16700/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16719":{"url_hash":"75ef63da68dfa2bf407778d0adb2226e3357ccd3134f9a41e19cfa7ab49abf2c","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16719","updated_at":"2017-01-31T19:14:27Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4576332079-carmelo-and-the-terrible-horrible-no-good-very-bad-month","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":51308099,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"607.0000000000","id_str":"4576332079","id":4576332079,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4576332079","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-01-31T19:14:27Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/bd/23/f5/e2/9148/421c/9ce9/48829327d2c4/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=233&q=90&w=413","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16719/akamai.json","video_id":16719,"title":"Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/bd/23/f5/e2/9148/421c/9ce9/48829327d2c4/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=233&q=90&w=413","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/8a/01/8a0157a1-51ee-43b2-bb9c-2c49194808b6/013117_SOCIAL%20NEWS_MELO_For%20QC_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/8a/01/8a0157a1-51ee-43b2-bb9c-2c49194808b6/013117_SOCIAL%20NEWS_MELO_For%20QC14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":60,"description":"Carmelo Anthony has been a consistent name in the media since the beginning of the 2016-17 season especially as the trade deadline is nearing. However, January took quite a bigger dive than normal for the superstar. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16719,"title":"Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month","team":"new-york-knicks","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-01-31T19:06:27.371000","person":"carmelo-anthony","league":"nba","id":"8c373852-ccc5-4f47-b4ca-3aedba19b7a6"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16719/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16775":{"url_hash":"4a5c99c251e5e09642b53285c2b7667f17484787881bf323fd4940757efa35bb","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16775","updated_at":"2017-02-01T22:03:50Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4649179172-could-a-player-with-zero-career-nba-dunks-win-the-all-star-dunk-contest","performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":109546464,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"608.0000000000","id_str":"4649179172","id":4649179172,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4649179172","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-01T22:03:50Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/41/b4/36/1a/26b4/42f9/8ac3/2710b4c7d8e6/crop_exact_632955164.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16775/akamai.json","video_id":16775,"title":"Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/41/b4/36/1a/26b4/42f9/8ac3/2710b4c7d8e6/crop_exact_632955164.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/07/5d/075d40e5-6586-45e8-8024-932478098690/SOCIALNEWS_DerrickJones_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/07/5d/075d40e5-6586-45e8-8024-932478098690/SOCIALNEWS_DerrickJones14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":55,"description":"The Phoenix Suns are looking to steal the spotlight in the NBA All-Star's Slam Dunk Competition. Averaging just under 4-minutes on the court and not a single dunk in his Suns uniform, could Derrick Jones Jr. be the unforeseen Dunk Champion? You witnessed it here first.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16775,"title":"Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?","stream":"trending","published_at":"2017-02-01T21:45:47.925000","id":"9ed220a5-9cab-46ce-8e2c-7e4f616c5bcd"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16775/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16817":{"url_hash":"3143189970d1fd84407befb812875c9c9f07cf1e33903e4800b6a56b163a5037","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16817","updated_at":"2017-02-02T16:55:53Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4700396205-dunk-contest-legend-nate-robinson-wants-one-last-chance-to-ball-in-the-nba","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":11111680,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"609.0000000000","id_str":"4700396205","id":4700396205,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4700396205","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-02T16:55:53Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/43/8c/56/ba/46ef/4ff8/92fb/4bd0ad35b1a3/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=177&q=90&w=314","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16817/akamai.json","video_id":16817,"title":"Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/43/8c/56/ba/46ef/4ff8/92fb/4bd0ad35b1a3/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=177&q=90&w=314","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/dc/77/dc772243-a4cf-47ee-b0b2-bf0d74ed74b1/020217_SOCIAL%20NEWS_Nate%20Robinson_v2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/dc/77/dc772243-a4cf-47ee-b0b2-bf0d74ed74b1/020217_SOCIAL%20NEWS_Nate%20Robinson_v214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":57,"description":"At only 32-years-old, Nate Robinson has spent a decade crafting his legacy in the NBA. His time ended when he was waived in 2015. Now, he's looking for his comeback. Watch above. