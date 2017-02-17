Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho and the Best Bromances and Breakups in WWE History
Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho have been one of the most entertaining duos to come along in years, and that is why their breakup segment on Raw worked so well.
WWE has had many great partnerships throughout its history, but some of them stand out because of how the friendships between the Superstars were portrayed.
The company has gotten a lot of mileage out of comedy segments, and they always work better when you can tell the people performing them are having as much fun as the fans.
However, we always know not to get too attached to these bromances because someone will end up turning on the other.
This slideshow will look at the best bromances and breakups in WWE. Since you can't rank friendship, the list is in no particular order.
Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho
We may as well start with the most recent example of best friends becoming bitter enemies in the span of a single segment.
Jericho and Owens had the kind of chemistry WWE can't force by randomly throwing two Superstars together. They were perfect for each other for many reasons.
They both use sarcasm in all of their promos, they're both Canadian and they both took the long road to WWE by traveling the world working for various companies.
Jericho's Festival of Friendship began as one of the more ridiculous things we have seen in a long time, but the more hilarious it was, the more obvious it became KO was going to break all of our hearts.
Because their friendship was so important to their characters over the past several months, fans actually cared when Owens destroyed the man who helped him retain the universal title on multiple occasions.
Having their storyline conclude at WrestleMania is the only way it could have ended. Anything else wouldn't be good enough.
Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty
One of the most iconic moments in WWE history was when Shawn Michaels sent Marty Jannetty through the window of Brutus Beefcake's barber shop window.
The Rockers were one of the most popular tag teams in WWE at the time, so Michaels' betrayal was especially hurtful to fans.
Tag teams used to spend a lot more time together in the '80s and '90s. HBK ended what had been a seven-year partnership up to that point.
Many duos have come and gone over the years, but few were as beloved as The Rockers, and it's hard to think of a more memorable breakup between two friends.
The Miz and Damien Sandow
Characters who rely primarily on comedy aren't always going to be loved by the crowd, but Damien Sandow took a joke and made it into one of the most beloved characters in the entire company.
Being The Miz's stunt double was supposed to make The Miz into a better heel, but it had the opposite affect and made Sandow into one of the most over babyfaces.
It started with Sandow simply mimicking The Miz's moves at ringside with an invisible opponent, but as time went on, he brought more and more details into the story.
The Miz never fully appreciated what Sandow was doing for him, so their partnership was destined to fail, but whenever people look back on either of their careers, this time period will stand out.
It's too bad WWE couldn't find a way to use Sandow properly following this storyline. He was great in the ring and on the mic, but management dropped the ball.
Billy and Chuck
Some might say Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo were more of a romance than a bromance, but considering they were never actually in a relationship, they qualify for this list.
Billy's and Chuck's characters would never fly today with WWE's PG product and the world being more politically correct, but nobody can deny how entertaining they were.
Palumbo was an underrated performer for most of his career, but Gunn has always been regarded as a great singles and tag team wrestler.
Putting them together helped both men during a time when they had nothing else on the horizon. A shoulder injury to Gunn kept them from having an on-screen breakup, but their run was memorable enough to include.
Kane and Daniel Bryan
Daniel Bryan proved he was one of the best technical wrestlers in the world a long time ago, but fans used to criticize his mic skills and bland personality.
That all changed after he was paired up with Kane for one of the most hilarious storylines WWE has come up with in years.
Putting Bryan and Kane into anger management not only gave us the future Hall of Famers Dr. Shelby and Harold, but it also made the WWE Universe realize Bryan was more than an endless supply of submission holds.
Sometimes they hated each other, and sometimes they were best friends, but they were always funny. For a team as volatile as they were, it was surprising WWE had them part ways without any initial violence.
Chris Jericho and Christian
Chris Jericho has had many friends and partners in the business over the years, but one who stands out from the crowd is Christian.
Both men used comedy in their characters with great results, so putting them together for a short-term tag team seemed like a logical decision.
WWE never could have predicted how good they would be together, and when their chemistry became evident, management continued their story to keep building momentum.
They went through a lot of ups and downs, but the one thing their friendship couldn't handle was being interested in the same woman.
Trish Stratus ended up leading to the team breaking up and having a match at WrestleMania XX. She even turned on Jericho during the bout and sided with Christian, digging the knife a little deeper in the process.
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Vince McMahon
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Vince McMahon may go down as the greatest rivals in wrestling history, but they haven't always been on opposite sides of the ring.
Stone Cold has sided with the boss on a few occasions, but in the end, he always delivers a Stunner and sends the crowd home happy.
The reason these two are on this list is because of the way their relationship has shaped both of their characters. It's hard to think about one without thinking about the other.
McMahon's willingness to make a fool out of himself for the sake of his company is unmatched, and most of those times involved Austin in one way or another.
It would be hard to list every memorable moment between the two, but it would be a mistake not to mention things like the beer truck, bedpan, zamboni or Austin filling McMahon's Corvette with cement.
Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan
When it came to wrestling in the '80s and '90s, Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage were the cream of the crop, which is why The Mega Powers were such an iconic team.
At this point in history, tag teams were usually together for a few years before making it to WWE. Management hadn't gotten to the point where they were forced to throw random people together to see if they had chemistry.
Putting two of the most popular singles stars in the world together was one of the biggest storylines of the year, and like so many other friendships, it ended because of a woman.
Miss Elizabeth didn't intentionally come between the two, but seeing Hogan carry her to the back following an injury drove Savage nuts with jealousy.
They continued their feud/friendship in WCW, but they never recaptured the magic they had as The Mega Powers.
Booker T and Goldust
Goldust and Booker T have both done a lot of incredible things throughout their careers, but it's their unique alliance fans always seem to remember.
Trying to think of two people who are more different than Booker T and Goldust is futile because there is no stranger combination in history.
Booker's serious personality made him the perfect straight man for Goldust's insane antics. It could have turned out horribly, but luckily for everyone, they had great chemistry.
WWE tried to recapture the magic by putting Goldust with R-Truth last year, but nobody can ever compare to Booker T and Goldust.
Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero
The careers of Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio are as intertwined as anyone else's in wrestling history, and that is why their feud felt so personal.
They both started in Mexico, went to ECW, moved on to WCW and eventually ended up in WWE together. However, it wasn't until they were in WWE that they won tag team gold.
They were great as partners and even better as rivals. As two people who had known each other for decades, their chemistry was second to none.
Adding Mysterio's son to the storyline was somewhat controversial at the time, but it made for some compelling television.
