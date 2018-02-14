Manu Ginobili Exits vs. Nuggets After Suffering Foot Injury

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili suffered a foot injury during Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

According to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, the Spurs announced Ginobili wouldn't return with soreness in his right foot. However, Bontemps noted, "the way he walked off the court, though, makes one worry that could develop into a worse diagnosis."

Ginobili is no longer the dynamic offensive weapon he was during his peak years with the Spurs and the Argentine national team, which he helped lead to the 2004 Olympic gold medal. That said, the versatile playmaker is still a valuable asset off the bench for head coach Gregg Popovich.

The 40-year-old four-time NBA champion and two-time All-Star selection has accumulated an extensive injury list in recent seasons, though he's managed to avoid any major health setbacks. The various minor issues come as no surprise given all the minutes he's played across a 16-year NBA career.

San Antonio's depth will be tested should the latest ailment force the team legend out. Dejounte Murray and Bryn Forbes could see an uptick in minutes as part of the team's backcourt rotation with Tony Parker, Patty Mills and Danny Green.

All told, Ginobili isn't a vital asset as the Spurs ramp up their efforts to chase down another championship. That said, the team would still miss his on-court leadership and the spark he can provide off the bench if it turns into an extended stint on the sideline.