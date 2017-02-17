Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Updated Scores, Draw, Schedule After Friday's Results

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Judd Trump snatched a dramatic 5-4 win over Barry Hawkins in the match of the day at the Welsh Open 2017 on Friday, booking his place in the tournament semi-final.

Hawkins was well on his way to clinching the deciding frame before a match-ball yellow to the middle pocket somehow stayed out, allowing Trump the chance to clear up and win the match.

In the last four Trump will face Scott Donaldson, who hammered Zhou Yuelong 5-0 in the opening game of the day. The other semi will see Stuart Bingham and Robert Milkins go toe-to-toe after wins in their respective quarter-finals.

Here are the results in full from Friday, the semi-final matches to come and recap of a dramatic day at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

Welsh Open 2017: Quarter-Final Results, Semi-Final Schedule Quarter-Finals Scott Donaldson 5-0 Zhou Yuelong Judd Trump 5-4 Barry Hawkins Stuart Bingham 5-2 Stuart Carrington Robert Milkins 5-2 Kurt Maflin Semi-Final Schedule Scott Donaldson vs. Judd Trump Stuart Bingham vs. Robert Milkins BBC Sport

Friday Recap

After Donaldson whitewashed Yuelong earlier in the day to make it through to his first ranking semi-final, those in attendance in the Welsh capital would have been hoping for a much more competitive affair between Trump and Hawkins. They were not disappointed.

Trump started the match with his typical swagger, and after the pair shared the first two frames, he took over in the third. As we can see courtesy of the World Snooker Twitter feed, he was turning on the style:

Back-to-back frames gave the 27-year-old a 3-1 lead at the interval, and for Hawkins, it was a long way back.

However, the world No. 3 showed his class when play resumed, putting together breaks of 52 and 76 to level things up quickly. With momentum on his side, Hawkins took the seventh frame to move 4-3 ahead and within one of the semi-finals.

Trump battled to stay in contention and levelled the match again at 4-4. But Hawkins was able to find a foothold in the final frame and had the chance to build up an insurmountable lead with this yellow, snookers aside:

The miss allowed Trump a route back into the frame, and he completed a routine clearance to progress. “I am still in a bit of shock because I thought it was all over when I left him the yellow,” said the winner afterwards, per World Snooker. “He seemed to hit it well, but somehow it stayed out.”

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

In the evening session, 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham survived a big scare, securing an entertaining 5-3 win over Stuart Carrington.

Bingham found his groove early on, rattling in a break of 103 to move one ahead. It set the tone for the rest of the contest, and as we can see here courtesy of Live Snooker, Carrington was spending a lot of time in his chair, with Bingham building up a massive lead at the interval:

The break did give Carrington a chance to recompose, and he started to apply pressure to his opponent when play resumed, winning two frames in quick succession to halve the deficit. Carrington was the more aggressive in the seventh frame too, and after some nervy play from both, the score was suddenly 4-3.

The world No. 2 looked stunned, and when he had a chance in the eighth frame, he missed a routine red to give Carrington another chance.



However, the underdog was unable to convert, and a moment of genius from Bingham, putting Carrington behind the yellow, was eventually the platform for him to push on and crawl over the line in an unexpectedly close encounter.

Bingham lost his way after the interval having built up a substantial lead. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Bingham will take on Milkins for a place in the final after he got the better of Kurt Maflin in the evening’s other contest.

Milkins was the stronger player throughout and, after building up an early advantage, was able to keep Maflin at bay in a 5-2 triumph.