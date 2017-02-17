Jorge Sampaoli, Ernesto Valverde Preferred to Luis Enrique in Barcelona Fan Vote

David Ramos/Getty Images

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli is seemingly the favourite among Barcelona fans to take over from current manager Luis Enrique next season, but he is reportedly not on the three-man shortlist drawn up by the club.

Following Barca's 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday, Enrique's future as Barca boss past the summer has been thrown into serious doubt, per Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan:

In a Marca poll of 40,000 people, just nine per cent voted that Enrique, 46, should stay in charge for 2017-18, while Sampaoli emerged as the clear favourite with 37 per cent—Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde garnered 15 per cent.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

However, according to Goal's Ignasi Oliva and Ben Hayward, Barca have drawn up a list of three possible successors for Enrique and the Argentinian is not on it as the club "are unsure how he would fare at one of the world's top clubs over a longer period of time."

The trio mooted consists of Valverde, Real Sociedad manager Eusebio Sacristan and Everton boss Ronald Koeman, while Enrique could still be offered a new contract when his deal expires at the end of the season should he lead Barca to a third consecutive La Liga title, per Oliva and Hayward.

Enrique remaining at the club seems the least likely possibility at this point given Barcelona are one point behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid having played two games more and have a mountain to climb to stay in the Champions League:

Can Barcelona Upset the Odds and Overturn the Deficit Against PSG? Manchester United Perform Better Without Marcus Rashford European Golden Boy XI: Monaco's Kylian Mbappe Leads the Line Is Gylfi Sigurdsson the Best Midfielder in the Premier League? The Beautiful Story Behind One Woman's 'Adam Lallana' Liverpool Tattoo Can Neymar Become Barcelona's Greatest Ever Brazilian? Is Gabriel Jesus the Next Michael Owen or the New Federico Macheda? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Passes 20 Goals for 10th Consecutive Season Cover Your Eyes, Here's Liverpool's Terrible 2017 Record Cover Your Eyes, Here's Liverpool's Terrible 2017 Record Is Frank Lampard the Premier League's Greatest Ever Midfielder? Luis Suarez and Leo Messi's Brilliant Goals vs. Atletico Madrid Animated Can Gabriel Jesus Turn Manchester City’s Season Around? Bayern Munich Star Arjen Robben Builds His Perfect Footballer for B/R Should Manchester United Start Bastian Schweinsteiger Against Hull? Inside the Premier League Transfer Window European Golden Boy XI: Federico Chiesa Continues His Fantastic Form Eden Hazard vs. Philippe Coutinho: Who Would You Want in Your Team? Gary Lineker Has Spoken About His Hat-Trick in El Clasico, 30 Years on Liverpool vs. Chelsea Is the Ultimate Away-Day Fixture European Club Rankings: Chelsea's Second String Show Their Squad Depth Transfer Deadline Day; Daniel Sturridge Is in Need of a Change of Scenery Jose Mourinho Is Still the Special One Where Cup Competitions Are Concerned Will We See the Next Global Superstar at the Otten Cup in August? Would Marco Reus Be a Fitting Replacement for Sanchez at Arsenal? Who's Been the Third Best Player in Europe Over the Last 10 Years? Where Does an Upgraded Old Trafford Rank in the Biggest European Grounds? What's Wrong with Real Madrid? Ebbsfleet United Test Out Marco van Basten's Radical Penalty Replacement Idea Premier League Player Rankings: Alexis Sanchez Rises, Eden Hazard Falls Granit Xhaka Is Staking His Claim as Europe's Dirtiest Player Who's Getting Ripped Off in Europe's Elite Transfer Market? European Golden Boy XI: Pulisic and Chiesa Shine in a Team of Young Stars Have Chelsea Won the Premier League Already? Who Is Borussia Dortmund's New Wonderkid Alexander Isak? Liverpool Are Struggling in January Without Sadio Mane European Power Rankings: Barcelona Rise Whilst Liverpool Fall The Story of Chapecoense's Emotional First Match Since Their Fatal Plane Crash The Stats Behind Wayne Rooney's Record Breaking 250 Goals for Manchester United Yasin Ben El-Mhanni: the Newcastle Debutant Who's Taught Neymar Skills Why Manchester City Could Face a 'Kaneing' in Against Tottenham Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Sergio Aguero: Who Would You Pick? AFCON’s Oldest Player Essam El-Hadary Is Targeting the 2018 World Cup Why Sevilla Can Win la Liga Antonio Valencia Is Manchester United's Secret Weapon Premier League Team of the Season So Far: Eden Hazard and Alexis Sanchez Star European Golden Boy XI: Tom Davies and Gianluigi Donnarumma Steal the Show Francesco Totti: 25 Calendar Years in the Italian Top Flight Can Philippe Coutinho Lead Liverpool to the Premier League Title? Paul Pogba Has Finally Come to Life for Manchester United Should Your Team Try and Sign West Ham's Dimitri Payet? Can Manchester United Keep on Winning? FIFPro World XI vs. Alternative XI: Highlights from Our Pro Evolution Soccer Sim FIFA Announce New 48-Team Format for 2026 World Cup Is an Out-of-Form Neymar Letting Down the MSN Trio? European Club Rankings: Good News for Real Madrid, Bad News for Barcelona John Obi Mikel Is Moving to China After a Glorious Decade at Chelsea The Top 6 Premier League Teams Are Making Their Mark Again January Transfer Window: Where Do Manchester City Need to Strengthen? Premier League Player Rankings: Man Utd's Ander Herrera on the Rise Again Dele Alli Is in the Form of His Career, How Far Can He Take It? AFCON 2017: Who Are the Front-Runners for the Golden Boot? Zinedine Zidane's Amazing First Year in Charge of Real Madrid Harry Kane vs. Diego Costa, Who's the Better Talisman? Is Everton's Romelu Lukaku Headed for His Best-Ever Season? Why Tomas Rincon Is a Sneaky Smart Signing for Juventus Which Premier League Clubs Will the Africa Cup of Nations Hurt the Most? Should Arsenal Place More Trust in Olivier Giroud? World Football Big Predictions 2017: Who Will Win the Premier League Title? World Football Big Predictions 2017: Who Will Be the Most Expensive Transfer? In the Absence of Diego Costa, Chelsea Must Unleash Michy Batshuayi Salute This Season's Premier League Fantasy Football Stars European Club Rankings: Arsenal & PSG Tumble; Barcelona Finally Rise Up Insider Buzz: Manchester United's Ashley Young Wanted in 3 Different Continents Tottenham's Danny Rose & Kyle Walker: The Best Full-Back Pairing in England? Insider Buzz: Chelsea Target Simon Kjaer as They Move on from Leonardo Bonucci European Team of the Weekend: Vertonghen, Mertens & Luis Suarez Star The Numbers Behind Dries Mertens' Brilliant Goalscoring Run at Napoli Can Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reignite Manchester United's Title Challenge? Manchester City vs. Arsenal: FIFA 17 Sim Highlights Is Unai Emery on the Brink at Paris Saint-Germain? Memphis Depay Needs to Leave Old Trafford to Save His Career FC Copenhagen's Ludwig Augustinsson Has Shades of Luke Shaw and Filipe Luis Premier League Player Rankings: Adam Lallana Enters, Ander Herrera Rises FanDuel Premier League Preview: Arsenal's Gabriel Is a Must-Have Defender Palermo Are the Worst Team in Europe Transfer Tinder: Will Cesc Fabregas Swap Chelsea for Milan? Transfer Tinder: Will Julian Draxler Hook Up with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?

