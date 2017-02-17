FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Ratings Refresh 1st Batch, Player Upgrades Revealed
Eden Hazard, Alexis Sanchez and Philippe Coutinho are among a host of Premier League stars who have received ratings upgrades in the first batch of changes in FIFA 17's Ultimate Team Ratings Refresh.
EA Sports revealed the lineup of players upgraded on Friday:
The list also includes the likes of Sadio Mane, N'Golo Kante and Harry Kane among those whose excellent campaigns have seen them rewarded with improved ratings in FIFA 17's first update.
Indeed, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are the teams that benefit the most, with multiple players for each side seeing their overall ratings increase.
On FIFA 16's Ultimate Team Winter Upgrades, a player's in-form card would improve by the same amount as his base card, provided his upgraded rating was equal to or higher than the in-form rating, so the same could be the case here.
Read on for a closer look at some of the most notable upgrades in the Premier League-themed batch, but first here is every player who has received a boost to their ratings:
|FIFA 17 Ultimate Team Ratings Refresh
|Player
|Old Rating
|New Rating
|Position
|Club
|Upgrades
|Dele Alli
|80
|82
|CAM
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Marcos Alonso
|77
|79
|LM>LWB
|Chelsea
|Hector Bellerin
|79
|80
|RB
|Arsenal
|Philippe Coutinho
|85
|86
|CAM>LW
|Liverpool
|Diego Costa
|85
|86
|ST
|Chelsea
|Jermain Defoe
|80
|81
|ST
|Sunderland
|Christian Eriksen
|84
|85
|CAM
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Roberto Firmino
|82
|83
|CF>ST
|Liverpool
|Idrissa Gueye
|76
|82
|CM
|Everton
|Eden Hazard
|88
|89
|LM>LW
|Chelsea
|Jordan Henderson
|80
|82
|CM>CDM
|Liverpool
|Ander Herrera
|82
|83
|CM
|Manchester United
|Harry Kane
|84
|85
|ST
|Tottenham Hotspur
|N'Golo Kante
|81
|83
|CM
|Chelsea
|Adam Lallana
|82
|83
|CAM>CM
|Liverpool
|Sadio Mane
|79
|82
|RM>RW
|Liverpool
|Joel Matip
|82
|83
|CB
|Liverpool
|Victor Moses
|77
|78
|LM>RWB
|Chelsea
|Danny Rose
|80
|81
|LB
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Alexis Sanchez
|87
|88
|LW>ST
|Arsenal
|Kasper Schmeichel
|81
|82
|GK
|Leicester City
|Antonio Valencia
|80
|82
|RB
|Manchester United
|Virgil van Dijk
|79
|82
|CB
|Southampton
|Kyle Walker
|81
|82
|RB
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Alvaro Negredo
|80
|81
|ST
|Middlesbrough
|Wilfried Zaha
|79
|80
|RM
|Crystal Palace
|Nordin Amrabat
|79
|80
|ST>RM
|Watford
|Heung Min Son
|79
|80
|LM
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Victor Wanyama
|78
|79
|CDM
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Divock Origi
|78
|79
|ST
|Liverpool
|Michail Antonio
|76
|78
|RM
|West Ham United
|Tom Heaton
|76
|78
|GK
|Burnley
|Troy Deeney
|76
|78
|ST
|Watford
|Marcus Rashford
|76
|77
|ST
|Manchester United
|Robert Snodgrass
|75
|77
|RM
|West Ham United
|Mohamed Elneny
|74
|77
|CDM
|Arsenal
|Kelechi Iheanacho
|74
|76
|ST
|Manchester City
|Jordan Pickford
|73
|76
|GK
|Sunderland
|Darren Randolph
|74
|75
|GK
|West Ham United
|Oriol Romeu Vidal
|74
|75
|CDM
|Southampton
|Harry Arter
|74
|75
|CM
|Bournemouth
|Viktor Fischer
|74
|75
|LW
|Middlesbrough
|Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|74
|75
|CM
|Southampton
|Danny Simpson
|74
|75
|RB
|Leicester City
|Alex Iwobi
|70
|74
|LM
|Arsenal
|Harry Winks
|64
|70
|CM
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Joel Castro Pereira
|57
|67
|GK
|Manchester United
|Tom Davies
|58
|64
|CM
|Everton
|Downgrades
|Nicolas Otamendi
|85
|84
|CB
|Manchester City
|Steve Mandanda
|85
|84
|GK
|Crystal Palace
|Bastian Schweinsteiger
|83
|82
|CM
