    Alessandro Florenzi Undergoes Surgery to Repair Injured Knee

    ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 20: Alessandro Florenzi of AS Roma lies on the ground during the UEFA Europa League match between AS Roma and FK Austria Wien at Olimpico Stadium on October 20, 2016 in Rome. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
    Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2017

    AS Roma star Alessandro Florenzi has had a second surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, bringing an end to his 2016-17 season.

    The club confirmed the news via their official website, adding his recovery is expected to take five months.

    Per the Giallorossi's official website, Florenzi ruptured his ACL in October during a match against Sassuolo. He had been working his way back to full health since.

    Serie A rivals Inter Milan sent the 25-year-old a classy message via Twitter, wishing him well with his recovery:

    As reported by Marco Messina of ItalianFootballTV, the Italy international was on the verge of making a full return to the pitch for Roma's senior side:

    According to Football Italia, Florenzi suffered the setback while training with the Primavera, Roma's youth team. 

    The Italian is a product of Roma's academy, and he's been a regular for the Giallorossi since 2012. He's one of the most unique players in Serie A, as he splits his time between a right-back role and a spot in midfield.

    In 2015, he was nominated for the Puskas award after he scored a stunning goal in the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona.

    Here's a look at that strike, via UEFA.tv:

    It's another blow for the player and Roma, who chase Juventus by seven points in the Serie A standings. Loanee Bruno Peres has been a smash hit for Roma on the right wing, playing at full-back and wing-back and even in an attacking role.  