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16817,"title":"Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-02-02T16:37:47.577000","person":"nate-robinson","league":"nba","id":"2476ff48-9ab3-48dc-afa5-7277bf4c1af3","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16817/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16844":{"url_hash":"83c7c4b394fcee99038ce31e8496c1490fd69f2c00219be5a2d452019f330672","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16844","updated_at":"2017-02-05T05:08:07Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4863000761-the-potential-top-2-nba-draft-picks-are-about-to-finally-settle-it-on-the-court-","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":35195296,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"610.0000000000","id_str":"4863000761","id":4863000761,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4863000761","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-05T05:08:07Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/32/95/03/74/7849/46c8/80cf/d009dadb0d4a/crop_exact_collage.jpg?h=1967&q=90&w=3490","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16844/akamai.json","video_id":16844,"title":"The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/32/95/03/74/7849/46c8/80cf/d009dadb0d4a/crop_exact_collage.jpg?h=1967&q=90&w=3490","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/ac/c3/acc3ef8c-8197-421a-b5d0-850b5a9cc7eb/LONZO_VS_MARKELLE_SOCIAL_NEWS_V3_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/ac/c3/acc3ef8c-8197-421a-b5d0-850b5a9cc7eb/LONZO_VS_MARKELLE_SOCIAL_NEWS_V314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":49,"description":"There's been a huge debate over Washington's PG Markelle Fultz and UCLA's PG Lonzo Ball. The two freshman are touted as going No. 1 in the upcoming NBA Draft. But with such different styles of play, which point guard will close out the season with the better highlight tape? ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16844,"title":"The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court ","team1":"washington-huskies-basketball","team":"ucla-basketball","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-02-03T21:08:09.471000","league":"college-basketball","id":"264349db-e7be-4800-971f-ea38f9cb6d8f"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16844/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16850":{"url_hash":"e6ff8a48f1b39fa4cca0f3bb2c6a63caf668f70b77d79a0f16f51f0d581da0a5","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16850","updated_at":"2017-02-05T05:24:32Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4863752534-yogi-ferrell-hits-game-winning-3-versus-trailblazers-","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":28079951,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"611.0000000000","id_str":"4863752534","id":4863752534,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4863752534","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-05T05:24:32Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b9/b0/70/ea/cca1/41f7/b96e/43ebb8c7932a/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1984&q=90&w=3524","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16850/akamai.json","video_id":16850,"title":"Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b9/b0/70/ea/cca1/41f7/b96e/43ebb8c7932a/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1984&q=90&w=3524","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/ed/cc/edcc6563-a018-4a5d-b0e5-88a5a528a44d/Yogi%203%20vs%20Blazers_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/ed/cc/edcc6563-a018-4a5d-b0e5-88a5a528a44d/Yogi%203%20vs%20Blazers14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":31,"description":"Dallas Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell made an exceptional three-pointer that led to the Mavs' victory against the Portland Trailblazers.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16850,"title":"Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers ","stream":"nba-highlights","published_at":"2017-02-04T06:06:35.484000","id":"9c2c26b9-25ef-46e2-9d81-54265fdcb34d"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16850/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16851":{"url_hash":"fead221c40407f02b0666ec688f35914ab06178247d5e8496093d5fffbb16bac","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16851","updated_at":"2017-02-05T05:39:57Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4864472814-devin-booker-scores-the-winning-shot-against-the-sacramento-kings","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":52931445,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"612.0000000000","id_str":"4864472814","id":4864472814,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4864472814","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-05T05:39:57Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e2/d2/91/0e/6645/4c6a/bf85/acfb9d37a7d4/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16851/akamai.json","video_id":16851,"title":"Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e2/d2/91/0e/6645/4c6a/bf85/acfb9d37a7d4/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/36/fe/36fef794-b477-449d-8d0d-08e7823898db/Devin%20Booker%20Game%20Winner_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/36/fe/36fef794-b477-449d-8d0d-08e7823898db/Devin%20Booker%20Game%20Winner14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":27,"description":"Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker granted his team the win against the Sacramento Kings with a shot right as the buzzer went off.