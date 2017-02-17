    ArsenalDownload App

    Alexis Sanchez March Organised by Chilean Fans Amid Latest Arsenal Exit Rumours

    TOPSHOT - Chile's forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring against Uruguay during their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier football match in Santiago, on November 15, 2016. / AFP / Martin BERNETTI (Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)
    MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2017

    Chile fans have organised a march in the nation's capital, Santiago, in an attempt to persuade Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal.

    According to FourFourTwo, a Facebook event entitled "National March for Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal" has been set up and already has over over 5,000 attendees.

    The description on the event, set to take place on March 1, read:

    We, as Chileans, are tired to watch one of our biggest stars play on his own to make his team get through.

    We don't want him to play at Real Madrid, nor go back to Barcelona, we don't give a f--k where he plays, we just want him to fight along with 10 other players to get the results.

    He doesn't deserve to be alone.

    Sanchez, 28, has over 100 caps for the Chile national team and played a key role as La Roja won the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.

    Rumours that he could depart Arsenal have been widespread for some time as he has still to pen a new deal with the club—his contract expires in 2017-18—per John Cross in the Mirror.

    Concerns have turned to panic for Arsenal fans following the Gunners' 5-1 UEFA Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, in which Sanchez netted the visitors' only goal at the Allianz Arena.

    Per The Sun's Charlie Wyett, Sanchez "let rip at team-mates" in a dressing-room bust-up following the Bayern defeat and now "plans to quit Arsenal" in the summer.

    The former Barcelona man has cut a frustrated figure all season as Arsenal have, once again, declined following a positive start to the campaign—the FA Cup is now their only realistic chance of silverware in 2016-17.

    Sanchez has been doing his part to try to propel Arsenal to greater things, netting 17 Premier League goals—the best tally in the division—and providing eight assists in 25 appearances in 2016-17, per WhoScored.com.

    Clearly there are Chilean fans who believe he deserves to be at a club where he is better supported, and news of their protest will only contribute to Arsenal fears he could be on the verge of a departure from north London.  

