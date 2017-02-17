    ArsenalDownload App

    Sutton United vs. Arsenal: Arsene Wenger's Key Pre-Match Press Conference Quotes

    MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 15: Manager of Arsenal Arsene Wenger answers to the media following the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern Muenchen (Bayern Munich) and Arsenal FC at Allianz Arena on February 15, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2017

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that he will not retire at the end of the season but could not confirm whether he will still be in charge at the Emirates Stadium come 2017-18. 

    The 67-year-old Frenchman has come under huge pressure since Arsenal were thrashed 5-1 on Wednesday by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, and there has been widespread speculation he will step down at the end of 2016-17 after 21 years in charge of the Gunners, per the Times.

    However, speaking ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup fifth-round clash with fifth-tier Sutton United on Monday, Wenger confirmed he will still be a manager next season, although it could be somewhere other than Arsenal, per the Evening Standard's James Olley:

    He revealed that he will make a decision about his future in March or April and warned that Arsenal will still lose games even if he does depart, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

    The fallout from Arsenal's drubbing to Bayern—which will likely see the Gunners condemned to a last-16 exit from the Champions League for a seventh year running—was instant and inevitable.

    It included reports of a "dressing-room bust-up" which reportedly involved assistant manager Steve Bould throwing a water bottle and could result in forward Alexis Sanchez's departure from the club, per the Sun's Charlie Wyett.

    Wenger denied any such incident took place, per the Mirror's Liam Prenderville: "Everybody was deeply disappointed, but there was no incident in the dressing room."

    Arsenal will need to bounce back from their midweek woes when they face lowly Sutton at Gander Green Lane.

    Realistically, the Gunners are on a hiding to nothing, though, as a convincing win will be expected, and anything other than that will provoke further criticism.

    Arsenal's capitulation against Bayern saw them concede four second-half goals after Laurent Koscielny went off injured.

    Wenger confirmed that the centre-back is still being assessed ahead of the visit to Sutton, but he also hinted that he would put out a strong team and not make wholesale changes, per Olley:

    Arsenal are 10 points back from leaders Chelsea in the Premier League and only just clinging on to fourth place, so the FA Cup is their only remaining realistic chance at winning silverware this season.

    Given that, it would be little surprise to see Wenger field a strong team against Sutton and claim a convincing win to put them into the quarter-finals. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 