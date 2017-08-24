4-Star OT Prospect Qadir White Commits to Syracuse over Auburn, More

Photo credit: Scout.com.

Syracuse landed a potential stud left tackle Thursday, as Qadir White committed to play for the school, according to Michael McAllister of Scout.com.

According to Scout, White is a 4-star prospect who rates as the No. 330 overall player, No. 25 offensive tackle and No. 1 player at his position in the state of New York.

White is a massive recruit at 6'7" and 334 pounds, and his combination of size and skill made him a highly sought-after player.

When Alex Gleitman of 247Sports (via CampusInsiders.com) asked him to provide his top five schools in February, White had an eclectic list consisting of Boston College, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Rutgers and Syracuse.

The Bronx, New York, native had previously named nearby Rutgers his top choice.

White was in no hurry to make a commitment, though. He wanted to be sure his choice was the correct one since he didn't intend to change his mind, per Gleitman:

"I'm thinking about committing during my senior year. I'll probably take a few official visits and then make my decision. I'm going to be looking at the schools and see what it will be like the next four years there. When I get to college I need to like it and be comfortable there, because once I pick a school, there's no going back, that's a commitment. I just want to get a good education and be in a good situation for football too. I want to go somewhere that I can excel in life."

Players often need to add mass before making the transition from high school to college. While White could potentially benefit from packing a bit more weight on his 6'7" frame, he already seems physically ready to play at the collegiate level.

White has the makings of a cornerstone tackle capable of protecting his quarterback's blindside. Learning the nuances and adjusting to the speed of the college game could slightly delay his ascent to a starting spot, but it is difficult to envision White being on the bench for long.

Syracuse has a rich history as a football program, but the past few seasons haven't been kind to the Orange. After bowl appearances in 2010, 2012 and 2013, Syracuse won a total of 11 games in the ensuing three seasons.

The Orange desperately need an infusion of talent to right their ship. While that could take multiple years to complete, White is a massive step in the right direction, as improving the offensive line could work wonders for the entire offense.