Jose Mourinho Unhappy with Manchester United Attitude After Saint-Etienne Win

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho slammed his side's attitude following their 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne in the UEFA Europa League last 32 at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted a hat-trick to ensure United will take a comfortable lead to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard for the second leg next week. But Mourinho was not happy with his side's approach, especially in the first half, per PA Sport (via ESPN FC):

I am [happy with the result], especially because in the first half, we played so bad, and we managed to finish it winning 1-0 when we don't deserve. It was down to lack of concentration. I had the feeling immediately in the dressing room—too noisy, too funny, too relaxed. Then my assistants had the feeling in the warm-up, with some of the guys not really focused on the getting the right adrenaline in their bodies. Then the game started and the first thing we did was a back-pass [by Eric Bailly] to the striker [Romain Hamouma] to be face-to-face with Sergio [Romero]. So, lack of concentration. And when you don't have it, it's difficult to recover it. So in the first half was hard. Even myself on the touchline, I felt it was difficult, the communication. I needed the half-time. So we were lucky, yes, to be winning 1-0. I am not happy with it. At half-time, the result could be 1-1. I always think we have to play every game with the same attitude.

Despite the comfortable scoreline it was far from plain sailing for the hosts on the night, and Saint-Etienne could live to rue a number of missed chances.

Along with Hamouma, Henri Saivet and Nolan Roux both had opportunities to score a potentially vital away goal.

United, though, could also have added to the scoreline, with Stephane Ruffier brilliantly denying Juan Mata, and Paul Pogba, while Anthony Martial and Ibrahimovic spurned chances.

The Swedish striker's treble was hardly spectacular—it involved a fortunate free-kick, a close-range tap-in and a penalty—but was enough to give United plenty of breathing room ahead of the second leg, per BT Sport Football:

An FA Cup clash with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday now awaits ahead of United's trip to Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

Mourinho will likely look to rest some of his key players for the trip to face the Championship outfit, but he will still be eager to see his side advance from the Ewood Park clash to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Squad rotation will be crucial for United in the next few weeks as their away trip to Saint-Etienne is immediately followed by their EFL Cup final clash against Southampton, before a return to Premier League action versus Bournemouth on March 4.

Though Mourinho was critical of his side's attitude on Thursday he said after the clash that "it is a good result," and rightly so, per PA Sport (via ESPN FC).

United cannot afford to be complacent in the return leg, but, with a three-goal lead, Mourinho could potentially afford to make some changes before the Red Devils go for the first silverware of the season at Wembley against Saints.