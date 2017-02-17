Former Syracuse Football Player Naesean Howard Sentenced for Stabbing Teammates

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Former Syracuse University football player Naesean Howard received a 10-year prison sentence Friday morning after previously pleading guilty to three charges related to stabbing Chauncey Scissum and Corey Winfield, two members of the Orange roster.

Tomer Langer of the Daily Orange passed along the terms of the sentence after Howard pled guilty in January to one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon for the April 2016 incident.

Nate Mink of Syracuse.com reported background information about the incident in April based on an interview conducted with Howard eight days before the attack.

He alleged Scissum continued to pour alcohol in his drinks at a party after he told him he'd had enough, which caused him to black out. He stated both Scissum and Winfield were with him and recorded video of his actions while drunk, but he deleted the apparent video after they sent it to him.

"I'm thinking they were jealous of me the whole time," Howard said. "They sent it to my phone. I don't have it anymore. I was pissed off, so I deleted it. Maybe they're jealous of me because I'm coming in with more speed than them. Maybe Chauncey knew I was better than him as a player, so he had to try something to hold me back."

New York News 7 noted Howard was arrested April 16, 2016 after an investigation linked him to the attack on Scissum and Winfield, who were both stabbed "multiple times."

In September 2016, Howard was arrested again after violating an order that forced him to stay away from the victims, per Mink. The incident, which saw him enter Sims Hall on the Syracuse campus, came after he told a judge he'd "do something" to get taken into custody if he wasn't put in jail.

"You kind of asked for your wish," Onondaga County Court Judge Anthony Aloi said. "And your wish came true."

Scissum and Winfield each returned to play for Syracuse during the 2016 season, but neither one is expected to return for 2017. Winfield recently announced his plans to join West Virginia. Scissum also expressed his intent to transfer before next season.