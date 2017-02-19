WWE WrestleMania 33: Matches That Defined PPV's Legacy

1 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

WWE WrestleMania 33 will be massive—electricity surging though its bones before it even begins.

The Superstars who take the stage at the spectacle of theater and athleticism can thank the bouts that shaped the pay-per-view's legacy. Hulk Hogan's early battles helped establish the event. Shawn Michaels' excellence upped the ante for the performers who followed him.

Steve Austin, Undertaker and bent ladders played their part too.

When Kevin Owens steps between the ropes on April 2, he will know WrestleMania's lights are as bright as they are because of the show's history-making matches. When Seth Rollins finally gets his hands on Triple H, he will have a legacy of masterpieces to live up to.

WrestleMania has morphed into a showcase of the biggest and best matches on the WWE calendar. It is a stage where star power reigns, where in-ring excellence is the expectation.

The following is a look at the matches that gave WrestleMania that reputation, that built the foundation for future editions. These are the groundbreaking and game-changing bouts that made the event what it is today.