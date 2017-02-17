Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on David De Gea and Keylor Navas

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Lazio Roma are reportedly preparing a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, with Los Blancos looking to replace the Costa Rican with Manchester United's David De Gea or Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois.

According to Corriere della Sera (via Tuttomercatoweb, h/t Calciomercato.com), longtime Lazio starter Federico Marchetti is no longer popular at the Stadio Olimpico as persistent injury struggles have taken their toll on his form.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Alvise Cagnazzo of the Sun previously reported Los Blancos approached several Italian clubs, including Lazio, about possibly signing Navas. It seems the Biancocelesti are open to such a move.

Navas has been Real's regular starter for some time now, but his form hasn't been the greatest in the 2016-17 campaign. He made a dreadful blunder in the 3-1 win over Napoli in the UEFA Champions League, as shared by AS English:

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The Costa Rica international is a quality goalkeeper, but he's not a world-class option like De Gea or Courtois. The former has long been linked with a return to the Spanish capital, and according to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star, United are working hard on keeping him at Old Trafford, recently offering a new deal.

De Gea is the regular starter for Spain's national team and a local hero in Madrid. Widely considered among the greatest stoppers in the world, he'd be a perfect fit at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Real are expected to add another Galactico now that their transfer ban has expired.

According to the Daily Mail's Adam Crafton, Los Blancos may find it difficult to deal for De Gea, however:

Like De Gea, Courtois has a history with rivals Atletico Madrid, and after a difficult 2015-16 campaign, he's returned to form for Chelsea this season. The Belgian has easily been among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and seems to be on his way to winning the title.

According to Sergio Gomez of AS, Courtois bought a home in Madrid, and his family still resides in the Spanish capital. He's widely expected to one day return to Madrid if one of the two major clubs in the city wants him.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Courtois' contract runs until 2019, per Gomez, and that coupled with his desire to return to La Liga―he told Marca (h/t Sky Sports' Patrick Surlis) he plans to move back―makes him a more realistic target than De Gea at this time.

Chelsea will have a decision to make on the Belgian star soon as long as he doesn't sign a new contract.

Navas could be used to facilitate the deal, sending the former Levante man and cash to London for Courtois. Per Cadena Cope (h/t Sky Sports), Real tried to do the same when they attempted to sign De Gea in 2015.