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16851,"title":"Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings","stream":"nba-highlights","published_at":"2017-02-04T06:12:10.602000","id":"32dbe046-d632-4f36-9859-8a3a85733f02"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16851/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16857":{"url_hash":"e383a4c42083663b29e17b78f308b039ef601c78f551b98b395df10cc3e92929","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16857","updated_at":"2017-02-06T10:49:02Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4943353115-kerr-ejected-","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":122970877,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"613.0000000000","id_str":"4943353115","id":4943353115,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4943353115","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-06T10:49:02Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Kerr Ejected ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/8b/11/1d/56/96b9/41a5/8cf9/027201f8ba8d/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16857/akamai.json","video_id":16857,"title":"Kerr Ejected ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/8b/11/1d/56/96b9/41a5/8cf9/027201f8ba8d/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/47/1c/471c4b06-aee9-42e9-8813-7c93a334afbe/Kerr%20ejected%20warriors%20feed_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/47/1c/471c4b06-aee9-42e9-8813-7c93a334afbe/Kerr%20ejected%20warriors%20feed14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":39,"description":"Kerr Ejected ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16857,"title":"Kerr Ejected ","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-02-05T05:43:39.025000","id":"ae88b808-ffd3-4014-a2eb-57bc5d8c4509"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16857/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16891":{"url_hash":"a22b6cbecb066143562ebb8f46e1596173b83195f522117bcc603ef922ea2e75","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16891","updated_at":"2017-02-06T22:19:39Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/4974355226-the-underhand-free-throw-could-be-making-a-comeback-in-the-nba","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":60391329,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"614.0000000000","id_str":"4974355226","id":4974355226,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/4974355226","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-06T22:19:39Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/38/38/71/66/5ec2/4760/b428/43523d843663/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=295&q=90&w=442","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16891/akamai.json","video_id":16891,"title":"The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/38/38/71/66/5ec2/4760/b428/43523d843663/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=295&q=90&w=442","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/0e/48/0e4856fd-dbce-49e7-a649-a03b682dbe76/020617_UNDERHAND_ER_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/0e/48/0e4856fd-dbce-49e7-a649-a03b682dbe76/020617_UNDERHAND_ER14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":58,"description":"The way NBA player's shoot their free throws may be changing. Chinanu Onuaku is one of the first to embrace the return of the underhanded free throw, but it's the son of NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry who could bring the unique style back.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16891,"title":"The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-02-06T21:43:37.811000","league1":"nba","league":"college-basketball","id":"726939c6-ef6a-4904-b94c-9d31ac5ee981"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16891/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"16997":{"url_hash":"b5b924a4880251e39d22e47cdc635ab2b3b6264ff962ca420576e994268b3878","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16997","updated_at":"2017-02-12T06:21:16Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/5312240764-on-this-day-in-the-nba-allen-iverson-dropped-60-on-the-magic-in-philadelphia","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":121727340,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"615.0000000000","id_str":"5312240764","id":5312240764,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/5312240764","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-12T06:21:16Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/60/4c/84/6c/5634/406c/8962/d29af3f17cb9/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=235&q=90&w=417","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/16997/akamai.json","video_id":16997,"title":"On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/60/4c/84/6c/5634/406c/8962/d29af3f17cb9/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=235&q=90&w=417","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/6e/ed/6eed5088-bcda-4457-90cd-124bb26048a4/021017_SOCIAL%20NEWS_Iverson%2060_v2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/6e/ed/6eed5088-bcda-4457-90cd-124bb26048a4/021017_SOCIAL%20NEWS_Iverson%2060_v214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":59,"description":"On this day in 2005, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Allen Iverson scored 60 points against the Orlando Magic in the greatest scoring display of his career. How can you relive Iverson's glorious performance? Check out the video above.