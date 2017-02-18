    NBA All Star GameDownload App

    NBA All-Star Game 2017: Latest Rosters, TV Schedule and MVP Odds for Sunday

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - FEBRUARY 11: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors on February 11, 2017 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images
    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    With all the familiar NBA superstars making another All-Star Game appearance, this year's festivities offer scarce new blood.

    The Eastern and Western Conference will each roster two first-time participants. While the West finally welcomes perennial snubs Gordon Hayward and DeAndre Jordan, the East features two rising stars in Kemba Walker and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    Sunday's exhibition, however, revolves around a fresh storyline in danger of quickly going stale. Taking a break from averaging a triple-double, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook will once again team up with Kevin Durant, who is joined by three other Golden State Warriors players in New Orleans.

    Westbrook showed no interest in broaching the topic during Friday's press conference:

    The narrative of Westbrook's revenge tour is nevertheless shifting the MVP odds heavily in his favor. Given his tendency to play every possession at full throttle, OddsShark lists the back-to-back All-Star Game MVP as the considerable favorite ahead of his temporary allies.

    Let's examine those odds, along with the exhibition game's schedule and updated rosters, to see if anyone can challenge the betting favorite. 

         

    2017 NBA All-Star Game

    Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

    When: Sunday, February 19, at 8 p.m. ET

    TV: TNT

         

    Rosters

    Eastern Conference Roster
    StartersPlayerTeam
    FCGiannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks
    FCJimmy ButlerChicago Bulls
    FCLeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers
    BCDeMar DeRozanToronto Raptors
    BCKyrie IrvingCleveland Cavaliers
    ReservesPlayerTeam
    FCCarmelo Anthony*New York Knicks
    FCPaul GeorgeIndiana Pacers
    FCKevin Love+Cleveland Cavaliers
    BCKyle LowryToronto Raptors
    FCPaul MillsapAtlanta Hawks
    BCIsaiah ThomasBoston Celtics
    BCKemba WalkerCharlotte Hornets
    BCJohn WallWashington Wizards
    NBA.com; *=injury replacement, +=injured player replaced
    Western Conference Roster
    StartersPlayerTeam
    FCAnthony DavisNew Orleans Pelicans
    FCKevin DurantGolden State Warriors
    FCKawhi LeonardSan Antonio Spurs
    BCStephen CurryGolden State Warriors
    BCJames HardenHouston Rockets
    ReservesPlayerTeam
    FCDeMarcus CousinsSacramento Kings
    FCMarc GasolMemphis Grizzlies
    FCDraymond GreenGolden State Warriors
    BCGordon HaywardUtah Jazz
    FCDeAndre JordanLos Angeles Clippers
    BCKlay ThompsonGolden State Warriors
    BCRussell WestbrookOklahoma City Thunder
    NBA.com

       

    MVP Odds

    All-Star Game MVP Odds
    PlayerOdds
    Russell Westbrook7-2
    Stephen Curry6-1
    Anthony Davis13-1
    Kevin Durant7-1
    James Harden7-1
    LeBron James7-1
    Kyrie Irving15-2
    Giannis Antetokounmpo11-1
    Kyrie Irving15-1
    Isaiah Thomas15-1
    Jimmy Butler22-1
    Paul George25-1
    DeMar DeRozan28-1
    John Wall45-1
    Carmelo Anthony45-1
    Kyle Lowry45-1
    Klay Thompson45-1
    DeMarcus Cousins55-1
    Draymond Green55-1
    DeAndre Jordan65-1
    Kemba Walker65-1
    Gordon Hayward70-1
    Marc Gasol80-1
    Paul Millsap80-1
    OddsShark

     

    There's no question who the oddsmakers expect to emerge victorious. Five Western Conference players boast equal or greater MVP odds than LeBron James, a two-time winner who hasn't received the accolade since 2008. 

    The West has regained exhibition supremacy by claiming five of the past six contests. Yet only last year's 196-173 triumph—defense is for role players—ended in a margin above five points.

    An important factor to consider: The glorified pick-up game's most valuable player may not win the MVP trophy. Voters eschew defense and efficiency, often in favor of the winning side's top scorer.

    Westbrook earned 2015's honor by posting 41 points on 16-of-28 shooting. Nobody else on his team attempted more than 16 shots. What are the chances he'll pass to any Golden State guys?

    Last year, he once again led a stacked squad with 23 field-goal attempts. He questionably received the prize for a second straight year over other deserving choices: 

    Top 2016 All-Star Game Performers
    PlayerMINPTSFGM-A3PM-AREBASTSTL
    Paul George, G, East264116-269-19511
    Russell Westbrook, G, West223112-237-17855
    Chris Paul, G, West19155-74-64161
    Anthony Davis, F/C, West152412-130-0601
    Basketball Reference

    Paul George duplicated Westbrook's 2015 scoring performance, but his side didn't win. Chris Paul unselfishly set the table for his fellow stars, and Anthony Davis missed just one shot over a dominant 15 minutes.

    As a starter and member of the hosting New Orleans Pelicans, the Unibrow should receive more playing time to again bully an undersized opponent. The 6'8" Paul Millsap is the closest player the East has as a center, so Antetokounmpo might need to pull a Magic Johnson and play more in the frontcourt.

    There's one stud noticeably missing from the MVP favorites. As usual, Kawhi Leonard isn't receiving enough mainstream attention.

    AUBURN HILLS, MI - FEBRUARY 10: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs is seen against the Detroit Pistons on February 10, 2017 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downl
    Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

    According to Basketball Reference, his 28.2 player efficiency rating ranks second behind Westbrook. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year has seamlessly assumed the mantle from Tim Duncan, morphing into an elite scorer for the San Antonio Spurs. 

    Without sacrificing efficiency, Leonard is averaging a career-high 25.9 points per contest. ESPN Stats & Info illuminated the 25-year-old's enhanced scoring prowess:

    He's got to enter the arena dressed as a photographer or heave shots six steps behind the three-point arc for kicks to get attention. Leonard is a wonderfully boring superstar who may even give a defensive effort above 10 percent in this game.

    Will it be enough for him to seize the spotlight? Probably not. He's not brash enough to take 15-20 shots while sharing the floor with Durant, Davis, Stephen Curry and James Harden. But true hoops fans will realize he belongs in that elite tier. 

    On the other hand, anyone hopeful of an East upset should consider John Wall, who registered 22 points off the bench last year. The last four winners all played the point, so any aggressive floor general belongs in the discussion.

    That also makes Isaiah Thomas intriguing as someone who, on volume alone, could shoot his way to the postgame recognition.

