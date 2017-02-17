Charles Oakley to Be Player-Coach on Chauncey Billups, Stephen Jackson BIG3 Team

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Charles Oakley is headed back to the hardwood.

According to the BIG3, Oakley agreed Friday to join forces with Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson as a player-coach for the Killer 3s.

"I couldn't be happier to be a part of this league," Oakley said, per a BIG3 press release. "Everyone seems to realize we are about to make history together as players. What an exciting opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the best ever."

As it turns out, Oakley—who has been engaged in a public feud with New York Knicks owner James Dolan stemming from his ejection and subsequent arrest at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 8—was a sought-after addition by BIG3 founder Ice Cube.

"The players and coaches are our central focus at the BIG3," Ice Cube said, per the league's press release. "Charles Oakley is an NBA legend, who deserves and has earned respect, and will get just that in our league."

Following Friday's announcement, the BIG3 has revealed the names and captains for three teams.

Rashard Lewis and Jason Williams have been tabbed to headline the 3 Headed Monsters, while Kenyon Martin and Al Harrington will head up Trilogy.

Other captains who have pledged their skills to the BIG3 include Allen Iverson, Jermaine O'Neal, Mike Bibby, Bonzi Wells, Corey Maggette and Ricky Davis.

The BIG3's inaugural season is scheduled to begin on June 24, with games to be played on consecutive Saturdays for 10 weeks during the NBA offseason.