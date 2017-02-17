Genesis Open 2017: Friday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Harry How/Getty Images

The 2017 Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles was abbreviated Friday due to a severe storm that caused action to be suspended at 12:18 p.m. local time, according to PGA Tour Media on Twitter.

However, a handful of players were able to get significant portions of their second rounds in before the heaviest rain wreaked havoc on Southern California.

Following a hectic day, here's an overview of the updated leaderboard:

With 18-hole leader Sam Saunders unable to tee off Friday, there was an opening for one of the early starters to throttle up the leaderboard.

As it turns out, Jhonattan Vegas seized the opportunity. Although he was only able to complete 14 holes, Vegas stitched together four birdies on the front nine and is now tied for the lead at seven under after he put forth a solid four-under effort on Thursday.

Speaking of quality outings, Jordan Spieth put his best foot forward on Friday and moved to five under for the championship following an uneventful round on Thursday.

Spieth, who started on the back nine, opened his day with a birdie on No. 10 and added another on the par-three 16th to build some momentum as he prepared for the turn, as the PGA Tour documented on Twitter:

However, not everyone was as fortunate.

Playing alongside Spieth, Bubba Watson entered a tailspin with three bogeys on his first six holes.

As if that wasn't bad enough, Watson carded bogeys on No. 2 and No. 4 before he chipped in for birdie at the par-four fifth, via PGA Tour on Twitter:

But even though he was able to offer a glimpse of brilliant shot-making, Watson's day was ultimately defined by inconsistencies.

With two holes left to finish on Saturday, Watson sits at eight over after he made double bogey on No. 7 shortly before the horn sounded. The 38-year-old is now a shoo-in to miss the cut, which is currently projected to clock in at even par.

According to Golf Channel's Justin Ray, this will mark the first time since 2012 that Watson has missed consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour.

Play is scheduled to resume at 7 a.m. local time on Saturday morning, per PGA Tour Media, but there are no guarantees that the remainder of the second round and continuation of the tournament will proceed uninterrupted.

According to AccuWeather.com, there's a 60 percent chance of precipitation on Saturday before dreary weather gives way to sunnier skies Sunday.