NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2017: Participants, Live Stream and Score Prediction

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

The 15th annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will be an interesting showdown this year, featuring two former star NBA point guards, two NBA owners, two WNBA stars and numerous celebrities who can ball.

Here's a look at the information surrounding the game, roster breakdowns and a score prediction at the end.

When: Friday, February 17, at 7 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Rosters

West Coaches

Coach Occupation Michael Smith ESPN journalist (SportsCenter) Draymond Green NBA player (Golden State Warriors) Rocsi Diaz TV personality (best known for hosting

106 & Park)

West Roster

Player Occupation Miles Brown Actor (best known for Black-ish) Tom Cavanagh Actor (best known for Ed, The Flash) Mark Cuban Dallas Mavericks owner, entrepreneur, Shark Tank shark Baron Davis Former NBA player (Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, among others) Andy Grammer Recording artist (best known for "Honey, I'm Good") Jiang Jinfu Actor and model (best known for Xuan-Yuan Sword: Scar Of Sky) Anthony Mackie Actor (best known for The Hurt Locker and Captain America: Civil War) Romeo Miller Actor, recording artist (best known for No. 1 single "My Baby" when he was known as Lil' Romeo, and he has also appeared in numerous TV shows and movies) Hasan Minhaj Actor, comedian (best known for his role as a correspondent on The Daily Show) Master P Actor, recording artist, rap mogul, entrepreneur (best known for starting No Limit Records and two albums produced in late 1990s — Ghetto D and MP da Last Don — that went three-time and four-time platinum) Candace Parker Current WNBA player (Los Angeles Sparks) Aaron Sanchez Celebrity chef (best known for being a judge on Chopped)

West Roster Breakdown

The Western Conference team will run through Baron Davis, Candace Parker, Master P and Romeo Miller, all of whom have varying levels of basketball experience on the professional or collegiate levels.

It would be wise for Michael Smith to start all of them on the floor together, with Davis and Romeo running the backcourt, the 6'3" Master P playing a stretch 4 and Parker playing center.

That leaves the small forward position open, and the wild guess is that Mark Cuban could occupy that spot.

Perhaps he has a little Bruce Bowen in him and plays tenacious defense while sticking the open corner three-pointer.

Off the bench, Andy Grammer could be the wild card and bring some energy and direction off the bench for the second unit. Here's an article from Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated on his game:

One of his band manager's many responsibilities is researching open gyms at each location on tour. Grammer has run several college gyms and local courts the mornings after big shows. "If you can own the court for like an hour, and people can't beat you, that's the shit," Grammer said. "We've done that a couple times and people don't really expect it from me."

Grammer played basketball throughout high school and made appearances for his varsity team.

Otherwise, Miles Brown is only 4'3" and 11 years old, but my guess is he's better than half the celebrities on the court, given the performances we have seen in recent years.

Aaron Sanchez plays basketball in his spare time. It remains to be seen how good he is, although I can attest to the fact that he's one of the better and fairer judges on Chopped. Perhaps that means he's more of a team player than a guy who's going to shoot the ball every time he touches it like Justin Bieber.

Tom Cavanagh managed to play 23 minutes in last year's game without scoring a single point. Granted, everyone has off days, and it's only a one-game sample size, but that performance doesn't strike confidence in his abilities to provide a spark for the West.

Anthony Mackie once played as the best friend of a star basketball player in a 2006 movie called Crossover. That's all that's out there on his basketball experience. We'll see how he plays on Friday.

Hasan Minhaj has a really low bar for this game, per a Q&A he did with Ananth Pandian of CBSSports.com: "Don't get dunked on and don't air-ball a shot on national TV. Try to score a basket. That's it."

It's hard to tell what Jiang Jinfu will bring to the table. That's not to say he'll be bad, but it is to say that finding any information about his basketball talents is pretty hard. For all we know, he could be the MVP.

East Coaches

Coach Occupation Jemele Hill ESPN journalist (SportsCenter) Kyle Lowry NBA player (Toronto Raptors) Fat Joe Recording artist (best known for his No. 1 single, "Lean Back")

East Roster

Player Occupation Brandon Armstrong Former professional basketball player (best known for impersonations of NBA players on YouTube) Win Butler Recording artist (lead singer, Arcade Fire) Nick Cannon Actor, recording artist (best known as former host for America's Got Talent, among other shows) Rachel DeMita Host, NBA 2KTV Ansel Elgort Actor, recording artist (best known for the movie The Fault in Our Stars) Marc Lasry Milwaukee Bucks owner, hedge fund manager Caleb McLaughlin Actor (best known for Stranger Things) Peter Rosenberg Radio DJ, co-host, TV show host (best known for Ebro in the Morning and The Michael Kay Show) Oscar Schmidt Former professional basketball player who had a 30-year career in Brazil and Europe. Best known for his role on the Brazilian national team, playing in five Olympic Games. Lindsey Whalen Current WNBA player (Minnesota Lynx) Jason Williams Former NBA player (best known for time on Sacramento Kings when he rose to fame for his ball-handling skills) Kris Wu Actor, recording artist, model (best known for role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage)

East Roster Breakdown

On paper, the East team is loaded.

The East is lucky enough to have two former NBA guards (Williams and Armstrong) who can control the backcourt along with WNBA star Lindsey Whalen.

The East would be wise to employ a three-guard lineup with the aforementioned players and then start the 6'8" Oscar Schmidt and 6'4" Win Butler in the frontcourt, giving them a massive height advantage over the West side (no one on the team is taller than 6'4").

Off the bench, Rachel DeMita should lead things off since she has the best basketball experience. She earned a scholarship to Division I Old Dominion University, so DeMita can ball.

Nick Cannon, Kris Wu and Marc Lasry all played in the Celebrity Game last year, with Cannon scoring two points along with a steal in seven minutes and Wu registering six points and grabbing seven boards in 16 minutes. Lasry was the most impressive of the three with eight points and six boards in 17 minutes.

Ansel Elgort is more of a distributor, based off his 2015 performance when he had a few assists. He told David Yi of GQ Magazine of his strategy: "Rather than try, I gave it to a WNBA player so she could take every shot and I think it worked."

Peter Rosenburg will be the Nick Young of the Celebrity Game. He said the following to Max Resetar of SLAM Magazine when asked to describe his game:

No defense whatsoever. And lots and lots of jacking. I'm a decent shooter and can shoot from deep somewhat well. I don't really do a lot else well. In college and into my early 20s and playing pickup with any regularity, I got to a place where I could be not horrible in other facets. Manageable if I had to bring the ball up. I've got range. I could pull up a couple feet in front of halfcourt.

Caleb McLaughlin looks like he's got some moves and range based off this video on his Twitter account. He could provide some good backcourt energy off the bench:

Score Prediction

The East should win this game fairly easily because of Oscar Schmidt (the all-time leading men's basketball Olympic scorer) and Win Butler, who will likely control the paint and glass.

Parker, at 6'4", could likely slow down one of them, but the West team doesn't have the personnel to stick with both if they are on the court at the same time.

The other problem is that the East team doesn't have an advantage in the backcourt to compensate for the frontcourt differential. Fans may know how good Williams and Whalen are, but YouTube impersonator Brandon Armstrong played a few seasons off the bench for the New Jersey Nets. He's not just some basketball fan off the street. With him, Williams and Whalen, the West team could be a lot of trouble.

Expect a blowout in New Orleans and for Win Butler to win his second MVP.

East 80, West 60