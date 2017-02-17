Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Enter Mahmoud Dahoud Race, Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly joined a clutch of high-class teams from across Europe in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud.

According to Ed Aarons of the Guardian, the Blues are on the hunt for a combative midfielder at the end of the season and have identified the youngster as an ideal recruit. However, with Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all said to be keen on signing the German, it's unlikely the Stamford Bridge outfit will have it their own way.

"Despite reports in Germany on Friday that he has already agreed to join Dortmund for around €10 million, it is believed the midfielder's representatives have also held talks with other clubs including Chelsea in the last few weeks as they seek to negotiate his transfer," added Aarons.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, the 21-year-old may be available for a bargain amount in the summer.

Here's a look at why so many elite outfits are said to admire Dahoud:

As noted by Aarons, Liverpool have also been interested in Dahoud in the past, although they were unable to lure him to Anfield in the summer, with Borussia reluctant to sell. The Reds' hopes of signing the player are now said to have "faded."

For Chelsea, the youngster would be a fascinating purchase. Antonio Conte's side have been magnificent in the middle of the park this season, with N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic linking up to great effect.

Chelsea have shone in midfield this season. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Dahoud's technical quality, intelligence and work rate would make him a wonderful potential deputy to the pair. Per WhoScored.com, he is a multifaceted footballer:

The youngster has been a little inconsistent this season, with Monchengladbach striving for balance in midfield following the sale of Granit Xhaka in the summer. However, recent performances have been much more encouraging from Dahoud.

His ability to weave physicality and poise would make the Germany international an ideal fit for Chelsea and English football. But all the clubs aforementioned could make a strong case to convince Dahoud to join them, too.

Thibaut Courtois Rumours

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

According to Sport and Mundo Deportivo (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), Real Madrid have made Manchester United stopper David De Gea their top target this summer, not Chelsea man Thibaut Courtois.

In the reports, it's suggested that despite a deal to bring De Gea to Madrid falling through at the last minute in 2015, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is intent on landing the Spain international. Courtois will reportedly be targeted should the transfer not come off.

Madrid are said to be on the hunt for a Navas replacement. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Those who say Madrid need a new 'keeper were given credence in midweek, as their current starter between the sticks, Keylor Navas, was embarrassingly caught out by Lorenzo Insigne during the UEFA Champions League clash with Napoli.

Per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, the Madrid 'keeper certainly didn't cover himself in glory as he attempted to stop the 40-yard strike:

While De Gea will continue to be linked with the capital club given how close he came to joining, Courtois, who spent three seasons on loan at city rivals Atletico Madrid, is a target that'd make a lot of sense for Madrid.

After a testing 2015-16, the Belgium international has shone during the current campaign, helping Chelsea surge to the top of the Premier League and preserving an immaculate defensive record in the process. Given how important he's become at Stamford Bridge, the Blues would need to be in receipt of a stratospheric sum before they considered a sale.