Louisiana HSFB Coach Who Banned Alabama from Campus Fired

Days after saying publicly Alabama was banned from the Parkway (La.) High School campus, Parkway head football coach David Feaster was fired Friday.

According to Roy Lang III of the Shreveport Times, Parkway High School principal Waylon Bates relieved Feaster of his duties after six seasons, although he remains at the school as a teacher.

On Wednesday in an interview with 104.5 ESPN (h/t Mark Heim of AL.com), Feaster said Alabama was unethical in recruiting.

In the interview, Feaster made it clear Alabama representatives weren't permitted to appear at Parkway: "LSU's welcome in my school anytime. The only school that can't come to Parkway is Alabama. And there's a long story behind that, but it had to do with not being ethical in their recruiting. They can't come. Everyone else is 100 percent welcome."

His issue with Alabama dated back to the recruitment of former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris. Feaster said the Crimson Tide gave Harris a committable scholarship offer, but it was no longer on the table by the time Harris visited the campus.

According to Lang, school officials felt Feaster was "undermining" the school and may have hurt his players' chances of getting recruited by Alabama.