All three on the proposed shortlist were Barca players under Johan Cruyff in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Koeman, 53, is enjoying a decent season with the Toffees in the Premier League and was successful in his previous job with Southampton. But Spanish football writer Sid Lowe recently indicated the Dutchman is far from Barca's first choice, via football writer Richard Buxton:

Eusebio, 52, has been impressive as manager of La Real, who are flying high in fifth place in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Valverde, 53, has "long been admired by the Catalans for his stylish brand of football," and he has a wealth of experience having taken charge of Athletic, Espanyol, Villarreal and Valencia in Spain, and won three league titles in Greece with Olympiakos, per Oliva and Hayward.



Sampaoli, though, is arguably the most impressive candidate given how brilliant his Sevilla side have been in 2016-17—they are just two points behind Barca in La Liga.

The 56-year-old is only in his first season as a manager in Europe, but he has proved himself elsewhere, leading a likeable Chile side at the 2014 FIFA World Cup before winning the 2015 Copa America with La Roja.

While he may not be on Barca's current shortlist, the clamour for Sampaoli to succeed Enrique is apparent, although the Catalans could have to battle Arsenal for his signature, per The Times' Matt Hughes:

As noted by Lowe in Guardian in relation to Enrique: "This is the end for him."

And, barring a spectacular turnaround before the end of the season, it looks increasingly likely that someone else will be prowling the Camp Nou dugout come 2017-18.