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":16997,"title":"On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-02-10T21:11:58.205000","id":"b6ac2012-6d02-43b1-a229-6222a9f73fc0"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/16997/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"17021":{"url_hash":"05e8e6caaf2e71a513fe5a85f143077608a43bc1d82896cecc7567379aa80298","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17021","updated_at":"2017-02-13T06:40:46Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/5378966404-giannis-antetokounmpo-makes-a-space-jam-dunk","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":112595665,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"616.0000000000","id_str":"5378966404","id":5378966404,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/5378966404","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-13T06:40:46Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/06/48/57/a6/d518/4d38/8968/db4f519cbee0/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=219&q=90&w=388","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17021/akamai.json","video_id":17021,"title":"Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/06/48/57/a6/d518/4d38/8968/db4f519cbee0/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=219&q=90&w=388","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/e5/d7/e5d721d2-bce8-47d3-a872-534b6b09109e/Giannis%20Space%20Jam%20Dunk_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/e5/d7/e5d721d2-bce8-47d3-a872-534b6b09109e/Giannis%20Space%20Jam%20Dunk14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":25,"description":"Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo heads down the middle of the paint for a \"Space Jam\" dunk during the game versus the Indiana Pacers.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":17021,"title":"Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-02-12T01:45:25.424000","id":"5c372c82-f1e8-48c6-a592-971c8b93b14a"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/17021/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"17022":{"url_hash":"c814dd4ae9dbb6d7d86f5541a55031b61057e69b6a5dad8b4667bcaab21eed6b","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17022","updated_at":"2017-02-13T06:52:42Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/5378985382-kevin-durant-okc-debut-welcomed-with-boos","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":43933019,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"620.0000000000","id_str":"5378985382","id":5378985382,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/5378985382","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-13T06:41:19Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/6f/68/27/76/bef4/49b1/9a36/6d8c9ee00b35/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2395&q=90&w=4256","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17022/akamai.json","video_id":17022,"title":"Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/6f/68/27/76/bef4/49b1/9a36/6d8c9ee00b35/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2395&q=90&w=4256","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/06/a0/06a0d4b9-f246-42c5-bfb9-dcef53312dc8/KD%20gets%20booed%20everytime%20he%20does%20anything_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/06/a0/06a0d4b9-f246-42c5-bfb9-dcef53312dc8/KD%20gets%20booed%20everytime%20he%20does%20anything14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":47,"description":"Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":17022,"title":"Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-02-12T02:01:09.077000","id":"ffd0f723-90f9-42d2-a582-9e29a9584dd3"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/17022/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"17023":{"url_hash":"511644a0d15c2592a71f3ee5b6fb68c8df5c19489043f9e481643c8ef7d19c53","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17023","updated_at":"2017-02-13T06:41:49Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/5379004009-russell-westbrook-pushes-kevin-durant","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":17971373,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"618.0000000000","id_str":"5379004009","id":5379004009,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/5379004009","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-13T06:41:49Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/c6/fd/ab/53/308d/4b66/b38f/81bf34f0cb20/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17023/akamai.json","video_id":17023,"title":"Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/c6/fd/ab/53/308d/4b66/b38f/81bf34f0cb20/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/e6/9c/e69cbdbb-870a-406f-bcce-7b72b699ecc5/Russ%20Pushes%20KD_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/e6/9c/e69cbdbb-870a-406f-bcce-7b72b699ecc5/Russ%20Pushes%20KD14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":8,"description":"OKC's Russell Westbrook met up with Kevin Durant at center court, and proceeded to shove KD out the way.