    World FootballDownload App

    FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Ratings Refresh 1st Batch, Player Upgrades Revealed

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Eden Hazard of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
    Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2017

    Eden Hazard, Alexis Sanchez and Philippe Coutinho are among a host of Premier League stars who have received ratings upgrades in the first batch of changes in FIFA 17's Ultimate Team Ratings Refresh.

    EA Sports revealed the lineup of players upgraded on Friday:

    The list also includes the likes of Sadio Mane, N'Golo Kante and Harry Kane among those whose excellent campaigns have seen them rewarded with improved ratings in FIFA 17's first update.

    Indeed, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are the teams that benefit the most, with multiple players for each side seeing their overall ratings increase.

    On FIFA 16's Ultimate Team Winter Upgrades, a player's in-form card would improve by the same amount as his base card, provided his upgraded rating was equal to or higher than the in-form rating, so the same could be the case here.

    Read on for a closer look at some of the most notable upgrades in the Premier League-themed batch, but first here is every player who has received a boost to their ratings:

    FIFA 17 Ultimate Team Ratings Refresh
    PlayerOld RatingNew RatingPositionClub
    Upgrades
    Dele Alli8082CAMTottenham Hotspur
    Marcos Alonso7779LM>LWBChelsea
    Hector Bellerin7980RBArsenal
    Philippe Coutinho8586CAM>LWLiverpool
    Diego Costa8586STChelsea
    Jermain Defoe8081STSunderland
    Christian Eriksen8485CAMTottenham Hotspur
    Roberto Firmino8283CF>STLiverpool
    Idrissa Gueye7682CMEverton
    Eden Hazard8889LM>LWChelsea
    Jordan Henderson8082CM>CDMLiverpool
    Ander Herrera8283CMManchester United
    Harry Kane8485STTottenham Hotspur
    N'Golo Kante8183CMChelsea
    Adam Lallana8283CAM>CMLiverpool
    Sadio Mane7982RM>RWLiverpool
    Joel Matip8283CBLiverpool
    Victor Moses7778LM>RWBChelsea
    Danny Rose8081LBTottenham Hotspur
    Alexis Sanchez8788LW>STArsenal
    Kasper Schmeichel8182GKLeicester City
    Antonio Valencia8082RBManchester United
    Virgil van Dijk7982CBSouthampton
    Kyle Walker8182RBTottenham Hotspur
    Alvaro Negredo8081STMiddlesbrough
    Wilfried Zaha7980RMCrystal Palace
    Nordin Amrabat7980ST>RMWatford
    Heung Min Son7980LMTottenham Hotspur
    Victor Wanyama7879CDMTottenham Hotspur
    Divock Origi7879STLiverpool
    Michail Antonio7678RMWest Ham United
    Tom Heaton7678GKBurnley
    Troy Deeney7678STWatford
    Marcus Rashford7677STManchester United
    Robert Snodgrass7577RMWest Ham United
    Mohamed Elneny7477CDMArsenal
    Kelechi Iheanacho7476STManchester City
    Jordan Pickford7376GKSunderland
    Darren Randolph7475GKWest Ham United
    Oriol Romeu Vidal7475CDMSouthampton
    Harry Arter7475CMBournemouth
    Viktor Fischer7475LWMiddlesbrough
    Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg7475CMSouthampton
    Danny Simpson7475RBLeicester City
    Alex Iwobi7074LMArsenal
    Harry Winks6470CMTottenham Hotspur
    Joel Castro Pereira5767GKManchester United
    Tom Davies5864CMEverton
    Downgrades
    Nicolas Otamendi8584CBManchester City
    Steve Mandanda8584GKCrystal Palace
    Bastian Schweinsteiger8382CMManchester United
    Claudio Bravo8583GKManchester City
    John Terry8482CMChelsea
    Robert Huth8078CBLeicester City
    Wes Morgan7977CBLeicester City
    Lazar Markovic7876RMHull City
    Oumar Niasse7775STHull City
    John O'Shea7674CBSunderland
    Stephen Ireland7674CAMStoke City
    Evandro Goebel7674CMHull City
    Bakary Sako7572LMCrystal Palace
    Gerhard Tremmel7571GKSwansea City
    EA Sports

     

    Idrissa Gueye, Everton

    One of the biggest increases in the first batch is Idrissa Gueye's rating rising from 76 overall to 82.

    Unsurprisingly, such a dramatic improvement has seen all of his base stats improve—all have them have increased by two, except his pace which has risen four from 74 to 78.

    The Senegal international's defending and physical stats remain his strongest attributes at 80 apiece thanks to his Kante-esque performances this season.

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Paul Pogba of Manchester United is challenged by Idrissa Gueye of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on December 4, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Like the Frenchman, Gueye has seemingly boundless energy and is skilled at winning possession for his side—according to Squawka, Gueye has won 74 tackles and 45 interceptions in 20 Premier League outings this season.

    Kante's stats are better in every department following his own upgrade from 82 to 83, but Gueye's significant boost demonstrates just how good he's been for the Toffees. 

          

    Sadio Mane, Liverpool

    Mane has also had a healthy boost from 79 to 82 after enjoying an excellent start to his Anfield career.

    The Reds hailed his impressive form since arriving from Southampton in the summer:

    His advanced role in Liverpool's front three has led to a positional change from right midfield to right wing, and his shooting and passing base stats have risen to 75 and 73, respectively, given his contributions in the final third.

    Perhaps as a result of playing in manager Jurgen Klopp's high-energy pressing side, his physical stat has received the most significant upgrade from 67 to 75.

    Mane's electric pace—which is now 93—makes him a deadly asset, and with improved dribbling, physicality and potency in front of goal he's an even more impressive option to have in the team.

     

    Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal

    At 87, there was little room for Sanchez to improve and yet the Chilean has managed to earn himself an 88 rating overall after continued excellence this year.

    The forward has been superb in front of goal and is the Premier League's top scorer thus far:

    It's already the best league total he's achieved with the Gunners and he's bagged three more in the UEFA Champions League—five more goals in all competitions will put him level with his first season with the Gunners on 25 goals, while six would mark this campaign as the most prolific of his career.

    His improved goal output is reflected in his upgraded shooting stat, which has risen from a base of 82 to 84, though despite registering 16 assists in all competitions his passing remains at 79perhaps because he's maintained just 73 per cent accuracy in the Premier League, according to Squawka.

    The 28-year-old's strength, tenacity and determination have shone through on numerous occasions this year, which could serve to explain his physical rating jumping from 74 to 78.

    Sanchez's form this season has seen him receive three in-form cards with ratings of 88, 89 and 90. If this year's upgrades follow the same rules as last year, his upgrade will have a knock-on effect and they will each increase by one.

    Having often led the line for Arsenal this season in place of Olivier Giroud, Sanchez has also received a positional change from left winger to striker.

    As such, FUT players who haven't acquired any of his in-form cards this season can now unleash his frightening talent through the middle, where his 86 pace and 88 dribbling can wreak havoc.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 