4-Star DT Michael Thompson Commits to Oklahoma over Alabama, Michigan, More

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Oklahoma added athleticism and size to the interior of their future defensive line Wednesday when defensive tackle prospect Michael Thompson joined their 2018 recruiting class.

Per Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com, Thompson chose the Sooners over Missouri, Alabama and Michigan.

Thompson, who is 6'3.5" and 291 pounds, is a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and the No. 72 overall player, No. 4 defensive tackle and No. 2 player from the state of Missouri in his class.

He attracted attention from some of the best programs in the country during his recruiting process. Teams such as Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, USC and Miami, among others, were all included on 247Sports' list of interested schools at one point.

Thompson made Scout's underclassmen All-American team in 2016 in a testament to how early he landed on the recruiting radar.

His athleticism and foot quickness for his size jump out, suggesting he can play some defensive end and get past offensive tackles on the edge even if he largely projects to a defensive tackle at the next level. That quickness will also pose a problem for interior offensive linemen, especially if he continues developing.

That combination of size and athleticism is rare, and Thompson could contend for a spot in the Sooners' defensive line rotation as soon as his freshman season because of it.

Thompson brings that talent to an Oklahoma program that could use some improvement on the defensive side despite being one of the premier teams in the nation.

The Sooners were a mere 52nd in the country in points allowed per game and 57th in yards allowed per game in 2017 en route to a College Football Playoff appearance. It is a testament to the offense's explosiveness they made it as far as they did, but even a slight improvement on the defensive side would be a scary thought for the rest of the Big 12.

If Thompson lives up to his sky-high potential, he will help Oklahoma do just that as it looks to maintain its spot atop the Big 12 in the coming years.