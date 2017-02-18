Biggest Challenges Facing Chicago Bears in 2017 Offseason

1 of 7

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears might face a more diverse set of challenges than any NFL team this offseason—and jobs are likely at stake.

General manager Ryan Pace has the Bears in a mini rebuild of sorts. Years of roster turnover bleed into another here this offseason, where the front office has to decide what to do with oodles of cap space, departing players, cutable players and noteworthy standing in free agency and the draft.

The task is narrower for most other teams. On one end of the spectrum, the New England Patriots simply have to reload a few key areas after winning the Super Bowl. On the other, the Cleveland Browns need the best talent available at pretty much any spot while retaining their quality players.

It's more complex for the Bears. But if done right, a roster much better on paper than it performed last year can pair with smart moves by those in charge to tip the Bears toward New England's side of the scale as opposed to the Cleveland side.

Call this offseason a tightrope in which the response to varied challenges decides whether the Bears make it across the gap or plunge back into the darkness. Here is a look at the biggest issues confronting the Bears.