4-Star OT Prospect Nana Asiedu Commits to Penn State over Florida, LSU, More

Nana Asiedu, a coveted 4-star offensive tackle out of Stafford, Virginia, committed to Penn State on Saturday.

The offensive lineman relayed word of his choice of the Nittany Lions on social media after he announced in February that he had narrowed his list of prospective schools down to Clemson, Penn State, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia Tech, LSU, Michigan and North Carolina:

According to Scout.com, the 6'6" Asiedu is the 56th-ranked player in his class and sixth-ranked offensive tackle among all 2018 recruits. Furthermore, he's the No. 1 offensive tackle in the East region and the state of Virginia.

As his measurables (6'6", 270 pounds) indicate, Asiedu has the ability to operate as a wrecking ball when he's firing on all cylinders.

According to Scout.com's official analysis, Asiedu "is explosive off the edge and disruptive." Plus, Scout noted Asiedu "can cover the edge against a speed a rusher, and he gets is pad level low and can drive block."

As a member of the Nittany Lions, Asiedu should be viewed as a future cornerstone along the offensive line.

Although it may take him a few games or even a full season to get adjusted to life at the collegiate level, Asiedu has the skills and size necessary to emerge as a sturdy presence in pass protection and the run game.

For now, head coach James Franklin should be giddy about Asiedu's potential and the way he could one day anchor an offensive line that has to be stout in the trenches against some stingy Big 10 defenses.

Recruit information courtesy of Scout.com.