|Manchester United
|Claudio Bravo
|85
|83
|GK
|Manchester City
|John Terry
|84
|82
|CM
|Chelsea
|Robert Huth
|80
|78
|CB
|Leicester City
|Wes Morgan
|79
|77
|CB
|Leicester City
|Lazar Markovic
|78
|76
|RM
|Hull City
|Oumar Niasse
|77
|75
|ST
|Hull City
|John O'Shea
|76
|74
|CB
|Sunderland
|Stephen Ireland
|76
|74
|CAM
|Stoke City
|Evandro Goebel
|76
|74
|CM
|Hull City
|Bakary Sako
|75
|72
|LM
|Crystal Palace
|Gerhard Tremmel
|75
|71
|GK
|Swansea City
Idrissa Gueye, Everton
One of the biggest increases in the first batch is Idrissa Gueye's rating rising from 76 overall to 82.
Unsurprisingly, such a dramatic improvement has seen all of his base stats improve—all have them have increased by two, except his pace which has risen four from 74 to 78.
The Senegal international's defending and physical stats remain his strongest attributes at 80 apiece thanks to his Kante-esque performances this season.
Like the Frenchman, Gueye has seemingly boundless energy and is skilled at winning possession for his side—according to Squawka, Gueye has won 74 tackles and 45 interceptions in 20 Premier League outings this season.
Kante's stats are better in every department following his own upgrade from 82 to 83, but Gueye's significant boost demonstrates just how good he's been for the Toffees.
Sadio Mane, Liverpool
Mane has also had a healthy boost from 79 to 82 after enjoying an excellent start to his Anfield career.
The Reds hailed his impressive form since arriving from Southampton in the summer:
His advanced role in Liverpool's front three has led to a positional change from right midfield to right wing, and his shooting and passing base stats have risen to 75 and 73, respectively, given his contributions in the final third.
Perhaps as a result of playing in manager Jurgen Klopp's high-energy pressing side, his physical stat has received the most significant upgrade from 67 to 75.
Mane's electric pace—which is now 93—makes him a deadly asset, and with improved dribbling, physicality and potency in front of goal he's an even more impressive option to have in the team.
Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal
At 87, there was little room for Sanchez to improve and yet the Chilean has managed to earn himself an 88 rating overall after continued excellence this year.
The forward has been superb in front of goal and is the Premier League's top scorer thus far:
It's already the best league total he's achieved with the Gunners and he's bagged three more in the UEFA Champions League—five more goals in all competitions will put him level with his first season with the Gunners on 25 goals, while six would mark this campaign as the most prolific of his career.
His improved goal output is reflected in his upgraded shooting stat, which has risen from a base of 82 to 84, though despite registering 16 assists in all competitions his passing remains at 79—perhaps because he's maintained just 73 per cent accuracy in the Premier League, according to Squawka.
The 28-year-old's strength, tenacity and determination have shone through on numerous occasions this year, which could serve to explain his physical rating jumping from 74 to 78.
Sanchez's form this season has seen him receive three in-form cards with ratings of 88, 89 and 90. If this year's upgrades follow the same rules as last year, his upgrade will have a knock-on effect and they will each increase by one.
Having often led the line for Arsenal this season in place of Olivier Giroud, Sanchez has also received a positional change from left winger to striker.
As such, FUT players who haven't acquired any of his in-form cards this season can now unleash his frightening talent through the middle, where his 86 pace and 88 dribbling can wreak havoc.