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":17023,"title":"Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-02-12T02:49:55.213000","id":"a36cf823-120d-4a83-8079-657be27d74fc"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/17023/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"17025":{"url_hash":"4b93b99750bf46de5a21fad8b1e35c84afc70d3bef6afc24c1bf68cfea71b239","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17025","updated_at":"2017-02-13T06:42:56Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/5379053841-russell-westbrook-and-kevin-durant-jaw-with-each-other-in-kds-return-to-okc","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":3145994,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"619.0000000000","id_str":"5379053841","id":5379053841,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/5379053841","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-13T06:42:56Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/d0/ef/07/16/03d0/46e1/bd78/dc50927a7656/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-02-12_at_9.31.43_AM.jpg?h=1420&q=90&w=2132","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17025/akamai.json","video_id":17025,"title":"Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/d0/ef/07/16/03d0/46e1/bd78/dc50927a7656/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-02-12_at_9.31.43_AM.jpg?h=1420&q=90&w=2132","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/5f/ac/5faceafb-29c3-4333-a829-9e5225771488/ec90d0d5-caf3-45f9-a8ef-cdd60428b2a6_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/5f/ac/5faceafb-29c3-4333-a829-9e5225771488/ec90d0d5-caf3-45f9-a8ef-cdd60428b2a614a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":98,"description":"Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":17025,"title":"Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-02-12T14:36:50.168000","id":"8a24c7ff-ef38-420b-b0ec-e7c23aec1c4c"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/17025/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"17057":{"url_hash":"578e338ecacfd959ba784c939e10c8cffe9c5b486a33c4b5d3d1a3d0cbaabb4b","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17057","updated_at":"2017-02-13T22:18:32Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/5422038155-was-aaron-gordon-vs-zach-lavine-the-greatest-dunk-contest-ever","performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":89642900,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"621.0000000000","id_str":"5422038155","id":5422038155,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/5422038155","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-13T22:18:32Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e9/18/bc/b5/1dc2/41a7/a7fe/b79e90bcbed9/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=188&q=90&w=332","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17057/akamai.json","video_id":17057,"title":"Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e9/18/bc/b5/1dc2/41a7/a7fe/b79e90bcbed9/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=188&q=90&w=332","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/9c/c3/9cc3fc95-184f-4e15-a7d6-3dc6714505a9/021317_DUNKCONTEST_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/9c/c3/9cc3fc95-184f-4e15-a7d6-3dc6714505a9/021317_DUNKCONTEST14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":59,"description":"It's almost been a year since Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine squared off in the 2016 NBA Slam Dunk Competition. Yet, hoop critics still can't seem to get over the hype. Did we witness the great dunk contest of all time? ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":17057,"title":"Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?","stream":"trending","published_at":"2017-02-13T22:11:54.146000","id":"30f6e1e8-3dca-4d1a-9e3b-ee5104c8ce0b"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/17057/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"17077":{"url_hash":"a390254cb9cd792e9dfa92c4eb062b85bb9ebbfebcb548236df96db71f37c7c3","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17077","updated_at":"2017-02-14T20:09:36Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/5481803321-from-gucci-mane-to-lebron-how-the-kiss-cam-is-nbas-cupid","performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":126891575,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"622.0000000000","id_str":"5481803321","id":5481803321,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/5481803321","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-14T20:09:36Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b9/f1/9e/3a/6e3c/4e03/b94b/ff7fbd503182/crop_exact_477150221.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17077/akamai.json","video_id":17077,"title":"From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b9/f1/9e/3a/6e3c/4e03/b94b/ff7fbd503182/crop_exact_477150221.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/97/7c/977cef3d-8ebd-4bd9-9c56-6e8990ff964c/021417_SOCIAL%20NEWS_Valentines_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/97/7c/977cef3d-8ebd-4bd9-9c56-6e8990ff964c/021417_SOCIAL%20NEWS_Valentines14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":60,"description":"The NBA has redefined love with the simple use of a Jumbotron and filter. Check it out above. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":17077,"title":"From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid","stream":"trending","published_at":"2017-02-14T20:06:54.405000","id":"51d5504d-c6db-496d-919c-0e3d4021ee07"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/17077/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"17116":{"url_hash":"66558f2b5a5c0569230d78d7ad6a6e7f27e9e697463834c34fc7ac9e4a1d4a2a","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17116","updated_at":"2017-02-15T18:48:31Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/5543603289-why-the-nbas-greatest-dunkers-are-passing-on-the-slam-dunk-crown","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":80528082,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"623.0000000000","id_str":"5543603289","id":5543603289,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/5543603289","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-15T18:48:31Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/5f/d8/d9/bc/f9ad/4f66/b7cc/84a249075cba/crop_exact_634788960.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17116/akamai.json","video_id":17116,"title":"Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/5f/d8/d9/bc/f9ad/4f66/b7cc/84a249075cba/crop_exact_634788960.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/27/77/277799b0-6cf4-40b1-b7eb-ddf747f03ead/021517_NBADunkContestNoShows_SOCIALNEWS_CR11_v2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/27/77/277799b0-6cf4-40b1-b7eb-ddf747f03ead/021517_NBADunkContestNoShows_SOCIALNEWS_CR11_v214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":56,"description":"While the 2017 All-Star Game's Slam Dunk Contest is a line-up of players featured in front-page headlines to 'isn't he in the D-League?' conversation, other big names chose to forego the title. Here's why. Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis on a daily basis. Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis on a daily basis. Stay with us and you'll stay in the know.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":17118,"title":"Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-02-15T18:20:28.481000","id":"7196f259-98e0-45d4-84f8-0f82496eed9f","event":"nba-all-star-slam-dunk"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/17118/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"17121":{"url_hash":"f1dc5999efbbfddb7b65ed47f139bcbfbffa56ce0ae92fdda289d7a622c1b1da","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17121","updated_at":"2017-02-15T20:40:19Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/5548743654-could-a-player-with-zero-career-nba-dunks-win-the-all-star-dunk-contest","performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":120656429,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"625.0000000000","id_str":"5548743654","id":5548743654,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/5548743654","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-15T20:40:19Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/5c/3c/c6/38/ff2a/4022/add2/4a2878204bf3/crop_exact_634814340.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17121/akamai.json","video_id":17121,"title":"Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/5c/3c/c6/38/ff2a/4022/add2/4a2878204bf3/crop_exact_634814340.jpg?h=335&q=90&w=594","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/4b/db/4bdb6983-136d-405d-b789-23c2ce56ed9c/021517_SOCIALNEWS_DerrickJones_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/4b/db/4bdb6983-136d-405d-b789-23c2ce56ed9c/021517_SOCIALNEWS_DerrickJones14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":55,"description":"The Phoenix Suns are looking to steal the spotlight in NBA All-Star Weekend's Slam Dunk Contest. Averaging just under four minutes on the court and not a single dunk in his Suns uniform, could Derrick Jones Jr. be the unforeseen dunk champion? You witnessed it here first.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":17121,"title":"Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?","stream":"trending","published_at":"2017-02-15T20:03:32.891000","id":"d626cbf9-1fae-48f3-8547-5f1ccdcf89c5"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/17121/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"17142":{"url_hash":"27eb4e3c12f171f514e95c95a79f17b7f7acb77261381c7010c7dfba17f8eb8c","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17142","updated_at":"2017-02-17T14:08:34Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/5662521715-history-of-vinsanity","performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":90293534,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"626.0000000000","id_str":"5662521715","id":5662521715,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/5662521715","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-17T14:08:34Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"History of Vinsanity","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/2d/8f/a5/bc/99d1/4794/a484/154775d750f4/crop_exact_GettyImages-72562075.jpg?h=1367&q=90&w=2416","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17142/akamai.json","video_id":17142,"title":"History of Vinsanity","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/2d/8f/a5/bc/99d1/4794/a484/154775d750f4/crop_exact_GettyImages-72562075.jpg?h=1367&q=90&w=2416","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/19/b0/19b09f46-6cee-412f-9ed1-d64c02d4bc96/021617_NBA_VINSANITY_FULL_SUBTITLES_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/19/b0/19b09f46-6cee-412f-9ed1-d64c02d4bc96/021617_NBA_VINSANITY_FULL_SUBTITLES14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":257,"description":"Vince Carter turned 40 on January 26. Despite his rise in age Carter still shows flashes of his younger acrobatic self. For nearly two decades Half-Man/Half-Amazing has entertained basketball audiences both nationally and worldwide. In an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report Studios Carter takes us, in full detail, through Vinsanity's greatest moments. