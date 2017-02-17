UFC Fight Night 105 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

2 of 7

Paul Felder Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Craig Amos

Paul Felder has lost some of the shine he had earlier in his UFC tenure but remains a tough test for Alessandro Ricci. I expect the UFC vet to put in a vintage performance and notch a nice finish in this one.

Felder, KO, Rd. 2





Steven Rondina

If this were Mike Ricci, I might pick him to beat the ever-scrappy Paul Felder. But this is Alessandro Ricci, and unless he shows something very, very different from what we've seen in his career thus far, Felder should be able to spin his way to a win.

Felder, unanimous decision





Nathan McCarter

This matchup just smells of a way to get Felder a big W. Felder is exciting, but 2016 saw him lose ground in the division. He'll oust Ricci in the first to get some momentum behind him as the UFC looks for bigger, more exciting fights for his next go-around.

Felder, TKO, Rd. 1





Scott Harris

Ricci is a striker by trade, setting up a fireworks-laden affair. Don't expect this to hit the ground. But do expect Felder to stalk Ricci down over three bloody rounds.

Felder, unanimous decision