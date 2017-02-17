Alessandro Florenzi Undergoes Surgery to Repair Injured Knee

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

AS Roma star Alessandro Florenzi has had a second surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, bringing an end to his 2016-17 season.

The club confirmed the news via their official website, adding his recovery is expected to take five months.

Per the Giallorossi's official website, Florenzi ruptured his ACL in October during a match against Sassuolo. He had been working his way back to full health since.

Serie A rivals Inter Milan sent the 25-year-old a classy message via Twitter, wishing him well with his recovery:

As reported by Marco Messina of ItalianFootballTV, the Italy international was on the verge of making a full return to the pitch for Roma's senior side:

According to Football Italia, Florenzi suffered the setback while training with the Primavera, Roma's youth team.

The Italian is a product of Roma's academy, and he's been a regular for the Giallorossi since 2012. He's one of the most unique players in Serie A, as he splits his time between a right-back role and a spot in midfield.

In 2015, he was nominated for the Puskas award after he scored a stunning goal in the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona.

Here's a look at that strike, via UEFA.tv:

It's another blow for the player and Roma, who chase Juventus by seven points in the Serie A standings. Loanee Bruno Peres has been a smash hit for Roma on the right wing, playing at full-back and wing-back and even in an attacking role.