    NFL Referees Association President Jeff Triplette Resigns

    GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 24: Referee Jeff Triplette #42 calls a penalty in the third quarter during the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on December 24, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2017

    Jeff Triplette announced Friday that he is stepping down as the president of the NFL Referees Association. 

    Triplette released the following statement regarding his decision, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk:

    I have truly enjoyed being part of the leadership of this great organization. I am proud that I was able to fight to protect the rights and interests of our members for the last 15 years. However, the conclusion of this season seemed like the right time for me to step aside and allow others to step up and lead the Union.

    Tony Steratore will serve as Triplette's replacement.

    Triplette joined the NFL as a field judge in 1996 and has served as a referee since 1999.

    Although Triplette has never officiated in the Super Bowl in his 21 years with the NFL, he was the alternate referee for Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

    Steratore is a back judge who has officiated in the NFL since 2000. He is the older brother of NFL referee Gene Steratore.

    He worked as a back judge in both Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl XLVI.

     

