Jurgen Klopp Discusses Liverpool Form, Fixture Congestion, Chelsea and More

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told his players to get "used to being a top team" and spoke about overcoming fixture congestion moving forwards.

The Reds' season unravelled in January, as they lost ground in the Premier League title race, were dumped out of the FA Cup and also lost to Southampton in the semi-final of the EFL Cup. When assessing some of the poor results recently, Klopp said Liverpool need to show more ruthlessness, per James Dale of Sky Sports:

We could have had two, three or four points more. With two points more instead of an offside goal for Man United, and I don't want to make a story of it, then we are in the same situation but with 51 points. Only because of one decision and the games staying the same. Hull [City]—first half really not good, Southampton—not good enough, Chelsea—good, [Manchester] United—good, Swansea [City]—silly but not bad, we played pretty good until we stopped playing. We are not used to being a top team, maybe we have to be. We are not clever like Chelsea who will be 2-0 up and just finish a game.

As things stand, the Reds sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, 11 points back on league leaders Chelsea and one point behind Arsenal, who occupy the fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot.

Sports journalist Liam Canning doesn't have too much sympathy for the Liverpool boss:

Although plenty anticipated Liverpool would be in this area of the table ahead of the campaign, there is a sense of disappointment on Merseyside, as Klopp's men looked like the team capable of pushing Chelsea hardest for much of the season.

The league leaders have been tremendous for much of 2016-17, especially since their switch to a 3-4-3 system. Klopp offered an insight into a recent exchange with their manager Antonio Conte and some reasons for why the Blues have been so good.

"They left the EFL Cup when, before it started?" Klopp said. "[It was the fourth round] I don't remember them playing one game in that competition. 'Get rid of this.' I spoke to Antonio [Conte] for a long time at Anfield, maybe 25 minutes, and he mentioned it [the fixture schedule] but said they could play the same 13-14 players all the time. That is the big difference."

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Given the intense style in which Klopp wants his Liverpool team to play, getting the appropriate recuperation is vital. These numbers from Sky Sports' Adam Bate suggest the Reds are a much different proposition when they've had a week to recover between games:

With no European football on the agenda at Anfield this season, Liverpool have had more time off than most sides competing for the top four spots, Chelsea aside.

Arsenal and Manchester City are still involved in the UEFA Champions League, while Manchester United, who are a point behind the Merseyside outfit, are in the final of the EFL Cup, the fifth round of the FA Cup and are still competing for the UEFA Europa League.

With European football almost certainly on the cards at Anfield next season, Klopp needs to find a way of getting more from his players over a broader spectrum of games. Some new recruits in the summer, more ruthless finishing and smarter utilisation of energy levels will be key to the team fighting for silverware on multiple fronts.