4-Star Safety Myles Mason Commits to Mississippi State over Alabama, FSU, More

Credit: Scout.com

Myles Mason broke out as one of the best safeties in the nation at Pleasant Grove High School in Alabama, and the 4-star prospect announced Thursday that he intends to play his college ball at Mississippi State.

Mason announced his commitment to the Bulldogs in a video on 247Sports. He said (via Steve Robertson of 247Sports):

"I called them about a week ago. I called Coach (Dan) Mullen and I had a great talk with him. Me, my mom and my dad sat down and talked with him and told him that (Mississippi State) was the best fit for me and my family also.

"(Mullen) was a little surprised, but he was real excited. All of the coaching staff was very excited. His message to me was just stay focused and keep doing what I am doing."

According to 247Sports, Mason is the 522nd-ranked player among all 2018 recruits. Among all safeties in his class, Mason grades out 40th overall and 15th in the state of Alabama.

At 6'2'' and 205 pounds, Mason evolved into a two-way force during his time in high school. A machine on both sides of the ball, Mason suited up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, according to Scout's official analysis.

However, Mason's long-term position has always appeared to be safety, thanks to his hard-hitting nature and impressive closing speed.

After a disappointing 6-7 record in 2016, Mississippi State has bounced back with a 5-2 start this season. The Bulldogs had a solid recruiting effort in 2017, ranking 24th overall in 247Sports' class rankings.

Mullen is fighting an uphill battle recruiting against SEC competition like Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Auburn and Florida. His staff may not land as many elite recruits as those programs get every year, but it has the ability to hit big on the best prospects it does land.

Mason has the potential to be an enforcer in the secondary with his size and speed. He has all the tools to be a leader on Mississippi State's defense in the near future. n