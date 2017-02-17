FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Ratings Refresh 1st Batch, Player Upgrades Revealed

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Eden Hazard, Alexis Sanchez and Philippe Coutinho are among a host of Premier League stars who have received ratings upgrades in the first batch of changes in FIFA 17's Ultimate Team Ratings Refresh.

EA Sports revealed the lineup of players upgraded on Friday:

The list also includes the likes of Sadio Mane, N'Golo Kante and Harry Kane among those whose excellent campaigns have seen them rewarded with improved ratings in FIFA 17's first update.

Indeed, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are the teams that benefit the most, with multiple players for each side seeing their overall ratings increase.

On FIFA 16's Ultimate Team Winter Upgrades, a player's in-form card would improve by the same amount as his base card, provided his upgraded rating was equal to or higher than the in-form rating, so the same could be the case here.

Read on for a closer look at some of the most notable upgrades in the Premier League-themed batch, but first here is every player who has received a boost to their ratings:

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team Ratings Refresh Player Old Rating New Rating Position Club Upgrades Dele Alli 80 82 CAM Tottenham Hotspur Marcos Alonso 77 79 LM>LWB Chelsea Hector Bellerin 79 80 RB Arsenal Philippe Coutinho 85 86 CAM>LW Liverpool Diego Costa 85 86 ST Chelsea Jermain Defoe 80 81 ST Sunderland Christian Eriksen 84 85 CAM Tottenham Hotspur Roberto Firmino 82 83 CF>ST Liverpool Idrissa Gueye 76 82 CM Everton Eden Hazard 88 89 LM>LW Chelsea Jordan Henderson 80 82 CM>CDM Liverpool Ander Herrera 82 83 CM Manchester United Harry Kane 84 85 ST Tottenham Hotspur N'Golo Kante 81 83 CM Chelsea Adam Lallana 82 83 CAM>CM Liverpool Sadio Mane 79 82 RM>RW Liverpool Joel Matip 82 83 CB Liverpool Victor Moses 77 78 LM>RWB Chelsea Danny Rose 80 81 LB Tottenham Hotspur Alexis Sanchez 87 88 LW>ST Arsenal Kasper Schmeichel 81 82 GK Leicester City Antonio Valencia 80 82 RB Manchester United Virgil van Dijk 79 82 CB Southampton Kyle Walker 81 82 RB Tottenham Hotspur Alvaro Negredo 80 81 ST Middlesbrough Wilfried Zaha 79 80 RM Crystal Palace Nordin Amrabat 79 80 ST>RM Watford Heung Min Son 79 80 LM Tottenham Hotspur Victor Wanyama 78 79 CDM Tottenham Hotspur Divock Origi 78 79 ST Liverpool Michail Antonio 76 78 RM West Ham United Tom Heaton 76 78 GK Burnley Troy Deeney 76 78 ST Watford Marcus Rashford 76 77 ST Manchester United Robert Snodgrass 75 77 RM West Ham United Mohamed Elneny 74 77 CDM Arsenal Kelechi Iheanacho 74 76 ST Manchester City Jordan Pickford 73 76 GK Sunderland Darren Randolph 74 75 GK West Ham United Oriol Romeu Vidal 74 75 CDM Southampton Harry Arter 74 75 CM Bournemouth Viktor Fischer 74 75 LW Middlesbrough Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 74 75 CM Southampton Danny Simpson 74 75 RB Leicester City Alex Iwobi 70 74 LM Arsenal Harry Winks 64 70 CM Tottenham Hotspur Joel Castro Pereira 57 67 GK Manchester United Tom Davies 58 64 CM Everton Downgrades Nicolas Otamendi 85 84 CB Manchester City Steve Mandanda 85 84 GK Crystal Palace Bastian Schweinsteiger 83 82 CM Manchester United Claudio Bravo 85 83 GK Manchester City John Terry 84 82 CM Chelsea Robert Huth 80 78 CB Leicester City Wes Morgan 79 77 CB Leicester City Lazar Markovic 78 76 RM Hull City Oumar Niasse 77 75 ST Hull City John O'Shea 76 74 CB Sunderland Stephen Ireland 76 74 CAM Stoke City Evandro Goebel 76 74 CM Hull City Bakary Sako 75 72 LM Crystal Palace Gerhard Tremmel 75 71 GK Swansea City EA Sports

Idrissa Gueye, Everton

One of the biggest increases in the first batch is Idrissa Gueye's rating rising from 76 overall to 82.

Unsurprisingly, such a dramatic improvement has seen all of his base stats improve—all have them have increased by two, except his pace which has risen four from 74 to 78.

The Senegal international's defending and physical stats remain his strongest attributes at 80 apiece thanks to his Kante-esque performances this season.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Like the Frenchman, Gueye has seemingly boundless energy and is skilled at winning possession for his side—according to Squawka, Gueye has won 74 tackles and 45 interceptions in 20 Premier League outings this season.

Kante's stats are better in every department following his own upgrade from 82 to 83, but Gueye's significant boost demonstrates just how good he's been for the Toffees.

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Mane has also had a healthy boost from 79 to 82 after enjoying an excellent start to his Anfield career.

The Reds hailed his impressive form since arriving from Southampton in the summer:

His advanced role in Liverpool's front three has led to a positional change from right midfield to right wing, and his shooting and passing base stats have risen to 75 and 73, respectively, given his contributions in the final third.

Perhaps as a result of playing in manager Jurgen Klopp's high-energy pressing side, his physical stat has received the most significant upgrade from 67 to 75.

Mane's electric pace—which is now 93—makes him a deadly asset, and with improved dribbling, physicality and potency in front of goal he's an even more impressive option to have in the team.

Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal

At 87, there was little room for Sanchez to improve and yet the Chilean has managed to earn himself an 88 rating overall after continued excellence this year.

The forward has been superb in front of goal and is the Premier League's top scorer thus far:

It's already the best league total he's achieved with the Gunners and he's bagged three more in the UEFA Champions League—five more goals in all competitions will put him level with his first season with the Gunners on 25 goals, while six would mark this campaign as the most prolific of his career.

His improved goal output is reflected in his upgraded shooting stat, which has risen from a base of 82 to 84, though despite registering 16 assists in all competitions his passing remains at 79—perhaps because he's maintained just 73 per cent accuracy in the Premier League, according to Squawka.

The 28-year-old's strength, tenacity and determination have shone through on numerous occasions this year, which could serve to explain his physical rating jumping from 74 to 78.

Sanchez's form this season has seen him receive three in-form cards with ratings of 88, 89 and 90. If this year's upgrades follow the same rules as last year, his upgrade will have a knock-on effect and they will each increase by one.

Having often led the line for Arsenal this season in place of Olivier Giroud, Sanchez has also received a positional change from left winger to striker.

As such, FUT players who haven't acquired any of his in-form cards this season can now unleash his frightening talent through the middle, where his 86 pace and 88 dribbling can wreak havoc.