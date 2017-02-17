WWE Fastlane 2017: Undercard Matches Fans Deserve to See on Raw PPV

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33 will see Raw step into the spotlight for Fastlane, and there are still plenty of things to be ironed out before the WrestleMania card becomes clear.

In that regard, expect Fastlane to be a show with plenty going on and plenty of build toward the biggest show of the year.

Will Kevin Owens escape with the Universal Championship, or will Goldberg set up a title match with Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows?

And how will Chris Jericho factor into the proceedings? It's clear there are many things to be sorted out, but here are the matches fans deserve to see at Fastlane.

Chris Jericho Defending the United States Championship

Even though he is destined for a feud with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, WWE fans deserve to see Chris Jericho in action at Fastlane.

The United States Championship has become somewhat of a forgotten entity in recent months. Roman Reigns had it while he was feuding with Owens for the Universal Championship, and then Jericho claimed it, only to not defend it all that often.

But there will likely be a belt on the line between Y2J and Owens—either the Universal Championship or the United States Championship.

So depending on what happens with KO in the main event, Jericho could easily lose his own title at Fastlane. It would be great to see the two men get the match their feud has deserved, with Raw's biggest prize on the line in the process.

So Jericho defending his own championship feels like a given, and it's no less than fans deserve.

Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

Will Charlotte Flair wait until WrestleMania before cashing in her mandatory rematch, or will she decide to use it at Fastlane?

Either way, fans deserve to see Bayley defend the Raw Women's Championship on pay-per-view at every opportunity, so Fastlane feels like a good time for her to build up some momentum going into WrestleMania.

Whether it's a fairly comfortable victory against someone else or a grueling battle against Flair remains to be seen, but don't forget that Flair is still unbeaten in pay-per-view singles matches since moving to the main roster.

WWE is making a big deal out of that, and perhaps she's destined to win the belt back at WrestleMania, even if it doesn't sit right with a lot of fans.

But Bayley has to be in action at Fastlane.

A Samoa Joe Match

Samoa Joe has made a strong start to life on the Raw roster, so the least fans will expect is for him to be competing at Fastlane to set up a feud for WrestleMania.

It could be a match against Sami Zayn after Joe attacked him on the stage this past Monday on Raw.

But no matter who the opponent is, fans deserve to see Joe wrestle.

His momentum could halt if he's kept off TV at Fastlane, and even if he has a match with a returning Seth Rollins lined up at WrestleMania—unable to develop that feud due to Rollins' injury—he has to be wrestling to keep up his hot streak.

2017 could be a huge year for Joe, and WWE should make a massive deal of his first appearance on pay-per-view.