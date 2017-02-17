Liverpool Transfer News: Maxime Lopez Setback, Latest Dominic Solanke Rumours

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Reported Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal transfer target Maxime Lopez has signed a new contract with Marseille, while Chelsea's Dominic Solanke is said to have told friends he's on his way to Anfield.

As reported by talkSPORT, Lopez has signed a new deal until the end of the 2020-21 season, all but ending the speculation linking him with Barcelona and the Premier League.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut this season and quickly became a player to follow, impressing in a central midfield role.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

It didn't take long for exit rumours to emerge, and per Marseille's official website (h/t talkSPORT), club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud thought it was important to get the extension done at this time: "Maxime Lopez's extension is a strong symbol for all of us. He is a young, talented player who is very appreciated by the fans, and to whom we want to give a chance to develop into a man at the foundation of our sporting project."

Lopez is frequently compared to former Marseille great Samir Nasri, mostly due to his small stature and the fact he's also an academy product.

The youngster is reminiscent of Arsenal's Santi Cazorla with his ability to move and tremendous passing range. His best role is as the main conductor in central midfield, where he gets to distribute the ball, set up attacks and play in wide men making runs in behind the defence.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Lopez's emergence as one of France's best midfield prospects has been a rapid one, and signing an extension with his current club is probably the right move. Marseille have a great reputation for nurturing young talent, and the midfielder still has a lot of growing to do.

Elsewhere, the London Evening Standard's Simon Johnson reports Chelsea star Solanke has told friends he will move to Liverpool during the summer on a free transfer, although the Reds have so far claimed they're not looking to add the youngster.

Solanke is expected to leave the Blues when his contract expires at the end of this season, as the academy product has barely featured for the club. As shared by Chelsea's official Twitter account, manager Antonio Conte believes a move is what the player wants:

The England youth international spent the 2015-16 season on loan with Vitesse in the Netherlands but hasn't featured for Chelsea's senior side since returning. With Tammy Abraham impressing at Bristol City, he's expected to jump him in the pecking order when he returns from loan.

Per the report, Solanke is asking for a pay rise, and Chelsea have no interest of handing him the £50,000 in weekly wages he's requesting. It's easy to see why the youngster is asking for so much money, however, as he's hardly playing and may as well demand a king's ransom in the situation.

Chelsea will be eligible for a compensation should Solanke leave due to the current rules on trained academy products, per Johnson.