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":17142,"title":"History of Vinsanity","stream":"trending","published_at":"2017-02-16T21:02:15.248000","id":"3c16f7bf-fc38-48e0-b3db-bac9844e8948"},"amp_url":null,"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/17142/master.m3u8"},"autoplay":false}},"17148":{"url_hash":"7dd09c55b1a6dbd01e0366c550a98f89619dd86363284079af96afc590c8a265","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17148","updated_at":"2017-02-17T14:46:26Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/articles/track/5664226548-this-55-pro-dunker-thinks-he-could-win-the-nba-dunk-contest","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":114022640,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"627.0000000000","id_str":"5664226548","id":5664226548,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/5664226548","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-02-17T14:46:26Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"This 5'5\" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ac/9f/c4/4f/ebaf/41fd/af2d/7ff2a32a90f8/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-02-17_at_9.29.41_AM.jpg?h=806&q=90&w=1432","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/17148/akamai.json","video_id":17148,"title":"This 5'5\" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ac/9f/c4/4f/ebaf/41fd/af2d/7ff2a32a90f8/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-02-17_at_9.29.41_AM.jpg?h=806&q=90&w=1432","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/26/46/264674bb-052a-43a9-8e17-217f8b9f0322/021317_PORTER_MABERRY_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/26/46/264674bb-052a-43a9-8e17-217f8b9f0322/021317_PORTER_MABERRY_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":52,"description":"5'5\" professional and the winner of 'Dunk King' Porter Mayberry says he would be able to win the NBA Dunk Contest, and there's no reason for us to not think so too. Watch Mayberry skyrocket into the air over one of the games greatest players. 5'5" professional and the winner of 'Dunk King' Porter Mayberry says he would be able to win the NBA Dunk Contest, and there's no reason for us to not think so too. Watch Mayberry skyrocket into the air over one of the games greatest players. Make sure to check Mayberry when he hits the big screen. Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis on a daily basis. NBA All Star Game Download App NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2017: Score, MVP, Highlights and Twitter Reaction Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images Adam Wells Featured Columnist As part of the NBA's All-Star showcase, the World defeated Team USA 150-141 behind Jamal Murray's MVP performance in the 2017 BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge in New Orleans on Friday. Just as the NBA All-Star Game is basically a highlight reel for the world's best players to one-up each other, the Rising Stars Game is designed to let the brightest first- and second-year players dazzle the fans. Even though he wasn't able to participate because of a knee injury, Philadelphia 76ers breakout star Joel Embiid offered his perspective: New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis, who should be playing during the Sunday portion of All-Star Weekend soon, showed off the shooting touch that has made him the face of his franchise: World teammates Porzingis and Buddy Hield ended up going back and forth for a while. They were the only World players who scored in double figures during the first half and finished with a combined 52 points. Porzingis' excellent effort prompted this sarcastic bit of feedback from Al Iannazzone of Newsday: Hield, who has endured a difficult rookie season with the New Orleans Pelicans, finally had a moment to shine on the national stage. Yet Porzingis and Hield wound up taking a backseat, especially in the second half, when Jamal Murray caught fire. The Denver Nuggets rookie had a game-high 36 points on 9-of-14 shooting from three-point range to take home MVP honors. Murray wasn't afraid to get his teammates involved and made this fantastic alley-oop pass to Hield: As impressive as that connection was, Nikola Jokic's no-look fake to Porzingis was one of the best moments of the game: Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP? Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion? Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage? Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points Greg Anthony's Starting 5: The NBA's Best Duos Kyle O'Quinn and Kristaps Porzingis Blocking Karl Anthony-Towns LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: for the 5th Straight Week There's a New #1 Even though the United States came up short in its quest for victory, it had no shortage of its own highlights. Frank Kaminsky would have made a great case for MVP if the U.S. had won. Pero Antic was on Grant Hill's team in 2014 at the age of 31 but didn't play because of an injury. Friday's event was the perfect appetizer to satisfy NBA fans who are preparing for a thrilling All-Star Weekend. The Rising Stars Challenge helps usher in the next generation of players, and Murray, Porzingis, Towns and Kaminsky were all well-regarded prospects when they were drafted. They showed that potential at the Smoothie King Center this night. Like the new article format? Send us feedback !