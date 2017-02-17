Trent Richardson Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge After Alleged Incident

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former University of Alabama standout running back Trent Richardson, who's currently an NFL free agent, was arrested Thursday night and charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Carol Robinson of AL.com reported Friday that police in Hoover, Alabama, arrived on scene after receiving a call about a "possible domestic disturbance" at a local hotel. They interviewed Richardson and an adult female, who had suffered injuries during an alleged physical altercation, and made the arrest.

Police determined an argument began between the two individuals while they were at a Walmart in the area and continued back at the hotel, according to the AL.com report. Richardson remained jailed as of Friday afternoon on $1,000 bond.

The 25-year-old Florida native previously received a two-game suspension from the Indianapolis Colts during the 2014-15 season. Also in 2014, the NFL announced changes to its personal-conduct policy, including a six-game ban for a first offense of domestic violence.

Richardson was the third overall selection in the 2012 draft by the Cleveland Browns. A two-time national champion during his time with the Crimson Tide, he's never lived up to the hype at the professional level. He's made stops with four teams across five years.

His most recent stint came with the Baltimore Ravens. The organization signed him last April, but he was released in early August, shortly after training camp started.

He hasn't made a regular-season appearance in the NFL since 2014 with the Colts. In all, he's tallied only 2,032 rushing yards in 46 career games while averaging a paltry 3.3 yards per carry.

After being waived by the Ravens, he told ESPN's Shelley Smith (via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com) he had no plans to walk away from the game.

"It's hard telling my family I just got released again," Richardson said. "I wish I was on the field. I'm not giving up. I'm not going to let it discourage me."

The chances that Richardson gets another opportunity in the NFL were already slim after no team signed him during the 2016 season. At the very least, Friday's news put any comeback efforts on hold as front offices await further information about the incident.