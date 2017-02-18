WWE Fastlane 2017: Predicting Winners for All Projected Title Matches

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Fastlane 2017 is the last pay-per-view stop on the Road to WrestleMania, and The Show of Shows will be greatly affected by the results of the latest Raw pay-per-view.

Two title matches are already set for March 5, with WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens set to square off against Goldberg and Neville defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Jack Gallagher.

Four of the five championships that call the red brand home are likely to be on the line at Fastlane, with the results having huge implications on WWE's biggest annual spectacle, WrestleMania. The one champion who will likely not defend his title is United States kingpin Chris Jericho, who is recovering from Owens' brutal attack on the most recent edition of Raw.

In the coming weeks, the Fastlane roster will be fleshed out, but let's look into the crystal ball and predict the matches that will occur and who will walk into WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, with gold around their waists.