Kofi Kingston and the WWE Superstars Who Would Be the Best NBA All-Star Dunkers

Kofi Kingston credit: wwe.com

The NBA will present the 2017 Verizon Slam Dunk competition on Saturday, February 18. The four-player contest will feature DeAndre Jordan of the L.A. Clippers, the Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon, Glenn Robinson III from the Indiana Pacers, and Derrick Jones Jr. from the Phoenix Suns.

Basketball fans are surely looking forward to the yearly event, which will undoubtedly serve up a phenomenal display of athletic skill and agility.

But the NBA is not the only game in town when it comes to defying the laws of physics, as WWE Superstars do just that on a near-daily basis. From Monday Night Raw to SmackDown Live to monthly WWE Network events, the men and women of Vince McMahon's company often go airborne.

Sometimes the end results are successful, often scary, but always exciting.

The similarities between the NBA and WWE have indeed always been there. Each company presents talented athletes with big personalities and flashy moves, giving fans an entertaining product in the process.

The Superstars of WWE have a willingness to take chances in the name of getting over, and it's that fearlessness that would help them fly on the court. Of course, athletic ability and creativity are also important to slam dunk immortality.

The right combination of these skills makes for a fun night of TV. That's true for WWE and it's true for the NBA.

So which WWE Superstars have what it takes to excel on the court?